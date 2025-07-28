Cooler Than Skirts, As Easy As Dresses—This Matching Set Is the Key to Looking Chic Right Now

Low effort, high impact—crochet co-ords are the simplest way to upgrade your summer style.

Elsa Hosk stands outside wearing a white crochet top and trouser co-ord with a brown woven bag and brown sandals.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
It's generally at this point in the season, more than halfway through, but with some way to go, that I begin to feel a little uninspired by my wardrobe. I've given my favourite pieces plenty of airtime, and my daily staples are by now feeling particularly worn in. With plenty of summer still left ahead, my wardrobe could do with a little bit of energising—and I've found just the item up to the job.

Spotting Elsa Hosk out and about this week, the model swapped out the billowy cotton skirts she's been reaching for all season for a chic matching set in a warm-weather-ready crochet finish, inspiring my late-summer rotation in the process.

With its intricate texture and thorough detailing, crochet instantly lends an elevated feel to even the breeziest of looks. And when worn styled as a matching set, it creates a complete outfit that feels thoughtful and chic without trying too hard.

Elsa Hosk stands outside wearing a white crochet top and trouser co-ord with a brown woven bag and brown sandals.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Hosk’s version, in crisp white, is from her own label, Helsa, but the trend is catching on everywhere right now. H&M has plenty of affordable options, from pretty shorts sets to more structured skirt styles, while brands like Gap and Zimmermann are offering their own takes on the look.

Cooler than a swishy skirt and twice as impactful, a matching crochet set is the easiest way to breathe new life into your summer wardrobe. Read on to shop the best styles available now.

Shop Crochet Co-Ords:

Cream Crochet Cropped Boatneck Jumper
Gap
Cream Crochet Cropped Boatneck Jumper

This also comes in black and a bright shade of fuchsia.

Cream Crochet Easy Shorts
Gap
Cream Crochet Easy Shorts

Style with sandals or dress these up with a mary jane.

Crochet-Look Gilet
H&M
Crochet-Look Gilet

Style this with the matching skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.

Crochet-Look Mini Skirt
H&M
Crochet-Look Mini Skirt

In a light cream shade, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Aray Crochet Beach Top Co-Ord With Contrast Trim in White
Aray
Crochet Beach Top Co-Ord

This lightweight layer is perfect for high summer styling.

Aray Crochet Beach Short Co-Ord With Contrast Trim in White
Aray
Crochet Beach Short Co-Ord

The black trim detailing gives this a distinctly elevated edge.

Rhiannon Cropped Crocheted Cotton Tank
Zimmermann
Rhiannon Cropped Crocheted Cotton Tank

The cropped, boxy cut ensures a lightweight breathable finish.

Rhiannon Crocheted Cotton Midi Skirt
Zimmermann
Rhiannon Crocheted Cotton Midi Skirt

Style with sandals or pair with pretty ballet flats.

Safi Cropped Scalloped Crocheted Organic Cotton Top
ESCVDO
Safi Cropped Scalloped Crocheted Organic Cotton Top

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Safi Scalloped Crocheted Organic Cotton Midi Skirt
ESCVDO
Safi Scalloped Crocheted Organic Cotton Midi Skirt

Wear this with the matching top or style with a boxy tee.

Kaitltn Scalloped Top
Helsa
Kaitltn Scalloped Top

Shop the specific co-ord Elsa Hosk loves.

Kaitltn Scalloped Pant
Helsa
Kaitltn Scalloped Pant

The scallop detailing adds such a pretty edge.

