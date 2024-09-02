Suddenly, Fashion People in London, Paris and New York Are Swapping Flats for This Elegant Alternative

By
published
in Features

There's no denying the ballet flat has completely dominated the shoe world, since, well, 2022 when Miu Miu put its satin iterations on the autumn/winter runway. And even though they've been around for a few years now, I've still only bought one mesh pair that I wear now and again. Don't get me wrong, I appreciate the trend, and I like them on other people, but I've always been a heels girl. So much so, I have a vast collection stored under my TV unit (London rental life) and they all have one thing in common: a low heel.

While my university days would see me tottering around in the highest of heels––I even had Lady Gaga-style heelless pairs––I now favour style that are less likely to cause a back injury. Which is why I'm more than happy to embrace the kitten heel. As a mule fan, a lot of my shoes already have this wearable heel height. And I've seen so many other fashion people wearing kitten heels with everything from jorts and mini skirts to jeans. The fact is, they go with any outfit, they're as comfy as they are chic and they elevate (quite literally) an otherwise simple look. Which is why I'm calling it, kitten heels are about to be the shoe of the season for autumn 2024.

Whether it's tall boots with a kitten heel, a sandal to wear to a wedding or a slingback for the office, I've found 24 high street, mid-price and designer kitten heels to add to your collection from the likes of & Other Stories, Dear Frances and Manolo Blahnik.

How To Wear Kitten Heels in 2024:

Sylvie wearing kitten heels

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Sylvie ticks off three trends in one with kitten heel slingbacks, Bermuda shorts and a suede bag.

Adenorah wearing kitten heels

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Hello, dream transitional look. Love how Adenorah has layered a polo shirt over a classic white T-shirt and elevated a mini skirt with heeled mules.

Lydia wearing kitten heel boots

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Put chunky flat boots aside this autumn in favour of sleek, kitten heel iterations. Make like Lydia and add a suede jacket and jeans for the ultimate autumn-ready ensemble.

BEST KITTEN HEELS: ABI WEARS KITTEN HEELS WITH A LACE SKIRT AND WHITE TEE

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Abi pairs her kitten heel mules with a lace skirt and classic white tee for a simple and elegant dinner look that still feels really chic.

Shop the Best Kitten Heels:

The Best High-Street Kitten Heels:

Animal Print Leather Kitten Heel Sandals
ZARA
Animal Print Leather Kitten Heel Sandals

I just bought these to wear with baggy jeans.

Heeled Mesh Shoes
MANGO
Heeled Mesh Shoes

Mesh heels––as well as ballet flats––are an autumn hero accessory.

Slingback Leather Pumps - Burgundy - Arket Gb
Arket
Slingback Leather Pumps

I would wear these with a matching burgundy bag.

Chain Embellished Pumps
& Other Stories
Chain Embellished Pumps

The ankle chain detail sold it for me.

Asos Design Cleo Premium Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Cleo Premium Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots

These look so much more expensive than they are.

Massimo Dutti, Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe

Chic with a capital C.

Anthropologie, Leather Knee-High Boots
Anthropologie
Leather Knee-High Boots

Everyone will ask where you got these from.

Slingback Court Shoes
H&M
Slingback Court Shoes

The comeback print everyone is talking about.

The Best Mid-Price Kitten Heels:

Wally Suede Ankle Boots
STAUD
Wally Suede Ankle Boots

To go with everything else chocolatey brown this season.

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

Ticking off all the trends in one dream shoe.

Milla Leather Mules
AEYDE
Milla Leather Mules

A wedding guest favourite.

Pina Leather Slingback Sandals
ST. AGNI
Pina Leather Slingback Sandals

St. Agni is one of my favourite minimalist brands.

Wally Suede Knee Boots
STAUD
Wally Suede Knee Boots

My advice? Invest in a really good suede spray.

GANNI, Black Feminine Buckle Heeled Mule Sandales
GANNI
Black Feminine Buckle Heeled Mule Sandales

I predict they'll be just as popular as the ballet flat version.

Sophia - Lipstick
Bobbies
Sophia Lipstick

These feel very Parisian.

Flis Sandal, Black
Dear Frances
Flis Sandal Black

I have so many pairs of heeled thong sandals, but I need these.

The Best Designer Kitten Heels:

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Tan suede is key so don't hesitate to add these to your love-forever shoe collection.

Knee Boots
Jil Sander
Knee Boots

To wear with every outfit, forever and ever.

The Sharp Cutout Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps
TOTEME
The Sharp Cutout Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps

The colour, the heel, the pointed toe––perfection.

+ Net Sustain Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots

I've thought about these for a while, so maybe it's a sign to finally get them.

Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps
JIL SANDER
Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps

I would wear these with jorts and a shirt for work.

Jacquemus , Les Slingbacks Cubisto Basses Slingback Pumps
Jacquemus
Les Slingbacks Cubisto Basses Slingback Pumps

I think I'm actually in love.

Women's Slingback Pump
Gucci
Women's Slingback Pump

If 2024 was a shoe.

jimmy choo shoes
Jimmy Choo
Roccia Snake Print Pumps

These are so inclusive in sizes 1-12.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

Latest