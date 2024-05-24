8 Flat-Shoe Trends Zara’s Doing Better Than Anywhere Else Right Now

I won't speak for my colleagues, but I've always thought that Zara's shoes are the best on the high street—at least, those that fall under the £100 price bracket. Not only does the brand manage to hone in on the most appealing trends each season, but I've genuinely bought some of my most-worn pairs from the retailer—pairs I still wear to this day. I would always advocate buying quality designs that last, but I have found that, with a discerning eye, you can find pieces that really have value and that are built to last at the brand.

This week, I was in search of a new pair of shoes for an upcoming holiday so, naturally, given my past successes, Zara was on my hit list of brands to browse. I filtered my search to flat shoes, as that's all I'm really interested in 1) right now and 2) for warmer temperatures. After a few seconds of on-site buffering, I was soon presented with some of the best flat shoes I'd seen so far in my search.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Upon further inspection, it became very clear that Zara has invested a lot in its flat-shoe category this season, With over 250 pairs spanning ballet flats and loafers to strappy sandals and lightweight mules, the more I scrolled, the more shoes I saw that I wanted. It's times like this that I'm grateful to have willpower, because I could have easily added a dozen pairs to my basket.

Although I settled on a pair of very classic black sandals, I was struck by the chicness of many other shoes I saw. So, I thought I'd put this time to good use by selecting the findest Zara flat-shoe trends for you to peruse at leisure.

From closed-toe styles to pretty summer fabrications, scroll on to see the 8 flat-shoe trends Zara's doing better than anywhere else this summer season.

8 Zara Flat Shoe Trends That Are Taking Off

1. Clogs

ZARA Split Suede Clogs With Buckle £60 SHOP NOW Fashion people wear clogs with everything, from jeans and dungarees to floaty dresses and slip skirts.

Zara Split Suede Clogs £50 SHOP NOW This sage pair offers a unique point of difference.

ZARA Split Suede Mule Slippers £70 SHOP NOW This rich tan colour will pair beautifully with light yellow, cream and navy.

2. Ballet 2.0.

ZARA Metallic Ballet Flats With Straps £36 SHOP NOW Zara's current ballet-flat selection features unique details to set the styles apart—think metallic finishes and buckle straps.

ZARA Soft Suede Ballet Flats With Buckle £46 SHOP NOW This taps into the wider pale blue colour trend.

ZARA Suede Bow Ballet Flats £46 SHOP NOW Pink suede? It's a big yes from me.

3. Satin

ZARA Fabric Ballerinas With Bow £30 SHOP NOW Satin is a key trend across footwear this season, but Zara has some of the chicest, most affordable pairs around.

ZARA Lace Up Satin Ballet Flats With Bow £30 SHOP NOW This brown pair went straight to the top of my wish list.

ZARA Ballet Flat Mules £30 SHOP NOW This refined pair also comes in a bright orange hue.

4. Thong Sandals

ZARA Embellished Flat Slider Sandals £33 SHOP NOW Thong sandals are huge for 2024, with more styles on offer than ever. This pair featuring a gold detail between the toes is the perfect example of how brands like Zara are moving the style on.

ZARA Flat Velvet Sandals £30 SHOP NOW I didn't know I needed velvet flip flops until I saw this sandal. How fun!

Zara Flat Leather Slider Sandals £46 SHOP NOW Simple but so chic.

5. Leopard Print

ZARA Animal Print Knotted Sandals £23 SHOP NOW Leopard print was all over the runways this season, but no one has explored the trend in shoe form to the same degree as Zara.

ZARA Animal Print Leather Flat Sandals £36 SHOP NOW I know these will look incredible with blue jeans and a simple white shirt.

ZARA Animal Print Leather Flat Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Zara's bestselling slider has also been given the leopard-print treatment.

6. Red

ZARA Leather Ballet Flats £46 SHOP NOW Red shoes will never feel dated, but they do feel especially current right now.

ZARA Faux Patent Ballet Flats With Ankle Strap £26 SHOP NOW Zara has taken the trend and backed it in the form of mary janes. This patent pair are eye-catching and elegant.

zara Mesh Ballet Flats £36 SHOP NOW Tick off three trends in one with some red mary janes in a mesh fabric.

7. Rhinestone

ZARA Rhinestone Ballet Flats £36 SHOP NOW Zara lives for a sparkly moment and, right now, the brand has so many jewel-covered shoes to choose from.

ZARA Mesh Ballet Flats With Rhinestones £26 SHOP NOW I've seen these in real life and they look so premium.

ZARA Crossover Shiny Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Yet again, Zara's bestselling sliders have been given a trendy makeover.

8. Caged

ZARA Flat-Sole Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Thanks to The Row, the caged, fisherman-style sandal trend endures this season.

ZARA Flat Leather Cage Sandals £50 SHOP NOW This style is particularly designer-looking.