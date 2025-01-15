Blue Jeans Are Classic But, If You Ask Me, This “Dated” Colour Trend Looks Way More Polished

If you ask people what their most worn pair of trousers is, I can almost guarantee you that the majority of them would answer with jeans. Available in a myriad of different washes, patterns and shapes, jeans are just so easy to throw on and go on those days that you're looking for something easy to wear, not to mention that they're extremely comfortable. I can't deny the versatility of denim, however, I've recently been finding my classic blue washes increasingly hard to dress up for more formal events and just overall feel that they add too much of a casual vibe to all of my outfits. So, on a mission to put together more refined and intentional outfits in 2025, that don't in any way compromise on comfort. I've decided to turn my attention to a previously "dated" wash of denim to kick off the new year; white jeans.

tineandreaa

(Image credit: @tineandreaa)

I’m certainly not saying that blue jeans are no longer in style. Let’s be honest, they’re a timeless wash that is perfect for a casual day out. However, if you’re looking for a denim style that you can dress up for formal occasions more easily or simply want a pair of trousers that feels a little more polished than classic blue washes, white jeans are something I’d recommend giving a try.

Some people might consider white jeans to be a little bit "dated", with many of us probably remembering them as a core Y2K trend in the form of skinny silhouettes (think early 2000s Lindsay Lohan or Paris Hilton paparazzi pictures). These facts aside, white is a denim wash that fashion people have never really given up on, and recently I've seen them more than ever. With dressing elegantly still very much a thing at the moment, white jeans—especially those that mimic the shape of wide-leg tailored trousers—certainly fit the classy bill. And, after doing some data digging, I've found that searches for "white jeans" are up 80% on Google this week alone. It’s clear that the style is back in the mainstream. Much like black, white is a timeless colour that can worn in any fabric or style of clothing without looking off-trend or out of place, and this is no less true throughout the colder months. You might originally be thinking that lighter denim washes are reserved for the spring and summer, but there is something that feels effortlessly elegant and grown-up about winter whites.

I’ll personally be styling mine with a white wool coat, a tonal cashmere knit and neutral trainers for a look that looks infinitely more chic but feels no less comfortable than your typical blue jeans outfits. For the evenings, I’d suggest pairing your white jeans with a silk blouse and court heels to keep hemlines off the floor. And white jeans are not just for minimalists like myself. Just as versatile as black, white denim will go just as well with the bold colours and fun patterns in your wardrobe as they do with other neutrals.

Still need more convincing? Keep scrolling for some white denim style inspiration from our favourite fashion influencers, and then browse our edit of the best white jeans you can buy at the moment.

How to Style White Jeans:

emilisindlev

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: Keeps things tonal with various shades of white, cream and tan for a cohesive outfit that looks intentional and put-together.

slipintostyle

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: Ellie keeps things elegant by pairing her white jeans with a scarf coat and ankle boots. I love the idea of opting for a shorter jacket to show off the full length of your jeans.

juliesfi

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: This all-white ensemble is calling my name for winter. Julie makes this more grown-up outfit more wearable by breaking it up with pops of neutrals in the form of accessories.

anoukyve

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: For more formal situations, style your white jeans with a boxy blazer and heeled boots to dress them up. Add a chic east-west tote, and you've got yourself an ensemble that you could take take from the office to an evening on the town.

_loissterling

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: A jumper-and-jeans combo is a cold-month classic. White looks great with every colour, but I especially love pairing it with other neutrals such as grey like Lois has.

Shop the Best White Jeans:

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans

So timeless.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

H&M has such great denim at affordable prices.

Five-Pocket Denim Jeans
Prada
Five-Pocket Denim Jeans

Straight-leg jeans are extremely versatile.

Luna Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Luna Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

Relaxed and comfortable, but very elegant.

Levi's Low Loose Jeans
Levi's
Low Loose Jeans

These will make your jeans-and-a-button-up-shirt outfits look very grown-up.

White Petite Authentic Barrel Leg Jean
Whistles
Authentic Barrel Leg Jean

Barrel-leg jeans are seriously on trend at the moment.

Low Taper Denim White
Toteme
Low Taper Denim Jeans

Toteme denim is fashion-person favourite.

White Workable Wide Jeans
Mint Velvet
White Workable Wide Jeans

Wear with a cashmere knit and long wool coat now, and a linen shirt come spring/summer.

Curved Tapered Jean
Polo Ralph Lauren
Curved Tapered Jean

I love this silhouette.

Le High Skinny Jeans
FRAME
Le High Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans are making a comeback in 2025.

We the Free Breezy Denim Pull-On Jeans
We The Free
Breezy Denim Pull-On Jeans

Just as versatile as black, white denim will go well with eveyr colour you own.

Drawstring Denim Trousers
Arket
Drawstring Denim Trousers

This drawstring pair is great for more casual days.

Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans

Black and white is a combo that will never date.

Lemony High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
ISABEL MARANT
Lemony High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Investing in quality denim is never a bad idea.

Slim Cut Jeans
& Other Stories
Slim Cut Jeans

Slim-cut jeans have such a French feel to them.

Wide Trouser Jeans (long)
Uniqlo
Wide Trouser Jeans

I've heard nothing but good things about Uniqlo jeans.

Paige Sasha High Rise Jeans, White
PAIGE
Sasha High Rise Jeans

A pair you'll reach for no matter the season.

