For me, perfecting my summer wardrobe begins with a sole mission: to hunt down the best blouses on the market. With my warm-weather wardrobe already well-stocked with easy dresses, trusty denim and a rotation of skirts and shorts, I’ve turned my attention to the tops that will really pull these looks together. Blouses have become my key focus, and I’ve been doing a deep dive into the trends that matter right now.

So far, I’ve ticked off soft, floaty styles and topped up on the best lacy options out there. But now, my sights are set on a classic: the polka dot blouse.

There’s something inherently elegant about a polka dot blouse. Whether it’s a delicate spot or a bolder, graphic take, the design carries a retro charm that feels both playful and polished. And while polka dots are a perennial favourite, this season they’ve been given a fresh energy that feels particularly relevant. Think romantic silhouettes, puff sleeves, and voluminous finishes that bring a 2025 twist to this timeless print.

An easy way to level up your favourite jeans, this trending blouse styles well with rigid denim and sleek sandals, lending the look a feminine, romantic edge, but works just as harmoniously with tailored shorts throughout the hottest months. As we move through spring and into high summer, it’s exactly the kind of throw-on-and-go hero that fashion people will be relying on.

Although I’d argue polka dots never truly go “out,” they’re definitely in right now. From flouncy, vintage-inspired options at & Other Stories and Rixo, to more structured, form-fitting styles at Reformation, brands are serving up a whole host of fresh takes on the look. Scroll on to discover our edit of the best polka dot blouses to add to your summer wardrobe now.

SHOP POLKADOT BLOUSES:

Marks& Spencer Polka Dot Tie Front Puff Sleeve Blouse £40 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 6—24.

& Other Stories Puff Sleeves Blouse £87 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a flowing skirt.

Frame The Polka Dot Sailor Blouse £390 SHOP NOW This also comes in cream.

& Other Stories Flounced Stand-Collar Blouse £87 SHOP NOW This billowy blouse is the perfect way to add some drama to your look.

RÓHE Tie-Detailed Polka-Dot Silk Blouse £510 SHOP NOW Style with tailored trousers for a chic, evening-ready look.

Mango Polka-Dot Wrap-Neck Blouse £46 SHOP NOW Act fast—this is selling quickly.

Zara Cape Blouse With Tie Detail £60 SHOP NOW I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Rixo Lasca Blouse £195 SHOP NOW Style this with the matching skirt or wear with straight leg jeans.

Reformation Drina Top £148 SHOP NOW This also comes in a floral print design.

Zimmermann Crush Ruffled Polka-Dot Linen and Silk-Blend Organza Blouse £1100 SHOP NOW The organa fabrication ensures a lightweight and comfortable finish.