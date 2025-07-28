When I Want My Boring T-Shirt Dress to Look Elegant, This Is the Bag and Shoes I Wear With It
T-shirt dresses are endearing in their simplicity, but this can sometimes veer a little boring. However, with the right accessories, they're one of the chicest items you can own. Just ask Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Let’s be honest: T-shirt dresses aren't exactly the most exciting item. With a shape borrowed from the most basic item in our wardrobes, the T-shirt dress isn’t known for its wow factor. But what it lacks in drama it more than makes up for in versatility. A true blank canvas, the T-shirt dress is one of the most adaptable, not to mention, comfortable, pieces in my capsule wardrobe—and when styled right, it can look surprisingly polished. Take Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's latest look.
While reaching for trainers is my default option, recently I spotted Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opting for a very chic T-shirt dress formula that I've come to rely on ever since. Weaving white sandals and a suede bag into her look, I don't think I'd ever seen a T-shirt dress look so elegant.
Wearing a floor-sweeping T-shirt dress with a pretty bouclé texture, Huntington-Whiteley's outfit started out simple, but her accessory choices quickly elevated it. White sandals gave it instant glossy appeal, while her slouchy suede bag, in a washed shade of khaki, ensuring it looks high end at every turn. The softened structure and textured finish add depth to her ensemble. It felt effortless, but elevated—as the model's best outfits always do.
Uncomplicated, wearable and quietly chic, scroll on to shop the key pieces Huntington-Whiteley and I swear by for giving T-shirt dresses a stylish upgrade.
Shop T-Shirt Dresses:
H&M
Long T-Shirt Dress
This comes in sizes XXS—XXL.
Arrange
Heavyweight T Shirt Midi Dress
Trust me—you'll start reaching for this comfortable dress all the time.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.