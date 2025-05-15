H&M's Summer Collection Looks Like Designer Resortwear—9 Pieces That Will Sell Out By June

Crochet! Fringe! Beadwork! H&M's 2025 summer collection has arrived, and it has all the markings of designer resortwear.

If you have any sun-clad plans this summer, be it a beachside holiday or simply dressing up for an al fresco dinner in the city, you'll want to take a peek at H&M's new-in section. Once again, the high street hero has brought an expensive feel to its affordable summer buys, with a high summer spin that we're all ready for.

(Image credit: H&M)

With the high temperatures upon us, there's no time like the present to start thinking about our summer wardrobes. The collection has a holiday feel with bold fringing, elevated swimwear and chic co-ords, that will be the blueprint of my packing list this summer, with various pieces featuring in my city looks too.

The colour palette is incredibly high-end looking, with a selection of deep brown and red shades, complemented by a smattering of crisp whites and creams. Texture plays a key part in elevating this collection to designer heights, with fringe details accenting dresses, co-ords and skirts as well as intricate weave bolstering the designer feel of various pieces.

Keep scrolling to explore the 9 H&M summer collection buys that will sell out first, and explore more of the designer-looking collection.

Shop the 9 H&M Summer Collection Buys That Will Sell Out First

H&M Fringed Crochet-Look Dress £65 SHOP NOW The fringe detailing is so fun! Accent the deep brown shade with gold jewellery.

H&M Pleated Top £23 SHOP NOW Note the sweet shell charms on the ends of the tie details.

H&M High-Slit Maxi Skirt £25 SHOP NOW The drape and colour of this co-ord is just so good.

H&M Flip-Flops £20 SHOP NOW H&M's textured flip-flops have been selling out so fast this season. Now they come in a sleek burgundy shade.

H&M Padded-Cup Cut-Out Swimsuit £33 SHOP NOW Metallic accents always take a swimsuit to new heights, and the rope straps and cut outs make this a real standout.

H&M Fringed Straw Bag £45 SHOP NOW Bold, brilliant, and straight in my basket.

H&M Frayed-Edge Twill Top £38 SHOP NOW Mix and match this co-ord with the rest of your wardrobe, whether you're strolling down sandy beaches or cobbled city streets.

H&M Wide Twill Trousers £55 SHOP NOW The voluminous shape of these trousers is just so good.

Shop More H&M Summer Collection Buys I Really Rate

H&M Maxi Halterneck Dress £50 SHOP NOW The backless design is so good.

H&M Ramie Popover Shirt £55 SHOP NOW Throw over swimwear, or pair with linen trousers for everyday.

H&M Cotton Drawstring Shorts £20 SHOP NOW Shorts season is upon us, and you'll appreciate having this light pair in your wardrobe on the warmest days.

H&M Fringe-Trimmed Strappy Dress £65 SHOP NOW You can easily dress this up with mules and bold jewellery.

H&M Straw Shoulder Bag £33 SHOP NOW This also comes in a classic beige colourway, but the bold stripes really caught my eye.

H&M Frayed Kaftan Jacket £65 SHOP NOW A light layer that you'll rely on all summer long.

H&M Frayed Paper Bag Shorts £45 SHOP NOW Comfortable and chic.

H&M Seashell-Detail Necklace £28 SHOP NOW Seashell jewellery is on the rise for summer.

H&M Crochet-Look Strappy Top £38 SHOP NOW It's hard to believe that this intricately woven top comes from the high street.

H&M Crochet-Look Skirt £65 SHOP NOW Layer over swimwear as you move from beachside cabana to al fresco lunches.

H&M Braided Heeled Sandals £33 SHOP NOW All the pieces in this collection can be elevated simply with the addition of these sleek braided heels.

H&M Voluminous Maxi Dress £55 SHOP NOW The ultimate throw-on-and-go dress.

H&M Fringe-Trimmed Top £18 SHOP NOW A nice top that you can rely on well beyond holidays.

H&M Fringe-Trimmed Midi Skirt £25 SHOP NOW If your black satin skirt works overtime, give it a day off by swapping in this striking fringed style.

H&M Metal-Detail Sandals £28 SHOP NOW This kind of elevated sandal has been around for years and still feels contemporary.

H&M Padded Bandeau Bikini Top £10 SHOP NOW It's time to start thinking about summer swimwear, and I'm starting with this chic yet affordable bikini.

H&M Tie Tanga Bikini Bottoms £10 SHOP NOW I love bikini bottoms with adjustable tie sides.

H&M Dense-Knit Vest Top £28 SHOP NOW Vest tops are a staple all year round.