Something I've noticed and that you may have too: "Date-night dressing" isn't really a thing anymore, is it? People just wear whatever they want, and getting all dressed up for an evening with your significant other is a choice rather than an expectation. Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal, who are in the running for the coolest couple on the planet, are the perfect example of this observation.
While out in London last night to attend a screening of a new Paul McCartney documentary (fitting for Mescal, who's currently portraying him in an upcoming biopic), both Abrams and Mescal wore cool, casual outfits that are a departure from what one used to consider a "date-night outfit". Abrams wore an oversized The Row coat over a V-neck sweater and button-down shirt, which she paired with baggy dark-wash jeans and simple The Row leather flats. She accessorized the look with a baseball cap and an argyle scarf draped over her head bonnet-style. Mescal wore a perfectly coordinated look, consisting of a grey coat over a blue sweater, washed-black jeans, and black Adidassneakers. And yes, also a baseball cap. You can't help but love these two and their perfectly coordinated anti-date-night date-night looks. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself and to shop Abrams' look.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.