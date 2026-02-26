5 Shoe Trends Jennifer Aniston Started Wearing in the '90s That Present-Day Fashion People Are Fully Obsessed With

Just as relevant in 2026

Jennifer Aniston wearing a suede coat, blue jeans, and snakeskin boots.
(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage)
Sometimes, looking back is the best way forward—at least when it comes to fashion. It tends to lean on nostalgia, and the main era it always seems to go back to is the '90s. There’s an essence of timelessness to that time period, especially when it comes to shoe trends. Certain shoe styles never go out of style, even if they are getting all the hype for a moment. This certainly rings true for all the shoe trends Jennifer Aniston wore during the '90s.

Fashion people, editors and influencers included, have been returning to these Jennifer Aniston–approved shoe trends. They somehow feel fresh and modern in 2026. Aniston was quite the fashion icon in the '90s, so it's no surprise that her appeal is lasting. If you love the classic touch '90s-inspired shoes add to an outfit, keep scrolling to shop the shoe trends that Jennifer Aniston wore in the '90s and the current fashion set in 2026 is obsessed with.

Pointed-Toe Pumps

This is as classic as a shoe trend gets. Pointed-toe pumps are my go-to for a night out, and the same can be said for all the cool It girls of 2026. You can wear your pair dressed up as Aniston did on the red carpet or give it a casual spin with jeans and a nice top.

Jennifer Aniston wearing a black satin dress and heels.

(Image credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Strappy Sandals

Another trend Aniston often wore in the '90s was strappy sandals, which is perfect for the upcoming spring weather. I'll be wearing my pair with a flowy skirt and a simple T-shirt, but if you want to emulate Aniston, wear yours with a slinky little black dress.

Jennifer Aniston wearing a black dress and heels.

(Image credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Mary Jane Heels

Mary Jane flats have already had a comeback, but Mary Jane heels feel a bit fresher. I love the way Aniston wore them in an episode of Friends with a simple white tee and miniskirt.

Jennifer Aniston on the set of Friends.

(Image credit: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Peep-Toe Heels

Peep-toe heels were popular last year, and I often saw them worn with jeans. This glamorous, effortless outfit Aniston wore inspires me to wear mine with more intention and dress them up.

Jennifer Aniston wearing a white dress, cheetah print bag, and peep toe heels.

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage)

