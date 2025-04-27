It’s official: I’m fully stocked on white T-shirts. This morning, as I rifled through my wardrobe searching for an outfit to take me from the office, then straight on to drinks, I found myself swimming in a sea of white tees. Don’t get me wrong—I adore them (I'm wearing one right now layered under an emerald green knitted vest). But they’ve become my default and, frankly, I’m craving something with a little more spark.

Admittedly not the adventurous type, I've turned my attention to a pretty top trend that can inject some variety into my summer rotation without veering too far away from my tried-and-true formulas. It wasn't long until my search introduced me to the white strapless top trend.

Perfect for summer dressing, a white strapless top exposes the shoulders and décolletage, striking that elusive balance between simple and considered. There’s something about the bare-shoulder moment that adds a whisper of sophistication in a way that other tops just simply can't.

While you might associate a white strapless top with alfresco dinners and balmy holiday evenings, don’t be too quick to relegate it to your occasionwear pile. Styled with wide-leg jeans and tailored trousers, it brings a modern edge to daytime looks and makes even the most thrown-together outfit feel intentional. Then, after dark, I'm picturing them with slinky slip skirts.

So, if—like me—you’ve reached peak white tee fatigue, consider this your sign to embrace an upgrade. Light, versatile and chic, the white strapless top is the polished staple your summer wardrobe has been waiting for.

Scroll on to shop the best white strapless tops to wear all season long.

SHOP WHITE STRAPLESS TOPS:

Marks & Spencer Organza Peplum Bandeau Top £40 SHOP NOW Style with a bright white skirt or dress this up with heels and slinky silk trousers.

Mango Strapless Peplum Top £60 SHOP NOW Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

Mint Velvet White Textured Bandeau Top £120 SHOP NOW The dramatic pleat detailing gives this a dramatic edge that sees it style so well with evening attire.

Zara Strapless Top £13 SHOP NOW This simple design also comes in black and green.

Anthropologie Silky Tube Top £88 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

House of Dagmar Sculpted Tube Top £260 SHOP NOW This top has been all over my Instagram feed since last summer.

Reformation Spritz Linen Top £98 SHOP NOW The linen composition ensured a comfortable, breathable finish.

Zara Strapless Peplum Top £26 SHOP NOW The peplum top trend is making a huge comeback this season.

Asos Satin Peplum Hem Bandeau Top £40 SHOP NOW Be quick—this is on its way to selling out.

Faithfull The Brand Alexa Strapless Linen Top £150 SHOP NOW This elegant top is the perfect alternative to a simple white too if you're looking to elevate your styling.