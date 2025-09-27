I’ve Been Secretly Wearing Celine's New Luggage Bag For Weeks— It’s Bound to Be the Next ‘It’ Style
When Celine debuted the New Luggage Bag—a modern interpretation of the beloved Phoebe Philo-era Phantom style—during its Spring 2026 collection, fashion fanatics were sent into a frenzy. But after quietly testing the bag for a while now, how does it hold a candle to the original?
Everything old is new again. At least that’s the case for luxury fashion and the countless reproductions of archival designer bags. Indeed, irrespective of the house or the decade, it almost seems that creative directors are eschewing introducing new accessories in favour of reviving nearly-forgotten silhouettes—and achieving far more success in doing so.
You only need to look at the intensity and excitement surrounding the return of the Celine Phantom bag, now titled the Celine New Luggage bag, for proof of why this trend is flourishing. While the comeback of bags from the indie sleaze era, like Chemena Chamali’s re-up of the Chloé Paddington or Balenciaga’s modern spin on Nicolas Ghesquière’s Motorcycle, is common practice these days, the revival of this Old Céline haunt struck a chord like no other.
Is it the fact that enough time has passed since Phoebe Philo’s tenure that it can now be considered vintage? Or, does it simply come down to the French maison’s customers craving something familiar following exit? After I was given the chance to carry the popular shape for a week, I don’t believe one factor is more significant than the other in terms of the style’s deep appeal. Instead, the frenzy for the reintroduced piece highlights that superb design and a cult-following will always prove triumphant.
Now, with the Celine New Luggage bag hitting the marble-lined shelves at Celine boutiques around the world, the questions that are worth being asked aren’t about the context that makes the style so popular or why its return has been received like no other. No, this is the time to tackle the practical details, including how much you can actually squeeze into it, how the contemporary issue lives up to the original and, most importantly, whether or not it lives up to the hype.
As someone who, very fortunately, managed to get her hands on the exclusive style days before the launch, these were considerations I kept in mind when road testing the Celine New Luggage bag. Ahead, you’ll find all your burning questions answered and more, including a fashion writer’s deep review of the bag and advice on whether or not it makes a sound investment. (And yes, toting it around town did cause major style envy!)
What is the Celine New Luggage Bag?
Celine’s New Luggage bag is a new expression of a storied design that was introduced by Michael Ryder, the Parisian brand’s current creative director, in his debut Spring 2026 collection. Since the seasonality is one that is rooted in transformation and renewal, Rider should pay tribute to not only one of Celine’s most enduring creations but also the rich history layered into it.
You see, it’s not actually Rider’s first time at the French maison. The American designer first worked at Celine under Philo, making the New Luggage not only a comeback, but a homecoming. Setting the stage for this return, Rider decided to stage his first show at the brand’s headquarters at 16 Rue Vivienne, making it a true full circle for both the man and his ideas. The brand itself echoed this sentiment in a press release for the bag, writing that the New Luggage was “elegant yet effortless, extending the past into the present through a more contemporary silhouette”.
What is the Difference Between the Celine Phantom and the Celine New Luggage Bag?
While Celine also offers a bag similar in shape and effect called the Luggage, it’s important to note that the New Luggage isn’t paying homage to that style, but rather another bag altogether. The piece in question that derives its shape is called the Phantom. This bag was first released in Celine’s Pre-Fall 2011 collection with a black croc-embossed style that accompanied a panoply of gorgeous cream shearling coats, mod-esque pinafore-inspired mini dresses and a colour palette reminiscent of Piet Mondrian, though far less saturated. In the years that followed, it garnered several celebrity adherents, including Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow and the Kardashian-Jenners, making it one of the most recognisable and in-demand accessories of the decade.
On a structural note, there are several key differences between the Celine Phantom and the Celine New Luggage bag. The earlier shape was more boxy, while the reimagined version has more of an exaggerated east-west style with a protruding wingspan and zips that extend far beyond the flaps. Further, the zip on the main body is made more pronounced, giving the bag a distinctive anthropomorphic quality thanks to the addition of an upturned or “smiling” zip. The Phantom also features this grin, but it’s far more articulated in the New Luggage.
Additionally, Rider’s style is far more spacious compared to Philo’s. While the Phantom was more of a day bag, this style certainly takes the form of an elongated tote that’s perfect for travel. (As the name suggests). Both bags are made distinct, however, by the recognisable wavy lines that run down the side in undulating contours down the side of the bag. This is another callback to the brand’s history, as it echoes the Mistral bag, which was created by eponymous founder Céline Vipiana all the way back in 1969.
Celine New Luggage Bag, Reviewed By an Editor
It’s midday during an unusually sunny London day and I’ve escaped the office for a moment, deciding to enjoy a reprieve by wandering through the beautiful and ornamental Italian Gardens in Hyde Park. Armed with my newfound obsession, the Celine New Luggage bag, and dressed in my interpretation of a Parisienne, which includes an oversized wool-silk blazer from Henne, ombré jeans and Dear Frances’s mesh ballet pumps, I couldn’t help but feel transported to the Jardin des Tuileries in the City of Lights.
It’s not the exact effect I expected to feel when carrying a bag so functional and practical as this, but I suppose that’s the beauty of the Celine New Luggage. As the name suggests, the bag is a vessel for exploration, acting as a vessel to equip you and hold your essentials during travels. To some, this may take the form of a gorgeous work bag, while others might find the playful shape works better for more whimsical moments, like impromptu picnics or chic cocktail hours. The supple, shiny lambskin really did serve all these outings and more, which was an intentional decision made by the brand to ensure the pared-back construction and piped edges resulted in a softly rounded shape that was light to carry.
As it turns out, I wasn’t the only Celine wearer who had the inspired choice to make my way through the city’s lush and verdant grounds. During my jaunt, I spotted the very chic and weather-appropriate shearling Claude shoulder bag and the classic Triomphe slung across another wayfarer’s body. While there is the option to go hands-free with the Celine New Luggage bag thanks to an excessive strap, I personally kept it close to my chest, tucked into the crook of my elbow or in my firm grasp. (The two top handles are sadly not big enough to wear on your shoulder.) As I passed, however, I couldn’t help but have a very arrogant thought pop into my head: “I have the latest ‘It bag’ and they don’t.”
There’s a certain power that comes with being able to access designer wares early, but this definitely isn’t a style that’s designed for pomp or ostentatious behaviour. It’s not necessarily the mark of quiet luxury either, given that the New Luggage is brimming with personality. (How can you say no to that smile!)
The bag prioritises individuality, which is exactly what Philo’s time at the house encapsulated, too. It’s often hard to imbue a daytime ensemble with charisma when the tasks for the day include sitting at a desk, running around town, ticking off errands or catching up with friends over lunch. These activities can all be sedentary, so what I loved most about the Celine Luggage was how it really was an invitation to get out into the world. Not to show off, but to show up and be present.
While the bag is roomy, it certainly would be a struggle to fit the device in the bag if your laptop is over 13 inches. So, it’s certainly not the bag you’d want to make your primary work tote. In saying that, it’s the perfect shape for on-the-go ease. With a gorgeous suede lining, it’s a comfortable home for all your most-needed possessions when moving around; a hairbrush, lip balm, diary and juicy novel.
As the campaign styling suggests—and something you’ll soon notice after as much wear as I had—the bag doesn’t take itself too seriously. This means that the leather is intended to soften and fold over time. The leather is far from stiff, which will show signs of wear and age faster than other styles. Don’t fret, though, as the act of breaking in your bag and wearing “distressed” styles is actually considered the preferred style, thanks to style icons like Mary-Kate Olsen and Jane Birkin proving how elegant messy accessories can actually be. This does mean that the bag will lose its box-fresh shine slightly sooner than anticipated, but it won’t be completely free of lustre thanks to the quality of the leather.
From afternoon meetings to morning Pilates classes, I found myself gravitating toward the New Luggage even during moments when I needed to carry very small amounts. (Think: keys, Joan Didion-approved Triomphe sunglasses and a fragrance to spritz on afterwards.) In that way, I found the medium size to be slightly awkward as it was too small to carry my laptop and extra work amenities, but not small enough to be an evening bag that I could take out to dinner.
Still, and as both Rider and Philo have proven, there is nothing more sophisticated than wearing very fundamental wardrobe staples with a humongous bag. Be it leggings or woollen trousers—both appeared in Celine’s Spring 2026 show alongside the New Luggage—the effect was incredibly covetable. Styling the bag like this gives an outfit a wear of refined insouciance, or relaxed effortlessness. And with a bag whose moniker is synonymous with carrying excess baggage, I can’t think of anything more pertinent. As the brand says itself: "The New Luggage upholds Celine's enduring design codes through precise construction, attitude, and understated sophistication."
Shop the Celine New Luggage Bag
Key Information About the Celine New Luggage Bag
Kind/s: Available at the Smiling and the Flat Cabas.
Size/s: The Smiling is available in medium and large, while the Flat Cabas is in one size.
Colour/s: The Smiling is offered in shiny, supple Brown and Black. The Flat Cabas comes in Ultra Blue, Citrus, Black and Ultra Red.
Main Material: The Smiling is made of a shiny, supple lambskin and the Flat Cabas comes in a Glossy Lambskin.
Strap Drop: The Smiling's strap drop is a minimum of 42cm and a maximum 52cm. The Flat Cabas is not offered with a cross-body strap.
HandleDrop: The Smiling has a handle drop of 12cm for the medium and 14cm for the large. The Flat Cabas has a handle drop of 22cm.
Dimensions: The dimensions of the Smiling New Luggage bag in medium are 16 x 22 x 36cm, while the large is 20 x 27 x 44cm. The Flat Cabas is 0.5 x 31.5 x 44.5 cm.
When Did the New Celine Luggage Bag Come Out?
Celine's New Luggage bag debuted during the brand's Spring 2026 collection, which took place off schedule in Paris in July 2025. The bag pre-launched in September 2025 in selected boutiques and online with additional styles, sizes and colours set to arrive from mid-November onwards, including beige suede and chocolate croc.. The first iterations to be released were the "Smiling" New Luggage, which was the style I tried and tested, and the "Flat Cabas", a true classic tote bag featuring a microscopically thin width and square body.
Who Designed the Celine New Luggage Bag?
The Celine New Luggage bag was designed by Michael Rider, the 44-year-old designer currently at the helm of Celine. Rider cut his teeth as a senior designer at Balenciaga during Nicolas Ghesquière's tenure before working under Phoebe Philo at Celine from 2008 to 2018. He was most recently the creative director of Polo Ralph Lauren. (Given both Ghesquière and Philo's prowess and expertise in creating both iconic and viral leather goods, it's fitting that his first major piece for the creation be some for of arm-candy!)
Is The Celine Luggage Bag Coming Back?
Given the fact that Rider has rendered the Phantom bag in a fresh shape for a new decade, it’s unlikely that the original Celine Luggage bag will also come back. However, interest in Old Céline accessories and styles from this Phoebe Philo era in general will no doubt contribute to renewed appetite for the Luggage bag.
Whether Celine will continue producing the Luggage bag in its initial form remains to be seen, though there are plenty of pre-loved options circulating the resale market. In fact, the UK-based rental platform By Rotation has already confirmed searches for the brand increased by 100% in the months after the New Luggage’s debut in July 2025.
The Celine New Luggage Bag, Spotted on Celebrities
As soon as the Phantom's returns had officially been cemented, it was a race to see which A-lister would wield Rider's creations. The contest was won by none other than A$AP Rocky, becoming the first celebrity to be spotted with the New Luggage while wearing a head-to-toe Celine outfit while out in New York.
Of course, the Celine Luggage is no stranger to paparazzi appearances, so it was only a matter of time for the New Luggage to offer as much cultural stock as it did in its heyday. But it appears Celine was rather strategic with their VIP placements, as it only appeared on one other notable outing. The second jaunt came on the heels of Julia Robert's arrival at the 82nd Venice Film Festival.
Landing at Venice Marco Polo Airport, the legendary actress put on a casual air by carrying the bag while wearing a pair of navy plimsoll trainers, tailored shorts and a cardigan emblazoned with the face of Luca Guadagnino, the Italian film auteur who directed the psychological thriller, After The Hunt, which she starred in.
