Autumn has already arrived at H&M, and this year, I'm being organised and investing in these 9 chic pieces before they sell out. Scroll down to see and shop my edit.

I'll start this off by saying that I'm very aware we're still in high summer. Yet, as much as I've tried to hold on to that warm-weather feeling, the unpredictable climate that we in the UK know all too well makes it incredibly hard to know what to wear every day. However, for 2025, I think I've finally found the solution—being organised and investing early in adaptable staples that I can wear on both cold summer days as well as in the early period of autumn. And if there's one brand that never lets me down for versatile, expensive-looking staples at an affordable price point, it's H&M.

H&M have already started to release items that can easily slot into both your summer and autumn wardrobes, and whilst most of these pieces fall under the £100 mark, they genuinely look way more expensive than their price tags. This year's pre-autumn edit is all about sophisticated silhouettes and elegant hues that not only make the items feel just that little bit more premium, but will also ensure they remain timeless in your capsule wardrobe for many years to come. And I'm calling it now—these items will be long sold out before autumn starts.

Keep scrolling to shop the nine H&M items that are sure to sell out before the new season starts, and then take a browse at more pre-autumn staples I'm loving.

9 Buys From H&M That Will Sell Out Before Autumn

Interlock Blazer
H&M
Interlock Blazer

This went straight into my basket.

Wide Tailored Trousers
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers

Perfect for in or out of the office.

Pointed Heeled Sandals
H&M
Pointed Heeled Sandals

So sleek.

Draped Maxi Dress
H&M
Draped Maxi Dress

Wear on it's own now, then layer under a cardigan come early autumn.

Shopper
H&M
Shopper

This was hugely popular last year, and now it's back in this chic burgundy hue.

Oversized Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt

Wear with jeans, tailored trousers or tucked into an a-line skirt.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

These are an H&M bestseller for good reason.

Mary Jane Ballet Flats
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Flats

A pair you'll reach for in every season.

Fine-Knit Jumper
H&M
Fine-Knit Jumper

This chocolate brown shade is calling me.

Shop More H&M Pre-Autumn Pieces I Love:

Corduroy-Collar Jacket
H&M
Corduroy-Collar Jacket

A lightweight jacket is a transitional must-have.

Draped Cap-Sleeved Top
H&M
Draped Cap-Sleeved Top

This will act as the basis of so many of your outfits.

Knee-High Boots
H&M
Knee-High Boots

It's never a bad time to invest in a pair of good boots.

Oversized Twill Jacket
H&M
Oversized Twill Jacket

Another great jacket that you can wear season to season.

Short Shirt
H&M
Short Shirt

A simple button-up is a capsule wardrobe must-have in my opinion.

Pleated Mini Skirt
H&M
Pleated Mini Skirt

This reminds me of so many designer skirts on the market at the moment.

Loafers
H&M
Loafers

Everyone will think these are designer.

Asymmetric Shopper
H&M
Asymmetric Shopper

Such a unique shape.

Waisted Cardigan
H&M
Waisted Cardigan

Waisted cardigans are a Who What Wear editor-favourite.

Pleated Denim Skirt
H&M
Pleated Denim Skirt

Yes, to this entire outfit.

Patterned Scarf
H&M
Patterned Scarf

Wrap this around your head or the top handle of your shoulder bag.

Fine-Knit Button-Front Top
H&M
Fine-Knit Button-Front Top

This burnt orange hue has me so excited for autumn.

Anti-Slip Mesh Slippers
H&M
Anti-Slip Mesh Slippers

Mesh flats are everywhere at the moment.

Wide High Ankle Jeans
H&M
Wide High Ankle Jeans

Chocolate brown denim? Yes, please!

Shopper With Pouch
H&M
Shopper With Pouch

Another great tote you'll be able to fit all of your essentials into.

Pocket-Detail Jacket
H&M
Pocket-Detail Jacket

So elegant.

Wool-Blend Top
H&M
Wool-Blend Top

Perfect for that 'in-between' weather.

Bootcut Trousers
H&M
Bootcut Trousers

Such a great silhouette.

Knee-High Boots
H&M
Knee-High Boots

The perfect heel height.

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant

As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related. Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.

