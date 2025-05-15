H&M's Summer Collection Looks Like Designer Resortwear—9 Pieces That Will Sell Out By June
The high street hero is bringing a designer look to its affordable summer buys. I've handpicked 9 pieces that will sell out first.
Crochet! Fringe! Beadwork! H&M's 2025 summer collection has arrived, and it has all the markings of designer resortwear.
If you have any sun-clad plans this summer, be it a beachside holiday or simply dressing up for an al fresco dinner in the city, you'll want to take a peek at H&M's new-in section. Once again, the high street hero has brought an expensive feel to its affordable summer buys, with a high summer spin that we're all ready for.
With the high temperatures upon us, there's no time like the present to start thinking about our summer wardrobes. The collection has a holiday feel with bold fringing, elevated swimwear and chic co-ords, that will be the blueprint of my packing list this summer, with various pieces featuring in my city looks too.
The colour palette is incredibly high-end looking, with a selection of deep brown and red shades, complemented by a smattering of crisp whites and creams. Texture plays a key part in elevating this collection to designer heights, with fringe details accenting dresses, co-ords and skirts as well as intricate weave bolstering the designer feel of various pieces.
Keep scrolling to explore the 9 H&M summer collection buys that will sell out first, and explore more of the designer-looking collection.
Shop the 9 H&M Summer Collection Buys That Will Sell Out First
The fringe detailing is so fun! Accent the deep brown shade with gold jewellery.
H&M's textured flip-flops have been selling out so fast this season. Now they come in a sleek burgundy shade.
Metallic accents always take a swimsuit to new heights, and the rope straps and cut outs make this a real standout.
Mix and match this co-ord with the rest of your wardrobe, whether you're strolling down sandy beaches or cobbled city streets.
Shop More H&M Summer Collection Buys I Really Rate
Shorts season is upon us, and you'll appreciate having this light pair in your wardrobe on the warmest days.
This also comes in a classic beige colourway, but the bold stripes really caught my eye.
It's hard to believe that this intricately woven top comes from the high street.
All the pieces in this collection can be elevated simply with the addition of these sleek braided heels.
If your black satin skirt works overtime, give it a day off by swapping in this striking fringed style.
This kind of elevated sandal has been around for years and still feels contemporary.
It's time to start thinking about summer swimwear, and I'm starting with this chic yet affordable bikini.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
