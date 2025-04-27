Sorry, But I'm Bored of White T-Shirts—This is the Easy Yet Elegant Top I'm Wearing Instead

White strapless tops are both abundantly elegant and just as versatile as any top or vest—here are my favourites.

It’s official: I’m fully stocked on white T-shirts. This morning, as I rifled through my wardrobe searching for an outfit to take me from the office, then straight on to drinks, I found myself swimming in a sea of white tees. Don’t get me wrong—I adore them (I'm wearing one right now layered under an emerald green knitted vest). But they’ve become my default and, frankly, I’m craving something with a little more spark.

Admittedly not the adventurous type, I've turned my attention to a pretty top trend that can inject some variety into my summer rotation without veering too far away from my tried-and-true formulas. It wasn't long until my search introduced me to the white strapless top trend.

Perfect for summer dressing, a white strapless top exposes the shoulders and décolletage, striking that elusive balance between simple and considered. There’s something about the bare-shoulder moment that adds a whisper of sophistication in a way that other tops just simply can't.

While you might associate a white strapless top with alfresco dinners and balmy holiday evenings, don’t be too quick to relegate it to your occasionwear pile. Styled with wide-leg jeans and tailored trousers, it brings a modern edge to daytime looks and makes even the most thrown-together outfit feel intentional. Then, after dark, I'm picturing them with slinky slip skirts.

So, if—like me—you’ve reached peak white tee fatigue, consider this your sign to embrace an upgrade. Light, versatile and chic, the white strapless top is the polished staple your summer wardrobe has been waiting for.

Scroll on to shop the best white strapless tops to wear all season long.

SHOP WHITE STRAPLESS TOPS:

Organza Peplum Bandeau Top
Marks & Spencer
Organza Peplum Bandeau Top

Style with a bright white skirt or dress this up with heels and slinky silk trousers.

MANGO, Strapless Peplum Top - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Strapless Peplum Top

Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

White Textured Bandeau Top
Mint Velvet
White Textured Bandeau Top

The dramatic pleat detailing gives this a dramatic edge that sees it style so well with evening attire.

Strapless Top
Zara
Strapless Top

This simple design also comes in black and green.

By Anthropologie Silky Tube Top
Anthropologie
Silky Tube Top

This also comes in black.

Sculpted Tube Top
House of Dagmar
Sculpted Tube Top

This top has been all over my Instagram feed since last summer.

Spritz Linen Top
Reformation
Spritz Linen Top

The linen composition ensured a comfortable, breathable finish.

Strapless Peplum Top
Zara
Strapless Peplum Top

The peplum top trend is making a huge comeback this season.

Asos Design Premium Structured Satin Peplum Hem Bandeau Top in White
Asos
Satin Peplum Hem Bandeau Top

Be quick—this is on its way to selling out.

Alexa Strapless Linen Top
Faithfull The Brand
Alexa Strapless Linen Top

This elegant top is the perfect alternative to a simple white too if you're looking to elevate your styling.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

