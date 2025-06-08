8 Summer Buys That Zara Is Doing Better Than Anywhere Else
Whether you're a devoted minimalist or adore a playful print, Zara has every summer aesthetic covered.
If you've taken a look around the high-street summer collections recently, you'll have noticed that a few brands have upped their game considerably. H&M has leaned into a designer appeal for its recent resortwear collection, whilst Nobody's Child is showing off its expertise in dresses. But right now, it's Zara that has my full attention, as it's taken the new season as a chance to demonstrate its expertise in creating expensive-looking styles to suit every summer aesthetic.
From devoted minimalists to playful print enthusiasts, Zara's summer collection covers all bases. A brand which leans into both trending styles and timeless classics will bring editors back time and again, and in my opinion, this season features the biggest number of soon-to-be-best-sellers yet. If you're seeking understated buys, you'll appreciate the refined approach to a great white skirt and classic blazer, whilst those who are embracing the boho revival will find themselves drawn to the intricate blouses on offer. Polka dots are the print of the season, and after a few sell-out styles already this summer, I predict the brown dress below will be the high street's next It buy.
Warm-weather updates can be spotted throughout the collection, with linen-infused materials for high-temperature days, and the return of Zara sandals in a variety of elevated forms ready to complete our summer looks. If denim is a key part of your summer capsule wardrobe, take a moment to explore Zara's contemporary updates on the fabric for the sunnier days.
Keep scrolling to explore the best Zara summer buys.
Pretty Tops
Style Notes: Boho details like embroidery and lace have returned as the weather heats up, and this year, fashion insiders are turning to pretty tops for a dose of free-spirited charm. This season, Zara is bringing delicate, considered details to an array of styles from blouses to bandeaus, and I've pulled together the best pretty tops for your consideration.
I plan to wear this with the coordinating trousers as well as skirts and shorts already in my summer wardrobe.
Shop the matching Embroidered Trousers (£40).
Polka Dots
Style Notes: Whilst florals will always be a summer classic, polka dots are leading the way as the print of the season. Zara offers a variety of ways to embrace it this summer, from easy midi dresses to chic bandeau tops. Whether you're dressing up or packing for an upcoming holiday, polka dots will bring a fresh update to your summer looks.
Dress down with sandals and a basket bag, or take it into the evening with mules and a clutch.
Yes, even the swimwear collection is incredibly chic.
Light Linens
Style Notes: Linen is synonymous with summer for its lightweight and airy properties. From relaxed tailored trousers to easy tops, take on the warmest days in style with this selection of linen-blend pieces.
A great pair of linen trousers will work hard in your summer capsule year after year.
Simple Standouts
Style Notes: Minimalists will be well aware of the impact an understated piece can have. Removing vibrant prints and intricate details demands a brand to lean into its ability to create beautiful designs, and Zara has proven it can rise to the challenge with this selection of simple pieces. Consider these the ultimate refined buys that can be worn together for minimalist looks, or provide a polished background for bolder pairings and accessories.
Easy and relaxed, this would look just as good with loose jeans and sandals.
Throw-On Dresses
Style Notes: If highly chic looks with minimal effort are what you're searching for, then exploring Zara's summer dresses should be top of your to-do list. From understated maxis to easy midis, these dresses require little styling and still looking incredibly put-together.
The minimalist shade means that you can play with bolder accessories. Personally, I'll be stacking up chunky cuff bracelets and opting for a long pendant necklace.
Textural Updates
Style Notes: Whilst winter leans into smooth leather and cashmere, summer sees the return of more dynamic textures through crochet, delicate embroidery and pleated accents. These updates will instantly bring a summer edge to your most relied-upon wardrobe staples and celebrate the arrival of the new season.
If you're looking for an easy, ready-made look, consider the coordinating trousers too.
Shop the matching Embroidered Cullotes (£40).
Fresh Denim
Style Notes: Our denim pieces are some of the most hardworking pieces in our wardrobes, and when the sunnier days arrive, a subtle shift in composition is all the change we need to bring this fabric into the warmer months. Lighter washes always bring a summery edge, whilst those who like a designer-looking buy will be enamoured with the two-piece I've found below.
I'm a big fan of Zara's denim shorts, especially this slightly looser mom-fit style.
Chic Shoes
Style Notes: It's time to book in a pedicure as we're swapping out heavy boots for lighter summer shoes. In sandals, minimalist styles are still going strong, whilst ballet flats now feature a braided look for a textural update. Finally, there's a very chic pair of kitten heels that will instantly take your looks from day to evening.
Fisherman sandals are back for the warmer months, and I've personally fallen for Zara's cream pair.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
