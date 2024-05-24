8 Flat-Shoe Trends Zara’s Doing Better Than Anywhere Else Right Now
I won't speak for my colleagues, but I've always thought that Zara's shoes are the best on the high street—at least, those that fall under the £100 price bracket. Not only does the brand manage to hone in on the most appealing trends each season, but I've genuinely bought some of my most-worn pairs from the retailer—pairs I still wear to this day. I would always advocate buying quality designs that last, but I have found that, with a discerning eye, you can find pieces that really have value and that are built to last at the brand.
This week, I was in search of a new pair of shoes for an upcoming holiday so, naturally, given my past successes, Zara was on my hit list of brands to browse. I filtered my search to flat shoes, as that's all I'm really interested in 1) right now and 2) for warmer temperatures. After a few seconds of on-site buffering, I was soon presented with some of the best flat shoes I'd seen so far in my search.
Upon further inspection, it became very clear that Zara has invested a lot in its flat-shoe category this season, With over 250 pairs spanning ballet flats and loafers to strappy sandals and lightweight mules, the more I scrolled, the more shoes I saw that I wanted. It's times like this that I'm grateful to have willpower, because I could have easily added a dozen pairs to my basket.
Although I settled on a pair of very classic black sandals, I was struck by the chicness of many other shoes I saw. So, I thought I'd put this time to good use by selecting the findest Zara flat-shoe trends for you to peruse at leisure.
From closed-toe styles to pretty summer fabrications, scroll on to see the 8 flat-shoe trends Zara's doing better than anywhere else this summer season.
8 Zara Flat Shoe Trends That Are Taking Off
1. Clogs
Fashion people wear clogs with everything, from jeans and dungarees to floaty dresses and slip skirts.
This rich tan colour will pair beautifully with light yellow, cream and navy.
2. Ballet 2.0.
Zara's current ballet-flat selection features unique details to set the styles apart—think metallic finishes and buckle straps.
This taps into the wider pale blue colour trend.
3. Satin
Satin is a key trend across footwear this season, but Zara has some of the chicest, most affordable pairs around.
4. Thong Sandals
Thong sandals are huge for 2024, with more styles on offer than ever. This pair featuring a gold detail between the toes is the perfect example of how brands like Zara are moving the style on.
5. Leopard Print
Leopard print was all over the runways this season, but no one has explored the trend in shoe form to the same degree as Zara.
I know these will look incredible with blue jeans and a simple white shirt.
Zara's bestselling slider has also been given the leopard-print treatment.
6. Red
Red shoes will never feel dated, but they do feel especially current right now.
Zara has taken the trend and backed it in the form of mary janes. This patent pair are eye-catching and elegant.
7. Rhinestone
Zara lives for a sparkly moment and, right now, the brand has so many jewel-covered shoes to choose from.
Yet again, Zara's bestselling sliders have been given a trendy makeover.
8. Caged
Thanks to The Row, the caged, fisherman-style sandal trend endures this season.
