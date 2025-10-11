Trust Me: If You Pair This Coat With These Shoes, You Can Wear Anything Underneath and Still Look Chic

Looking chic in winter comes down to the coat and shoes, and Rosie’s easy formula is as elegant as it gets.

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walks outside in the rain underneath an umbrella, wearing a beige funnel-neck trench coat with burgundy boots and a bowling bag.
(Image credit: @rosiehw)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

When the temperatures truly drop and layers become a necessity rather than a styling choice, the key to looking polished lies in your coat and shoes.

Honestly, you can get away with wearing almost anything underneath—if your jacket and boots are strong, your outfit will look elevated. Stepping out on a drizzly day in Paris, Rosie proved my point. The model shielded herself from the elements in a chin-grazing funnel-neck trench coat, paired with tall leather boots in a rich shade of burgundy, creating one of the chicest cold-weather looks I've seen this season.

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walks outside in the rain underneath an umbrella wearing a beige funnel neck trench coat with burgundy boots and a bowling bag.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Eschewing the sea of black wool coats and samey boots that dominate every cold-weather season, Rosie’s look involved a few small tweaks that made it feel much more elevated. Tapping into two of the biggest yet most wearable trends of the moment—the funnel-neck coat and burgundy boots—the look was impossibly chic, without feeling overly styled or try-hard.

The funnel-neck silhouette has been one of the season's biggest breakthroughs, and whilst many fashion people are embracing it through windbreaker-style bombers or leather jackets, Rosie’s trench feels especially current. Her glossy boots, meanwhile, add a subtle pop of colour without disrupting her minimal palette, all the while nodding to the season's favourite shade. Honestly, she could have been wearing pyjamas underneath, but her coat and boots were so chic, the overall look felt undeniably polished.

Inspired by her two-piece formula for winter elegance, I’ve rounded up the best funnel-neck trench coats and burgundy boots to shop now. Read on to shop my edit.

Shop Trench Coats and Burgundy Boots:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸