Sorry, Blue Jeans and Boots—Sienna Miller and the Chicest French Women Are Wearing This More Stylish Combo RN

I can count on one hand the celebrities I look to consistently for style inspiration, and Sienna Miller will forever hold a place in that inner circle. This week in London, she reminded me why, stepping out in the exact jeans-and-shoe pairing I’ve also been noticing on the chicest French women all season.
Sidestepping the predictable blue-jeans-and-boots I'm guilty of defaulting to most days, Miller opted for fresh white jeans instead. She anchored the look with high-vamp black ballet flats, creating a high-contrast pairing that elevated the simple denim, making the whole outfit feel far more considered and notably fresh.
Welcoming some drama into her outfit, Sienna wrapped up in Desigual's (currently on sale) Faux-Fur Jacket (£212) in a playful multi-coloured wash. Designed in collaboration with Christian Lacroix, the fuzzy layer tapped into the season’s swelling faux-fur trend while delivering that slightly whimsical, bohemian spirit I’ve always turned to Sienna for.
While Miller embraced colour through her outerwear, I’ve seen countless French women interpreting the same base outfit through a sleek monochrome lens. Paired with black layers, the white-jeans-and-black-flats combination looks chic every time, whilst also complementing the deep, moody tones we gravitate toward in winter, and looking incredibly sharp with brighter, mood-lifting shades.
A fool-proof two-piece formula that will place you among the most stylish women of the season. Read on to shop Sienna Miller’s look and browse my edit of the best white jeans and black flats below.
Shop Sienna's Look:
Desigual
Short Faux Fur Jacket
Shop Sienna's exact jacket while it's on sale.
Aligne
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
I always come back to Align for their chic and comfortable denim.
Calvin Klein
Leather High-Cut Ballerinas
Style with white socks to give your look a preppy finish.
Shop White Jeans and Black Flats:
H&M
Wide High Jeans
While I love these in the fresh white, they also come in black as well as two shades of blue.
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats
Style these as ballet flats, or wear out as mules.
Arket
Lupin Flared Jeans
These have a slight flared finish, for a leg-elongating effect.
COS
Leather Ballet Flats
Style these with crew socks to give your look a preppy finish.
Hush
Nessa Wide Leg Jeans
These come in regular and short lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Zara
Flat Leather Shoes
These slip-on shoes are a chic alternative to boots for the winter.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Pair these with a white tee for a chic, tonal look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.