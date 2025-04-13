I don’t care if the temperature’s still fluctuating between single and double digits—the clouds have parted, the sun is shining, and in my book, that can only mean one thing: sandal season has officially begun.

I know I’m not alone. All around me, signs point to a collective shift away from boots towards open-toe shoe options. The new-in sections are practically bursting with sandals and, as a self-proclaimed connoisseur, I’ve wasted no time doing a deep dive into my favourite brands' latest drops. There are some absolute gems out there but nothing, and I mean nothing, comes close to Zara’s current sandal selection.

(Image credit: Zara)

From soft suede slides to elegant caged silhouettes, Zara has managed to cover every key trend catching my eye this season—and then some.

Knowing how quickly these styles tend to sell out, I’ve pulled together an edit of the best sandal trends that Zara has produced this season—because honestly, I doubt many of these will still be around by May. Read on to discover my favourite Zara sandals trends for 2025 below.

SHOP ZARA's 2025 SANDAL TRENDS:

1. BROWN SUEDE

Zara Buckle Flat Split Suede Sandals £40 SHOP NOW The suede sandals trend is set to dominate this summer.

Zara Flat Split Suede Sandals £40 SHOP NOW Style with linen trousers or pair with a flowing skirt.

Zara Limited Edition Split Suede Strappy Sandals £90 SHOP NOW I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.

2. MULTI STRAPS

Zara Animal Print Flat Leather Sandals With Sheepskin £50 SHOP NOW Add some texture into your summer rotation.

Zara Leather Strappy Sandals £50 SHOP NOW Style these with jeans as we ease into the summer months.

ZARA Floral Flat Sandals £50 SHOP NOW Embellished sandals are a summer staple you'll never grow tired of.

3. HEELED SANDALS

Zara Kitten Heel Leather Sandals £50 SHOP NOW I'm banking these ahead of high summer.

Zara Vinyl Wedge Sandals £40 SHOP NOW Flip flop wedges are set to come through as a key trend this summer.

Zara Tortoiseshell Sandals £28 SHOP NOW Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

4. LEATHER SANDALS

ZARA Flat Embossed Leather Sandals £30 SHOP NOW These classic slides are perfect for daily summer styling.

Zara Flat Leather Slider Sandals £30 SHOP NOW Classic leather flip flips are always a good idea.

Zara Asymmetric Flat Leather Sandals £50 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

5. CAGED SANDALS

Zara Multi-Strap Sandals £36 SHOP NOW The ankle fastening ensures a secure and comfortable finish.

Zara Leather Studded Tie-Up Cage Sandals £40 SHOP NOW The stud detailing lends these a playful, bohemian edge.