Trust Me: If You Pair This Coat With These Shoes, You Can Wear Anything Underneath and Still Look Chic

When the temperatures truly drop and layers become a necessity rather than a styling choice, the key to looking polished lies in your coat and shoes.
Honestly, you can get away with wearing almost anything underneath—if your jacket and boots are strong, your outfit will look elevated. Stepping out on a drizzly day in Paris, Rosie proved my point. The model shielded herself from the elements in a chin-grazing funnel-neck trench coat, paired with tall leather boots in a rich shade of burgundy, creating one of the chicest cold-weather looks I've seen this season.
Eschewing the sea of black wool coats and samey boots that dominate every cold-weather season, Rosie’s look involved a few small tweaks that made it feel much more elevated. Tapping into two of the biggest yet most wearable trends of the moment—the funnel-neck coat and burgundy boots—the look was impossibly chic, without feeling overly styled or try-hard.
The funnel-neck silhouette has been one of the season's biggest breakthroughs, and whilst many fashion people are embracing it through windbreaker-style bombers or leather jackets, Rosie’s trench feels especially current. Her glossy boots, meanwhile, add a subtle pop of colour without disrupting her minimal palette, all the while nodding to the season's favourite shade. Honestly, she could have been wearing pyjamas underneath, but her coat and boots were so chic, the overall look felt undeniably polished.
Inspired by her two-piece formula for winter elegance, I’ve rounded up the best funnel-neck trench coats and burgundy boots to shop now. Read on to shop my edit.
Shop Trench Coats and Burgundy Boots:
& Other Stories
Funnel-Neck Trench Coat
Be quick, this is well on its way to selling out.
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots
Honestly, I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Zara
Overside Water Repellent Trench Coat
In a rich shade of khaki and a waterproof design, this is the perfect coat to see you through the rainiest months.
M&S Collection
Leather Pointed Knee High Boots
The thick block heel ensures a comfortable stride whilst adding a little bit of height.
Chloé
Belted Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
This elegant trench features subtle pleat detailing that gives the design plenty of volume.
Zara
Leather Heeled Boots
Style with a beige trench coat to get Rosie's look.
Soeur
Grey Albatros Trench
This light-grey shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Hush
Katlynn Leather Patent Boots
This deep shade of burgundy adds some interest to a winter wardrobe without being too tricky to style.
Topshop
Longline Trench Coat With Contrast Collar
The single-breasted fastening gives this coat a sleek, refined energy.
Reformation
Gaelle Knee Boot
Whilst I love these in the deep burgundy, they also come in three other shades.
Asos
Funnel Neck Oversized Longline Trench Coat
There's something about the chin-grazing finish of the funnel-neck design that gives this coat such an expensive-looking energy.
Sézane
Theodora Boots
The thick heel and rounded toe will ensure these will never go out of style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.