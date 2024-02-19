Sorry, Jeans, But This Spring-Ready Skirt Trend Is All I Want to Wear Right Now

Spring is around the corner and this means big news for my wardrobe. Having spent the winter in heavy boots and black trousers in an effort to keep warm and avoid any mishaps on London's puddle-peppered streets, with the safety of bluer skies finally in sight, I'll soon be back to styling my favourite colour: bright and breezy white.

(Image credit: Imaxtree / Launchmetrics)

Whilst I'm partial to white jeans or linen trousers, the true hero of my spring wardrobe is a fresh white skirt. With warmer weather (I hope I'm not speaking too soon) slowly setting in, a fresh white skirt offers a soft silhouette that can battle the rising temperature with grace. Not to mention, a flowing white skirt can be styled in a myriad of ways, making it one of the most versatile items in my wardrobe.

A favourite during London Fashion Week, showgoers across the capital tested out the fresh spring trend this weekend. Pairing it with contrasting navys, soft pinks and light greys, and well as styling with other white items, the fashion-set embraced the versatility and feminine nature of trending skirt.

On casual weekend days this unassuming wardrobe hero styles well with an oversized tee and colourful trainers, or for a trip to the office, the same skirt will look put-together with a pair of Mary Janes and an hourglass blazer. With spring still just on the horizon for now though, I'm currently pairing mine with a classic navy knit and knee-high boots.

(Image credit: Imaxtree / Launchmetrics)

Whilst a white skirt transcends seasonal trends, it's true that the fashion set have been reaching for them more and more in recent months. As such, high-street and designer brands alike have been quick to serve up chic iterations, crafting cotton, satin and denim styles in trending longline cuts in anticipation of spring.

From Reformation's billowy number to Max Mara's pleated style, read on to discover the best white skirts to buy now.

SHOP THE BEST WHITE SKIRTS:

Reformation Lucy Skirt in White £198 SHOP NOW With natural volume, this is perfect for warmer weather.

Massimo Dutti Voluminous Poplin Midi Skirt £70 SHOP NOW The side slits allow for comfortable movement.

Mango Elastic Panel Flared Skirt £90 SHOP NOW Dropped-waist skirts and dresses are set for a comeback this spring/summer season.

COS Embellished Circle-Cut Midi Skirt £155 SHOP NOW An embellished skirt is an easy way to add some drama to a casual springtime outfit.

Matteau + Net Sustain Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Midi Skirt £403 SHOP NOW The cotton composition lends itself so well to spring.

H&M A-Line Skirt £55 SHOP NOW This A-line skirt falls at around ankle length, so it would style well with both knee-high boots and trainers depending on the weather.

Miu Miu Long Poplin Skirt £1430 SHOP NOW The drawstring waist adds a comfortable and casual touch.

Posse Zayla Scalloped-Hem Linen Maxi Skirt £235 SHOP NOW The scallop hem adds a feminine touch to this flowy skirt.

Weekend Max Mara Donata Skirt £280 SHOP NOW Pleated skirts are going to have a major moment this spring.

Rixo Joan Silk Midi Skirt £350 SHOP NOW Wear with a navy knit or a tonal tee.

Raey Concealed Popper Organic-Cotton Denim Pencil Skirt £165 SHOP NOW This denim is lightweight enough for spring sun.

Tibi Asymmetric-Hem Balloon Skirt £445 SHOP NOW The asymmetric cut adds a dramatic flare to this elegant skirt.