Sometimes, looking back is the best way forward—at least when it comes to fashion. It tends to lean on nostalgia, and the main era it always seems to go back to is the '90s. There’s an essence of timelessness to that time period, especially when it comes to shoe trends. Certain shoe styles never go out of style, even if they are getting all the hype for a moment. This certainly rings true for all the shoe trends Jennifer Aniston wore during the '90s.
Fashion people, editors and influencers included, have been returning to these Jennifer Aniston–approved shoe trends. They somehow feel fresh and modern in 2026. Aniston was quite the fashion icon in the '90s, so it's no surprise that her appeal is lasting. If you love the classic touch '90s-inspired shoes add to an outfit, keep scrolling to shop the shoe trends that Jennifer Aniston wore in the '90s and the current fashion set in 2026 is obsessed with.
Pointed-Toe Pumps
This is as classic as a shoe trend gets. Pointed-toe pumps are my go-to for a night out, and the same can be said for all the cool It girls of 2026. You can wear your pair dressed up as Aniston did on the red carpet or give it a casual spin with jeans and a nice top.
Strappy Sandals
Another trend Aniston often wore in the '90s was strappy sandals, which is perfect for the upcoming spring weather. I'll be wearing my pair with a flowy skirt and a simple T-shirt, but if you want to emulate Aniston, wear yours with a slinky little black dress.
Mary Jane Heels
Mary Jane flatshave already had a comeback, but Mary Jane heels feel a bit fresher. I love the way Aniston wore them in an episode of Friends with a simple white tee and miniskirt.
Peep-Toe Heels
Peep-toe heels were popular last year, and I often saw them worn with jeans. This glamorous, effortless outfit Aniston wore inspires me to wear mine with more intention and dress them up.