It's generally at this point in the season, more than halfway through, but with some way to go, that I begin to feel a little uninspired by my wardrobe. I've given my favourite pieces plenty of airtime, and my daily staples are by now feeling particularly worn in. With plenty of summer still left ahead, my wardrobe could do with a little bit of energising—and I've found just the item up to the job.
Spotting Elsa Hosk out and about this week, the model swapped out the billowy cotton skirts she's been reaching for all season for a chic matching set in a warm-weather-readycrochet finish, inspiring my late-summer rotation in the process.
With its intricate texture and thorough detailing, crochet instantly lends an elevated feel to even the breeziest of looks. And when worn styled as a matching set, it creates a complete outfit that feels thoughtful and chic without trying too hard.
Hosk’s version, in crisp white, is from her own label, Helsa, but the trend is catching on everywhere right now. H&M has plenty of affordable options, from pretty shorts sets to more structured skirt styles, while brands like Gap and Zimmermann are offering their own takes on the look.
Cooler than a swishy skirt and twice as impactful, a matching crochet set is the easiest way to breathe new life into your summer wardrobe. Read on to shop the best styles available now.
Shop Crochet Co-Ords:
Gap
Cream Crochet Cropped Boatneck Jumper
This also comes in black and a bright shade of fuchsia.
Gap
Cream Crochet Easy Shorts
Style with sandals or dress these up with a mary jane.
H&M
Crochet-Look Gilet
Style this with the matching skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.
H&M
Crochet-Look Mini Skirt
In a light cream shade, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Aray
Crochet Beach Top Co-Ord
This lightweight layer is perfect for high summer styling.
Aray
Crochet Beach Short Co-Ord
The black trim detailing gives this a distinctly elevated edge.
Zimmermann
Rhiannon Cropped Crocheted Cotton Tank
The cropped, boxy cut ensures a lightweight breathable finish.
Zimmermann
Rhiannon Crocheted Cotton Midi Skirt
Style with sandals or pair with pretty ballet flats.
ESCVDO
Safi Cropped Scalloped Crocheted Organic Cotton Top
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.