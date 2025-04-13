Zara Doesn’t Do Mediocre Sandals—I Know These Stylish Pairs Will Be Gone By May

Zara's sandals collection has never looked chicer. Discover the new-in pairs before they fly.

A collage featuring new-in Zara sandals
(Image credit: Zara)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

I don’t care if the temperature’s still fluctuating between single and double digits—the clouds have parted, the sun is shining, and in my book, that can only mean one thing: sandal season has officially begun.

I know I’m not alone. All around me, signs point to a collective shift away from boots towards open-toe shoe options. The new-in sections are practically bursting with sandals and, as a self-proclaimed connoisseur, I’ve wasted no time doing a deep dive into my favourite brands' latest drops. There are some absolute gems out there but nothing, and I mean nothing, comes close to Zara’s current sandal selection.

Zara sandals

(Image credit: Zara)

From soft suede slides to elegant caged silhouettes, Zara has managed to cover every key trend catching my eye this season—and then some.

Knowing how quickly these styles tend to sell out, I’ve pulled together an edit of the best sandal trends that Zara has produced this season—because honestly, I doubt many of these will still be around by May. Read on to discover my favourite Zara sandals trends for 2025 below.

1. BROWN SUEDE

Buckle Flat Split Suede Sandals
Zara
Buckle Flat Split Suede Sandals

The suede sandals trend is set to dominate this summer.

Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment
Zara
Flat Split Suede Sandals

Style with linen trousers or pair with a flowing skirt.

Limited Edition Split Suede Strappy Sandals
Zara
Limited Edition Split Suede Strappy Sandals

I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.

2. MULTI STRAPS

Animal Print Flat Leather Sandals With Sheepskin
Zara
Animal Print Flat Leather Sandals With Sheepskin

Add some texture into your summer rotation.

Leather Strappy Sandals
Zara
Leather Strappy Sandals

Style these with jeans as we ease into the summer months.

Floral Flat Sandals
ZARA
Floral Flat Sandals

Embellished sandals are a summer staple you'll never grow tired of.

3. HEELED SANDALS

Kitten Heel Leather Sandals
Zara
Kitten Heel Leather Sandals

I'm banking these ahead of high summer.

Vinyl Wedge Sandals
Zara
Vinyl Wedge Sandals

Flip flop wedges are set to come through as a key trend this summer.

Tortoiseshell Sandals
Zara
Tortoiseshell Sandals

Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

4. LEATHER SANDALS

Flat Embossed Leather Sandals
ZARA
Flat Embossed Leather Sandals

These classic slides are perfect for daily summer styling.

Flat Leather Slider Sandals
Zara
Flat Leather Slider Sandals

Classic leather flip flips are always a good idea.

Asymmetric Flat Leather Sandals
Zara
Asymmetric Flat Leather Sandals

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

5. CAGED SANDALS

Multi-Strap Sandals
Zara
Multi-Strap Sandals

The ankle fastening ensures a secure and comfortable finish.

Leather Studded Tie-Up Cage Sandals
Zara
Leather Studded Tie-Up Cage Sandals

The stud detailing lends these a playful, bohemian edge.

Wedge Cage Sandals
Zara
Wedge Cage Sandals

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸