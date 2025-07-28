When I Want My Boring T-Shirt Dress to Look Elegant, This Is the Bag and Shoes I Wear With It

T-shirt dresses are endearing in their simplicity, but this can sometimes veer a little boring. However, with the right accessories, they're one of the chicest items you can own. Just ask Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a longline boucle t-shirt dress with a light khaki suede handbag, flip-flops and dark sunglasses.
(Image credit: @rosiehw)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Let’s be honest: T-shirt dresses aren't exactly the most exciting item. With a shape borrowed from the most basic item in our wardrobes, the T-shirt dress isn’t known for its wow factor. But what it lacks in drama it more than makes up for in versatility. A true blank canvas, the T-shirt dress is one of the most adaptable, not to mention, comfortable, pieces in my capsule wardrobe—and when styled right, it can look surprisingly polished. Take Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's latest look.

While reaching for trainers is my default option, recently I spotted Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opting for a very chic T-shirt dress formula that I've come to rely on ever since. Weaving white sandals and a suede bag into her look, I don't think I'd ever seen a T-shirt dress look so elegant.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a longline boucle t-shirt dress with a light khaki suede handbag, flip-flops and dark sunglasses.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Wearing a floor-sweeping T-shirt dress with a pretty bouclé texture, Huntington-Whiteley's outfit started out simple, but her accessory choices quickly elevated it. White sandals gave it instant glossy appeal, while her slouchy suede bag, in a washed shade of khaki, ensuring it looks high end at every turn. The softened structure and textured finish add depth to her ensemble. It felt effortless, but elevated—as the model's best outfits always do.

Uncomplicated, wearable and quietly chic, scroll on to shop the key pieces Huntington-Whiteley and I swear by for giving T-shirt dresses a stylish upgrade.

Shop T-Shirt Dresses:

Long T-Shirt Dress
H&M
Long T-Shirt Dress

This comes in sizes XXS—XXL.

Arrange Premium Heavyweight T Shirt Midi Dress in Grey Marl
Arrange
Heavyweight T Shirt Midi Dress

Trust me—you'll start reaching for this comfortable dress all the time.

Grid Viscose Knitted Dress Regular / Xxs /
Joseph
Grid Viscose Knitted Dress

Shop this while it's on sale.

IRO, Litonya Short-Sleeve Relaxed-Fit Cotton T-Shirt Dress
IRO
Litonya Short-Sleeve Relaxed-Fit Cotton T-Shirt Dress

This also comes in classic black.

Milano-Knit Long Jersey Dress - Beige
Weekend
Milano-Knit Long Jersey Dress

Style this with a sleek leather belt or wear this on its own.

Belted Cotton Jersey Midi Dress
Lemaire
Belted Cotton Jersey Midi Dress

The belt detailing gives this a particularly elevated energy.

Shop Suede Bags and White Sandals:

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

Style with jeans, or pair this with a longline t-shirt dress.

Sierra Suede Shoulder Bag
Free People
Sierra Suede Shoulder Bag

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Eden Platform Thong
Reformation
Eden Platform Thong

The chunky platform will add a little extra height without sacrificing any comfort.

Medium Caterina Top Handle
Reformation
Medium Caterina Top Handle

This also comes in a lighter taupe shade.

Loop Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals
KHAITE
Loop Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals

There's something about a crisp white sandals that can entirely elevate a summer look.

Large Suede Tote Bag
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote Bag

This oversizes tote is the perfect size for carrying around your daily essentials.

Kitten Heel Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Kitten Heel Sandals

Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.

Suede Shoulder Bag
Marks & Spencer
Suede Shoulder Bag

This light khaki shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Melody Leather Flip Flops
Aeyde
Melody Leather Flip Flops

I always come back to Aeyde for their elevated footwear collection.

Heckfield Suede Tote | Chocolate
Jigsaw
Heckfield Suede Tote

A slouch suede tote is the easiest way to give your styling an elegant edge.

Heeled Buckle Sandals
ZARA
Heeled Buckle Sandals

These also come in brown, leopard print and silver.

Gallery Clutch Bag - Suede
COS
Gallery Clutch Bag

A bag that works for so many occasions.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸