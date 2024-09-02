Suddenly, Fashion People in London, Paris and New York Are Swapping Flats for This Elegant Alternative

There's no denying the ballet flat has completely dominated the shoe world, since, well, 2022 when Miu Miu put its satin iterations on the autumn/winter runway. And even though they've been around for a few years now, I've still only bought one mesh pair that I wear now and again. Don't get me wrong, I appreciate the trend, and I like them on other people, but I've always been a heels girl. So much so, I have a vast collection stored under my TV unit (London rental life) and they all have one thing in common: a low heel.

While my university days would see me tottering around in the highest of heels––I even had Lady Gaga-style heelless pairs––I now favour style that are less likely to cause a back injury. Which is why I'm more than happy to embrace the kitten heel. As a mule fan, a lot of my shoes already have this wearable heel height. And I've seen so many other fashion people wearing kitten heels with everything from jorts and mini skirts to jeans. The fact is, they go with any outfit, they're as comfy as they are chic and they elevate (quite literally) an otherwise simple look. Which is why I'm calling it, kitten heels are about to be the shoe of the season for autumn 2024.

Whether it's tall boots with a kitten heel, a sandal to wear to a wedding or a slingback for the office, I've found 24 high street, mid-price and designer kitten heels to add to your collection from the likes of & Other Stories, Dear Frances and Manolo Blahnik.

How To Wear Kitten Heels in 2024:

Sylvie ticks off three trends in one with kitten heel slingbacks, Bermuda shorts and a suede bag.

Hello, dream transitional look. Love how Adenorah has layered a polo shirt over a classic white T-shirt and elevated a mini skirt with heeled mules.

Put chunky flat boots aside this autumn in favour of sleek, kitten heel iterations. Make like Lydia and add a suede jacket and jeans for the ultimate autumn-ready ensemble.

Abi pairs her kitten heel mules with a lace skirt and classic white tee for a simple and elegant dinner look that still feels really chic.

Shop the Best Kitten Heels:

The Best High-Street Kitten Heels:

ZARA Animal Print Leather Kitten Heel Sandals £70 SHOP NOW I just bought these to wear with baggy jeans.

MANGO Heeled Mesh Shoes £36 SHOP NOW Mesh heels––as well as ballet flats––are an autumn hero accessory.

Arket Slingback Leather Pumps £189 SHOP NOW I would wear these with a matching burgundy bag.

& Other Stories Chain Embellished Pumps £145 SHOP NOW The ankle chain detail sold it for me.

ASOS DESIGN Cleo Premium Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots £145 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they are.

Massimo Dutti Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe £119 SHOP NOW Chic with a capital C.

Anthropologie Leather Knee-High Boots £180 SHOP NOW Everyone will ask where you got these from.

H&M Slingback Court Shoes £28 SHOP NOW The comeback print everyone is talking about.

The Best Mid-Price Kitten Heels:

STAUD Wally Suede Ankle Boots £380 SHOP NOW To go with everything else chocolatey brown this season.

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule £298 SHOP NOW Ticking off all the trends in one dream shoe.

AEYDE Milla Leather Mules £320 SHOP NOW A wedding guest favourite.

ST. AGNI Pina Leather Slingback Sandals £275 SHOP NOW St. Agni is one of my favourite minimalist brands.

STAUD Wally Suede Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW My advice? Invest in a really good suede spray.

GANNI Black Feminine Buckle Heeled Mule Sandales £345 SHOP NOW I predict they'll be just as popular as the ballet flat version.

Bobbies Sophia Lipstick £200 SHOP NOW These feel very Parisian.

Dear Frances Flis Sandal Black £450 SHOP NOW I have so many pairs of heeled thong sandals, but I need these.

The Best Designer Kitten Heels:

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW Tan suede is key so don't hesitate to add these to your love-forever shoe collection.

Jil Sander Knee Boots £1320 SHOP NOW To wear with every outfit, forever and ever.

TOTEME The Sharp Cutout Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps £470 SHOP NOW The colour, the heel, the pointed toe––perfection.

TOTEME + Net Sustain Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots £810 SHOP NOW I've thought about these for a while, so maybe it's a sign to finally get them.

JIL SANDER Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps £950 SHOP NOW I would wear these with jorts and a shirt for work.

Jacquemus Les Slingbacks Cubisto Basses Slingback Pumps £615 SHOP NOW I think I'm actually in love.

Gucci Women's Slingback Pump £970 SHOP NOW If 2024 was a shoe.