H&M's Summer Collection Looks Like Designer Resortwear—9 Pieces That Will Sell Out By June


Crochet! Fringe! Beadwork! H&M's 2025 summer collection has arrived, and it has all the markings of designer resortwear.

If you have any sun-clad plans this summer, be it a beachside holiday or simply dressing up for an al fresco dinner in the city, you'll want to take a peek at H&M's new-in section. Once again, the high street hero has brought an expensive feel to its affordable summer buys, with a high summer spin that we're all ready for.

Woman wear brown dress and carries brown fringed bag



With the high temperatures upon us, there's no time like the present to start thinking about our summer wardrobes. The collection has a holiday feel with bold fringing, elevated swimwear and chic co-ords, that will be the blueprint of my packing list this summer, with various pieces featuring in my city looks too.

The colour palette is incredibly high-end looking, with a selection of deep brown and red shades, complemented by a smattering of crisp whites and creams. Texture plays a key part in elevating this collection to designer heights, with fringe details accenting dresses, co-ords and skirts as well as intricate weave bolstering the designer feel of various pieces.

Keep scrolling to explore the 9 H&M summer collection buys that will sell out first, and explore more of the designer-looking collection.

Shop the 9 H&M Summer Collection Buys That Will Sell Out First

Fringed Crochet-Look Dress
H&M
Fringed Crochet-Look Dress

The fringe detailing is so fun! Accent the deep brown shade with gold jewellery.

Pleated Top
H&M
Pleated Top

Note the sweet shell charms on the ends of the tie details.

High-Slit Maxi Skirt
H&M
High-Slit Maxi Skirt

The drape and colour of this co-ord is just so good.

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

H&M's textured flip-flops have been selling out so fast this season. Now they come in a sleek burgundy shade.

Padded-Cup Cut-Out Swimsuit
H&M
Padded-Cup Cut-Out Swimsuit

Metallic accents always take a swimsuit to new heights, and the rope straps and cut outs make this a real standout.

Fringed Straw Bag
H&M
Fringed Straw Bag

Bold, brilliant, and straight in my basket.

Frayed-Edge Twill Top
H&M
Frayed-Edge Twill Top

Mix and match this co-ord with the rest of your wardrobe, whether you're strolling down sandy beaches or cobbled city streets.

Wide Twill Trousers
H&M
Wide Twill Trousers

The voluminous shape of these trousers is just so good.

Shop More H&M Summer Collection Buys I Really Rate

Maxi Halterneck Dress
H&M
Maxi Halterneck Dress

The backless design is so good.

Ramie Popover Shirt
H&M
Ramie Popover Shirt

Throw over swimwear, or pair with linen trousers for everyday.

Cotton Drawstring Shorts
H&M
Cotton Drawstring Shorts

Shorts season is upon us, and you'll appreciate having this light pair in your wardrobe on the warmest days.

Fringe-Trimmed Strappy Dress
H&M
Fringe-Trimmed Strappy Dress

You can easily dress this up with mules and bold jewellery.

Straw Shoulder Bag
H&M
Straw Shoulder Bag

This also comes in a classic beige colourway, but the bold stripes really caught my eye.

Frayed Kaftan Jacket
H&M
Frayed Kaftan Jacket

A light layer that you'll rely on all summer long.

Frayed Paper Bag Shorts
H&M
Frayed Paper Bag Shorts

Comfortable and chic.

Seashell-Detail Necklace
H&M
Seashell-Detail Necklace

Seashell jewellery is on the rise for summer.

Crochet-Look Strappy Top
H&M
Crochet-Look Strappy Top

It's hard to believe that this intricately woven top comes from the high street.

Crochet-Look Skirt
H&M
Crochet-Look Skirt

Layer over swimwear as you move from beachside cabana to al fresco lunches.

Braided Heeled Sandals
H&M
Braided Heeled Sandals

All the pieces in this collection can be elevated simply with the addition of these sleek braided heels.

Voluminous Maxi Dress
H&M
Voluminous Maxi Dress

The ultimate throw-on-and-go dress.

Fringe-Trimmed Top
H&M
Fringe-Trimmed Top

A nice top that you can rely on well beyond holidays.

Fringe-Trimmed Midi Skirt
H&M
Fringe-Trimmed Midi Skirt

If your black satin skirt works overtime, give it a day off by swapping in this striking fringed style.

Metal-Detail Sandals
H&M
Metal-Detail Sandals

This kind of elevated sandal has been around for years and still feels contemporary.

Padded Bandeau Bikini Top
H&M
Padded Bandeau Bikini Top

It's time to start thinking about summer swimwear, and I'm starting with this chic yet affordable bikini.

Tie Tanga Bikini Bottoms
H&M
Tie Tanga Bikini Bottoms

I love bikini bottoms with adjustable tie sides.

Dense-Knit Vest Top
H&M
Dense-Knit Vest Top

Vest tops are a staple all year round.

Fringed Crochet-Look Skirt
H&M
Fringed Crochet-Look Skirt

Bring a summery edge with bold fringing.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

