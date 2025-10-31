Okay, I’m Convinced—Sheer Tights Look Chicest With This 'Cheap' ‘90s Shoe Trend

Every winter, I hit the same styling roadblock: how to make tights feel sleek rather than frumpy. Year after year, it takes me a little finessing before they start to feel fresh again. Usually, I end up defaulting to knee-high boots—but this season, I’ve been swayed by a far more unexpected pairing.
While out for the evening this week, Hailey Bieber reminded me of a shoe trend I hadn’t thought about in years. Sidestepping the black high-vamp heels that have been everywhere lately, she styled her tights with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps—a ’90s favourite that looked thoroughly modern set against the rest of her ensemble.
Paired with an otherwise all-black outfit, the bright white shoes and sheer tights gave her look a lift. They broke up the heaviness of her leather and imbued a sense of lightness that black heels just couldn’t achieve.
Now, white heels haven’t always enjoyed the best reputation—often dismissed as a little “cheap” or tricky to style—but Hailey’s look proves their chic potential lies in the contrast. When kept clean (a quick polish or cobbler visit goes a long way to rectifying any blemishes), they add a sharp, elevated edge to any outfit.
If you, too, are ready to give this two-part formula a try, scroll on for my edit of the best sheer tights and white pointed-toe heels to re-create Hailey’s surprisingly sleek winter look.
Shop Sheer Tights and White Pointed-Toe Heels:
H&M
2-Pack 20 Denier Tights
These come in sizes XS—3XL, so you can find your perfect fit.
Mango
Pointed Kitten-Heel Shoes
Be quick, these chic slingbacks are on their way to selling out.
Marks & Spencer
5pk 15 Denier Body Shaping Shine Tights
With 5 pairs included in this packet, these are a no-brainer.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
While I love these in the white, they also come in five other shades.
Calzedonia
20 Denier Sheer Tights
Calzedonia's sheer tights are a fashion person's favourite for a reason.
Jimmy Choo
Amel 50
I always come back to Jimmy Choo for their chic pointed-toe pumps.
Heist
The Fifteen Sheer Tights Black
These also come in grey and dark navy.
Mango
Kitten-Heel Pointed Shoes
The kitten heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Charnos
Charnos 10 Denier Elegance Tights
In my opinion, sheer tights are far more party-ready on their opaque counterparts.
Balenciaga
Knife Pumps
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.