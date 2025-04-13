Zara Doesn’t Do Mediocre Sandals—I Know These Stylish Pairs Will Be Gone By May
Zara's sandals collection has never looked chicer. Discover the new-in pairs before they fly.
I don’t care if the temperature’s still fluctuating between single and double digits—the clouds have parted, the sun is shining, and in my book, that can only mean one thing: sandal season has officially begun.
I know I’m not alone. All around me, signs point to a collective shift away from boots towards open-toe shoe options. The new-in sections are practically bursting with sandals and, as a self-proclaimed connoisseur, I’ve wasted no time doing a deep dive into my favourite brands' latest drops. There are some absolute gems out there but nothing, and I mean nothing, comes close to Zara’s current sandal selection.
From soft suede slides to elegant caged silhouettes, Zara has managed to cover every key trend catching my eye this season—and then some.
Knowing how quickly these styles tend to sell out, I’ve pulled together an edit of the best sandal trends that Zara has produced this season—because honestly, I doubt many of these will still be around by May. Read on to discover my favourite Zara sandals trends for 2025 below.
SHOP ZARA's 2025 SANDAL TRENDS:
1. BROWN SUEDE
I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
2. MULTI STRAPS
3. HEELED SANDALS
4. LEATHER SANDALS
5. CAGED SANDALS
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
10 Spring Outfit Ideas That Will Make Anyone Look Like a Fashion Person
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
9 Classic Shoe Trends French Women Are Wearing This Spring
Versatile and chic.
By Judith Jones
-
These Posh New Zara Shorts Are Trendier Than Your Denim Cutoffs
What are you waiting for?
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Re: Your Ballet Flats—Here Are the Chicest Ways to Wear Them This Summer
Because we know you're wondering.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Katie Holmes's New Sandals Are Causing Controversy on Reddit Right Now
Here's why.
By Drew Elovitz
-
It's Here: 2025's Most (Unexpectedly) Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend
It works with everything.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Hate to Say It, But These 7 Sandal Trends Have Got to Go—7 I'm Shopping Instead
It's not you. It's me.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
In Between Sneakers and Ballet Flats—The New Louis Vuitton Shoes the Fashion Crowd Is Wearing
It silhouette.
By Bobby Schuessler