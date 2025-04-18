This Is the Elegant Blouse to Wear If You Want Your Jeans and Skirts to Look Polished

Romantic, elegant and so easy to style—polka dot blouses are the sophisticated alternative to t-shirts I'll be reaching for all season.

For me, perfecting my summer wardrobe begins with a sole mission: to hunt down the best blouses on the market. With my warm-weather wardrobe already well-stocked with easy dresses, trusty denim and a rotation of skirts and shorts, I’ve turned my attention to the tops that will really pull these looks together. Blouses have become my key focus, and I’ve been doing a deep dive into the trends that matter right now.

So far, I’ve ticked off soft, floaty styles and topped up on the best lacy options out there. But now, my sights are set on a classic: the polka dot blouse.

There’s something inherently elegant about a polka dot blouse. Whether it’s a delicate spot or a bolder, graphic take, the design carries a retro charm that feels both playful and polished. And while polka dots are a perennial favourite, this season they’ve been given a fresh energy that feels particularly relevant. Think romantic silhouettes, puff sleeves, and voluminous finishes that bring a 2025 twist to this timeless print.

An easy way to level up your favourite jeans, this trending blouse styles well with rigid denim and sleek sandals, lending the look a feminine, romantic edge, but works just as harmoniously with tailored shorts throughout the hottest months. As we move through spring and into high summer, it’s exactly the kind of throw-on-and-go hero that fashion people will be relying on.

Although I’d argue polka dots never truly go “out,” they’re definitely in right now. From flouncy, vintage-inspired options at & Other Stories and Rixo, to more structured, form-fitting styles at Reformation, brands are serving up a whole host of fresh takes on the look. Scroll on to discover our edit of the best polka dot blouses to add to your summer wardrobe now.

SHOP POLKADOT BLOUSES:

Polka Dot Tie Front Puff Sleeve Blouse
Marks& Spencer
Polka Dot Tie Front Puff Sleeve Blouse

This comes in UK sizes 6—24.

& Other Stories Blouse With Statement Puff Sleeves and Cinch Waist in Spot Print
& Other Stories
Puff Sleeves Blouse

Style with denim or wear with a flowing skirt.

The Polka Dot Sailor Blouse -- Black Multi
Frame
The Polka Dot Sailor Blouse

This also comes in cream.

Flounced Stand-Collar Blouse
& Other Stories
Flounced Stand-Collar Blouse

This billowy blouse is the perfect way to add some drama to your look.

Tie-Detailed Polka-Dot Silk Blouse
RÓHE
Tie-Detailed Polka-Dot Silk Blouse

Style with tailored trousers for a chic, evening-ready look.

Mango, Polka-Dot Wrap-Neck Blouse
Mango
Polka-Dot Wrap-Neck Blouse

Act fast—this is selling quickly.

Cape Blouse With Tie Detail Zw Collection
Zara
Cape Blouse With Tie Detail

I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Lasca - Bohemia Spot Black
Rixo
Lasca Blouse

Style this with the matching skirt or wear with straight leg jeans.

Drina Top
Reformation
Drina Top

This also comes in a floral print design.

Crush Ruffled Polka-Dot Linen and Silk-Blend Organza Blouse
Zimmermann
Crush Ruffled Polka-Dot Linen and Silk-Blend Organza Blouse

The organa fabrication ensures a lightweight and comfortable finish.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

