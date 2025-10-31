Okay, I’m Convinced—Sheer Tights Look Chicest With This 'Cheap' ‘90s Shoe Trend

Need to ensure your sheer tights look chic? Look no further than this forgotten shoe trend.

Hailey Bieber walks into an event wearing a leather dress and jacket with 10 denier tights and white slingback heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Every winter, I hit the same styling roadblock: how to make tights feel sleek rather than frumpy. Year after year, it takes me a little finessing before they start to feel fresh again. Usually, I end up defaulting to knee-high boots—but this season, I’ve been swayed by a far more unexpected pairing.

While out for the evening this week, Hailey Bieber reminded me of a shoe trend I hadn’t thought about in years. Sidestepping the black high-vamp heels that have been everywhere lately, she styled her tights with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps—a ’90s favourite that looked thoroughly modern set against the rest of her ensemble.

Paired with an otherwise all-black outfit, the bright white shoes and sheer tights gave her look a lift. They broke up the heaviness of her leather and imbued a sense of lightness that black heels just couldn’t achieve.

Hailey Bieber walks into an event wearing a leather dress and jacket with 10 denier tights and white slingback heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, white heels haven’t always enjoyed the best reputation—often dismissed as a little “cheap” or tricky to style—but Hailey’s look proves their chic potential lies in the contrast. When kept clean (a quick polish or cobbler visit goes a long way to rectifying any blemishes), they add a sharp, elevated edge to any outfit.

If you, too, are ready to give this two-part formula a try, scroll on for my edit of the best sheer tights and white pointed-toe heels to re-create Hailey’s surprisingly sleek winter look.

Shop Sheer Tights and White Pointed-Toe Heels:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸