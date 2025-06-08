8 Summer Buys That Zara Is Doing Better Than Anywhere Else

If you've taken a look around the high-street summer collections recently, you'll have noticed that a few brands have upped their game considerably. H&M has leaned into a designer appeal for its recent resortwear collection, whilst Nobody's Child is showing off its expertise in dresses. But right now, it's Zara that has my full attention, as it's taken the new season as a chance to demonstrate its expertise in creating expensive-looking styles to suit every summer aesthetic.

From devoted minimalists to playful print enthusiasts, Zara's summer collection covers all bases. A brand which leans into both trending styles and timeless classics will bring editors back time and again, and in my opinion, this season features the biggest number of soon-to-be-best-sellers yet. If you're seeking understated buys, you'll appreciate the refined approach to a great white skirt and classic blazer, whilst those who are embracing the boho revival will find themselves drawn to the intricate blouses on offer. Polka dots are the print of the season, and after a few sell-out styles already this summer, I predict the brown dress below will be the high street's next It buy.

Warm-weather updates can be spotted throughout the collection, with linen-infused materials for high-temperature days, and the return of Zara sandals in a variety of elevated forms ready to complete our summer looks. If denim is a key part of your summer capsule wardrobe, take a moment to explore Zara's contemporary updates on the fabric for the sunnier days.

Keep scrolling to explore the best Zara summer buys.

Pretty Tops

Style Notes: Boho details like embroidery and lace have returned as the weather heats up, and this year, fashion insiders are turning to pretty tops for a dose of free-spirited charm. This season, Zara is bringing delicate, considered details to an array of styles from blouses to bandeaus, and I've pulled together the best pretty tops for your consideration.

ZARA Embroidered Strappy Top £26 SHOP NOW The mix of ties, embroidery, pleating and lace is just so beautiful. ZARA Lace Camisole Top £40 SHOP NOW No one will believe that this top is from the high street. ZARA Embroidered Bandeau Top £28 SHOP NOW I plan to wear this with the coordinating trousers as well as skirts and shorts already in my summer wardrobe. Shop the matching Embroidered Trousers (£40). ZARA Blouse £40 SHOP NOW So many of our editors have added this sweet blouse to their baskets. ZARA Crochet Waistcoat Top £36 SHOP NOW I'm personally torn between the white and the deep rust hues.

Polka Dots

Style Notes: Whilst florals will always be a summer classic, polka dots are leading the way as the print of the season. Zara offers a variety of ways to embrace it this summer, from easy midi dresses to chic bandeau tops. Whether you're dressing up or packing for an upcoming holiday, polka dots will bring a fresh update to your summer looks.

Light Linens

Style Notes: Linen is synonymous with summer for its lightweight and airy properties. From relaxed tailored trousers to easy tops, take on the warmest days in style with this selection of linen-blend pieces.

Simple Standouts

Style Notes: Minimalists will be well aware of the impact an understated piece can have. Removing vibrant prints and intricate details demands a brand to lean into its ability to create beautiful designs, and Zara has proven it can rise to the challenge with this selection of simple pieces. Consider these the ultimate refined buys that can be worn together for minimalist looks, or provide a polished background for bolder pairings and accessories.

Throw-On Dresses

Style Notes: If highly chic looks with minimal effort are what you're searching for, then exploring Zara's summer dresses should be top of your to-do list. From understated maxis to easy midis, these dresses require little styling and still looking incredibly put-together.

Style Notes: Whilst winter leans into smooth leather and cashmere, summer sees the return of more dynamic textures through crochet, delicate embroidery and pleated accents. These updates will instantly bring a summer edge to your most relied-upon wardrobe staples and celebrate the arrival of the new season.

ZARA Pointelle Knit Top £20 SHOP NOW I'm ready to re-create this entire look. ZARA Rustic Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW I'm packing this knitted dress for my next holiday. ZARA Braided Top Maxi Shopper £60 SHOP NOW Give your leather tote the day off. This braided style is spacious, chic and has a distinctly summery feel. ZARA Embroidered Top £30 SHOP NOW If you're looking for an easy, ready-made look, consider the coordinating trousers too. Shop the matching Embroidered Cullotes (£40). ZARA Crinkled Mini Dress £36 SHOP NOW The kind of dress you'll wear both in the city and abroad.

Fresh Denim

Style Notes: Our denim pieces are some of the most hardworking pieces in our wardrobes, and when the sunnier days arrive, a subtle shift in composition is all the change we need to bring this fabric into the warmer months. Lighter washes always bring a summery edge, whilst those who like a designer-looking buy will be enamoured with the two-piece I've found below.

Chic Shoes

Style Notes: It's time to book in a pedicure as we're swapping out heavy boots for lighter summer shoes. In sandals, minimalist styles are still going strong, whilst ballet flats now feature a braided look for a textural update. Finally, there's a very chic pair of kitten heels that will instantly take your looks from day to evening.