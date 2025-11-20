Sorry, Blue Jeans and Boots—Sienna Miller and the Chicest French Women Are Wearing This More Stylish Combo RN

What do Sienna Miller and French women have in common? Both are sheleving blue jeans and boots in favour of this elevated alternative.

Sienna Miller walks down the street in London wearing a furry multi-coloured jacket from Desigual with white jeans and black leather ballet flats.
(Image credit: Desigual / Goff Photos)
I can count on one hand the celebrities I look to consistently for style inspiration, and Sienna Miller will forever hold a place in that inner circle. This week in London, she reminded me why, stepping out in the exact jeans-and-shoe pairing I’ve also been noticing on the chicest French women all season.

Sidestepping the predictable blue-jeans-and-boots I'm guilty of defaulting to most days, Miller opted for fresh white jeans instead. She anchored the look with high-vamp black ballet flats, creating a high-contrast pairing that elevated the simple denim, making the whole outfit feel far more considered and notably fresh.

Sienna Miller walks down the street in London wearing a furry multi-coloured jacket from Desigual with white jeans and black leather ballet flats.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Desigual)

Welcoming some drama into her outfit, Sienna wrapped up in Desigual's (currently on sale) Faux-Fur Jacket (£212) in a playful multi-coloured wash. Designed in collaboration with Christian Lacroix, the fuzzy layer tapped into the season’s swelling faux-fur trend while delivering that slightly whimsical, bohemian spirit I’ve always turned to Sienna for.

Influencer @frannfyne wears white jeans with black shoes, a white t-shirt and a black sleeveless jacket.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

While Miller embraced colour through her outerwear, I’ve seen countless French women interpreting the same base outfit through a sleek monochrome lens. Paired with black layers, the white-jeans-and-black-flats combination looks chic every time, whilst also complementing the deep, moody tones we gravitate toward in winter, and looking incredibly sharp with brighter, mood-lifting shades.

Influencer @thevisuelofgrace wears white jeans with black boots, a black wool coat and a black leather bag.

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

A fool-proof two-piece formula that will place you among the most stylish women of the season. Read on to shop Sienna Miller’s look and browse my edit of the best white jeans and black flats below.

Shop Sienna's Look:

Shop White Jeans and Black Flats:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

