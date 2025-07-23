I'll start this off by saying that I'm very aware we're still in high summer. Yet, as much as I've tried to hold on to that warm-weather feeling, the unpredictable climate that we in the UK know all too well makes it incredibly hard to know what to wear every day. However, for 2025, I think I've finally found the solution—being organised and investing early in adaptable staples that I can wear on both cold summer days as well as in the early period of autumn. And if there's one brand that never lets me down for versatile, expensive-looking staples at an affordable price point, it's H&M.
H&M have already started to release items that can easily slot into both your summer and autumn wardrobes, and whilst most of these pieces fall under the £100 mark, they genuinely look way more expensive than their price tags. This year's pre-autumn edit is all about sophisticated silhouettes and elegant hues that not only make the items feel just that little bit more premium, but will also ensure they remain timeless in your capsule wardrobe for many years to come. And I'm calling it now—these items will be long sold out before autumn starts.
Keep scrolling to shop the nine H&M items that are sure to sell out before the new season starts, and then take a browse at more pre-autumn staples I'm loving.
9 Buys From H&M That Will Sell Out Before Autumn
This went straight into my basket.
Wide Tailored Trousers
Perfect for in or out of the office.
Pointed Heeled Sandals
Wear on it's own now, then layer under a cardigan come early autumn.
This was hugely popular last year, and now it's back in this chic burgundy hue.
Oversized Poplin Shirt
Wear with jeans, tailored trousers or tucked into an a-line skirt.
These are an H&M bestseller for good reason.
Mary Jane Ballet Flats
A pair you'll reach for in every season.
This chocolate brown shade is calling me.
Shop More H&M Pre-Autumn Pieces I Love:
Corduroy-Collar Jacket
A lightweight jacket is a transitional must-have.
Draped Cap-Sleeved Top
This will act as the basis of so many of your outfits.
It's never a bad time to invest in a pair of good boots.
Oversized Twill Jacket
Another great jacket that you can wear season to season.
A simple button-up is a capsule wardrobe must-have in my opinion.
This reminds me of so many designer skirts on the market at the moment.
Everyone will think these are designer.
Yes, to this entire outfit.
Wrap this around your head or the top handle of your shoulder bag.
Fine-Knit Button-Front Top
This burnt orange hue has me so excited for autumn.
Anti-Slip Mesh Slippers
Mesh flats are everywhere at the moment.
Wide High Ankle Jeans
Chocolate brown denim? Yes, please!
Another great tote you'll be able to fit all of your essentials into.
Perfect for that 'in-between' weather.