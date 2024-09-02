Suddenly, Fashion People in London, Paris and New York Are Swapping Flats for This Elegant Alternative
There's no denying the ballet flat has completely dominated the shoe world, since, well, 2022 when Miu Miu put its satin iterations on the autumn/winter runway. And even though they've been around for a few years now, I've still only bought one mesh pair that I wear now and again. Don't get me wrong, I appreciate the trend, and I like them on other people, but I've always been a heels girl. So much so, I have a vast collection stored under my TV unit (London rental life) and they all have one thing in common: a low heel.
While my university days would see me tottering around in the highest of heels––I even had Lady Gaga-style heelless pairs––I now favour style that are less likely to cause a back injury. Which is why I'm more than happy to embrace the kitten heel. As a mule fan, a lot of my shoes already have this wearable heel height. And I've seen so many other fashion people wearing kitten heels with everything from jorts and mini skirts to jeans. The fact is, they go with any outfit, they're as comfy as they are chic and they elevate (quite literally) an otherwise simple look. Which is why I'm calling it, kitten heels are about to be the shoe of the season for autumn 2024.
Whether it's tall boots with a kitten heel, a sandal to wear to a wedding or a slingback for the office, I've found 24 high street, mid-price and designer kitten heels to add to your collection from the likes of & Other Stories, Dear Frances and Manolo Blahnik.
How To Wear Kitten Heels in 2024:
Sylvie ticks off three trends in one with kitten heel slingbacks, Bermuda shorts and a suede bag.
Hello, dream transitional look. Love how Adenorah has layered a polo shirt over a classic white T-shirt and elevated a mini skirt with heeled mules.
Put chunky flat boots aside this autumn in favour of sleek, kitten heel iterations. Make like Lydia and add a suede jacket and jeans for the ultimate autumn-ready ensemble.
Abi pairs her kitten heel mules with a lace skirt and classic white tee for a simple and elegant dinner look that still feels really chic.
Shop the Best Kitten Heels:
The Best High-Street Kitten Heels:
These look so much more expensive than they are.
The Best Mid-Price Kitten Heels:
I predict they'll be just as popular as the ballet flat version.
The Best Designer Kitten Heels:
Tan suede is key so don't hesitate to add these to your love-forever shoe collection.
The colour, the heel, the pointed toe––perfection.
I've thought about these for a while, so maybe it's a sign to finally get them.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.