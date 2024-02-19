Sorry, Jeans, But This Spring-Ready Skirt Trend Is All I Want to Wear Right Now

By Natalie Munro
Spring is around the corner and this means big news for my wardrobe. Having spent the winter in heavy boots and black trousers in an effort to keep warm and avoid any mishaps on London's puddle-peppered streets, with the safety of bluer skies finally in sight, I'll soon be back to styling my favourite colour: bright and breezy white.

white skirt

(Image credit: Imaxtree / Launchmetrics)

Whilst I'm partial to white jeans or linen trousers, the true hero of my spring wardrobe is a fresh white skirt. With warmer weather (I hope I'm not speaking too soon) slowly setting in, a fresh white skirt offers a soft silhouette that can battle the rising temperature with grace. Not to mention, a flowing white skirt can be styled in a myriad of ways, making it one of the most versatile items in my wardrobe.

white skirts

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger)

A favourite during London Fashion Week, showgoers across the capital tested out the fresh spring trend this weekend. Pairing it with contrasting navys, soft pinks and light greys, and well as styling with other white items, the fashion-set embraced the versatility and feminine nature of trending skirt.

white skirt

(Image credit: @ilanatorbiner)

On casual weekend days this unassuming wardrobe hero styles well with an oversized tee and colourful trainers, or for a trip to the office, the same skirt will look put-together with a pair of Mary Janes and an hourglass blazer. With spring still just on the horizon for now though, I'm currently pairing mine with a classic navy knit and knee-high boots.

white skirt

(Image credit: Imaxtree / Launchmetrics)

Whilst a white skirt transcends seasonal trends, it's true that the fashion set have been reaching for them more and more in recent months. As such, high-street and designer brands alike have been quick to serve up chic iterations, crafting cotton, satin and denim styles in trending longline cuts in anticipation of spring.

white skirt

(Image credit: @iamzoefoster)

From Reformation's billowy number to Max Mara's pleated style, read on to discover the best white skirts to buy now.

SHOP THE BEST WHITE SKIRTS:

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt in White

With natural volume, this is perfect for warmer weather.

Voluminous Poplin Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Voluminous Poplin Midi Skirt

The side slits allow for comfortable movement.

white skirt
Mango
Elastic Panel Flared Skirt

Dropped-waist skirts and dresses are set for a comeback this spring/summer season.

EMBELLISHED CIRCLE-CUT MIDI SKIRT
COS
Embellished Circle-Cut Midi Skirt

An embellished skirt is an easy way to add some drama to a casual springtime outfit.

MATTEAU, + NET SUSTAIN Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Midi Skirt
Matteau
+ Net Sustain Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Midi Skirt

The cotton composition lends itself so well to spring.

H&M
A-Line Skirt

This A-line skirt falls at around ankle length, so it would style well with both knee-high boots and trainers depending on the weather.

white skirt
Miu Miu
Long Poplin Skirt

The drawstring waist adds a comfortable and casual touch.

Zayla Scalloped-Hem Linen Maxi Skirt
Posse
Zayla Scalloped-Hem Linen Maxi Skirt

The scallop hem adds a feminine touch to this flowy skirt.

Donata Skirt
Weekend Max Mara
Donata Skirt

Pleated skirts are going to have a major moment this spring.

Joan - Satin Back Silk Crepe
Rixo
Joan Silk Midi Skirt

Wear with a navy knit or a tonal tee.

Concealed Popper Organic-Cotton Denim Pencil Skirt
Raey
Concealed Popper Organic-Cotton Denim Pencil Skirt

This denim is lightweight enough for spring sun.

white skirt
Tibi
Asymmetric-Hem Balloon Skirt

The asymmetric cut adds a dramatic flare to this elegant skirt.

A-Line Organic Cotton-Blend Midi Skirt
Matteau
A-Line Organic Cotton-Blend Midi Skirt

How French does this look with white Mary Janes?

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

