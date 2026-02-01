According to Jewelry Experts (and Me, a 2026 Bride), These Are the 5 Engagement Ring Trends to Know

Engagement rings have always been a reflection of the current moment couples are living in—but lately, they’re saying a lot more than “I’m engaged.” As fashion continues to blur the lines between personal style, wealth signaling, and cultural taste, engagement rings have officially entered their main-character era. No longer limited to tradition or rules passed down generations ago, today’s rings are bolder, more expressive, and deeply intentional. They’re shaped by everything from celebrity engagements and red carpet moments to sustainability concerns, gold prices, and the rise of lab-grown diamonds.
As a 2026 bride currently deep in the engagement ring discourse (and overall wedding decision-making spiral), I’ve spent more time than I’d like to admit talking to jewelers, stalking fashion girls’ left hands, and dissecting what actually feels of the moment versus what already feels dated. The result? A clear shift toward rings that signal taste over trends, individuality over excess, and personal meaning over tradition for tradition’s sake.
From sculptural gold bands and elongated, billionaire-coded diamonds to antique stones with heirloom energy and warm diamond hues that feel elevated and unexpected, these are the five engagement ring trends jewelry experts—and I—see defining the next era of “I do.”
Liquid Gold
Fluid, curved, and impossibly designed, sculptural engagement ring bands have been massively growing en vogue for the last couple of years. As the price of gold increases and subtle wealth signalers become even more prevalent, cool fashion girls are signaling their tastes and growing pockets in the form of chunkier, sculptural, modern-feeling bands.
Steph Mazuera
Norma 3.08ct Oval
Aaryah
Nebula 1.01 Ring
Roen
Laguna Wave Ring
The Stretch Effect
Diamond engagement rings have never been bigger, more elongated, and incredibly billionaire coded. Once only reserved for the ultra-wealthy elite, the adoption of lab-grown diamonds and price accessibility have made larger-than-life commonplace for more and more nearly-weds. One has to only look at the diamonds of fashion girls like Kylie Jenner, Elsa Hosk, and Georgina Rodríguez to see the elongated effect take flight.
Steph Mazuera
Lilith 2.03ct Marquise
Default Title
Default Title
Heirloom Energy
Old is officially new again. From softly faceted old mine and antique-cut diamonds to fully vintage- and estate-sourced engagement rings, heirlooms are having a major moment. With their candlelit sparkle, imperfect symmetry, and storied pasts, these diamonds feel deeply personal—like they’ve already lived a life before yours. As sustainability, sentimentality, and individuality take center stage, fashion-forward couples are opting for rings that feel timeless, soulful, and impossibly chic in a way no brand-new stone ever could.
Steph Mazuera
Elaine Old Euro
The Clear Cut
1.71ct Old European Engagement Ring
The Clear Cut
3.68ct Old Mine Engagement Ring
The New Bezel
Frank Darling
The Plutch XL
The 2026 version of everyone's favorite bezel-set engagement ring is here. Thanks to a few notable 2025 celebrity engagements (Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, and Zendaya!), engaged couples to be are looking closer at east-west bezel-set diamond engagement rings. Whether they're chunky, have cutouts, or are crafted in traditional Georgian settings, these fresh-feeling bezel-set diamonds are the object of desire.
Frank Darling
The Ray
Jessica McCormack
2ct East-West Emerald Cut Diamond Button Back Ring
Warm Neutrals
White diamonds are so 2025. This year, jewelers are suspecting a sudden rise in warm-colored diamonds with the style set opting for champagne, nude, yellow, and brown. Perhaps I'm biased as a 2026 bride (I got engaged with a buttery yellow pear diamond!), but warm diamonds often exude personality, serving as a bold, yet intimate, engagement ring choice that feels incredibly special and individualistic.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.