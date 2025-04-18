This Is the Elegant Blouse to Wear If You Want Your Jeans and Skirts to Look Polished
Romantic, elegant and so easy to style—polka dot blouses are the sophisticated alternative to t-shirts I'll be reaching for all season.
For me, perfecting my summer wardrobe begins with a sole mission: to hunt down the best blouses on the market. With my warm-weather wardrobe already well-stocked with easy dresses, trusty denim and a rotation of skirts and shorts, I’ve turned my attention to the tops that will really pull these looks together. Blouses have become my key focus, and I’ve been doing a deep dive into the trends that matter right now.
So far, I’ve ticked off soft, floaty styles and topped up on the best lacy options out there. But now, my sights are set on a classic: the polka dot blouse.
There’s something inherently elegant about a polka dot blouse. Whether it’s a delicate spot or a bolder, graphic take, the design carries a retro charm that feels both playful and polished. And while polka dots are a perennial favourite, this season they’ve been given a fresh energy that feels particularly relevant. Think romantic silhouettes, puff sleeves, and voluminous finishes that bring a 2025 twist to this timeless print.
An easy way to level up your favourite jeans, this trending blouse styles well with rigid denim and sleek sandals, lending the look a feminine, romantic edge, but works just as harmoniously with tailored shorts throughout the hottest months. As we move through spring and into high summer, it’s exactly the kind of throw-on-and-go hero that fashion people will be relying on.
Although I’d argue polka dots never truly go “out,” they’re definitely in right now. From flouncy, vintage-inspired options at & Other Stories and Rixo, to more structured, form-fitting styles at Reformation, brands are serving up a whole host of fresh takes on the look. Scroll on to discover our edit of the best polka dot blouses to add to your summer wardrobe now.
SHOP POLKADOT BLOUSES:
This billowy blouse is the perfect way to add some drama to your look.
Style with tailored trousers for a chic, evening-ready look.
The organa fabrication ensures a lightweight and comfortable finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
If The Row, Khaite, and Toteme Feel Too Expensive, Here Are 33 Pieces to Try Instead
Bring on the luxe-looking outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'll Clue You In: Fashion People Are Freaking Out Over These 33 Spring H&M New Arrivals
Gorgeous warm-weather styles ahead.
By Chichi Offor
-
It's Already Summer at Zara—50 Incredibly Chic Items Destined to Sell Out Before June 1
Poplin dresses, woven sandals, butter-yellow pieces, and more.
By Judith Jones
-
Minimalists and Maximalists Agree—Polka Dots Are the Print of the Moment
And they're here to stay.
By Bailey Burke
-
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Burberry Bikini Is About to Go Viral
Kick-starting summer style.
By Drew Elovitz
-
It's Officially Linen Season—48 Fashion Editor–Approved Styles to Wear Throughout 2025
All your linen dreams come true.
By Chichi Offor
-
The 21 Swimsuits That'll Be on Every Editor's, Stylist's, and Celebrity's Wish List This Summer
The first swimwear drop of 2025 is here.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sock Boots! Bloomers! Jelly Sandals! Meet the Stars of COS's Spring 2025 Show in Greece
Did I forget to mention Adrien Brody?
By Eliza Huber