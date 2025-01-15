Blue Jeans Are Classic But, If You Ask Me, This “Dated” Colour Trend Looks Way More Polished

If you ask people what their most worn pair of trousers is, I can almost guarantee you that the majority of them would answer with jeans. Available in a myriad of different washes, patterns and shapes, jeans are just so easy to throw on and go on those days that you're looking for something easy to wear, not to mention that they're extremely comfortable. I can't deny the versatility of denim, however, I've recently been finding my classic blue washes increasingly hard to dress up for more formal events and just overall feel that they add too much of a casual vibe to all of my outfits. So, on a mission to put together more refined and intentional outfits in 2025, that don't in any way compromise on comfort. I've decided to turn my attention to a previously "dated" wash of denim to kick off the new year; white jeans.

I’m certainly not saying that blue jeans are no longer in style. Let’s be honest, they’re a timeless wash that is perfect for a casual day out. However, if you’re looking for a denim style that you can dress up for formal occasions more easily or simply want a pair of trousers that feels a little more polished than classic blue washes, white jeans are something I’d recommend giving a try.

Some people might consider white jeans to be a little bit "dated", with many of us probably remembering them as a core Y2K trend in the form of skinny silhouettes (think early 2000s Lindsay Lohan or Paris Hilton paparazzi pictures). These facts aside, white is a denim wash that fashion people have never really given up on, and recently I've seen them more than ever. With dressing elegantly still very much a thing at the moment, white jeans—especially those that mimic the shape of wide-leg tailored trousers—certainly fit the classy bill. And, after doing some data digging, I've found that searches for "white jeans" are up 80% on Google this week alone. It’s clear that the style is back in the mainstream. Much like black, white is a timeless colour that can worn in any fabric or style of clothing without looking off-trend or out of place, and this is no less true throughout the colder months. You might originally be thinking that lighter denim washes are reserved for the spring and summer, but there is something that feels effortlessly elegant and grown-up about winter whites.

I’ll personally be styling mine with a white wool coat, a tonal cashmere knit and neutral trainers for a look that looks infinitely more chic but feels no less comfortable than your typical blue jeans outfits. For the evenings, I’d suggest pairing your white jeans with a silk blouse and court heels to keep hemlines off the floor. And white jeans are not just for minimalists like myself. Just as versatile as black, white denim will go just as well with the bold colours and fun patterns in your wardrobe as they do with other neutrals.

Still need more convincing? Keep scrolling for some white denim style inspiration from our favourite fashion influencers, and then browse our edit of the best white jeans you can buy at the moment.

How to Style White Jeans:

Style Notes: Keeps things tonal with various shades of white, cream and tan for a cohesive outfit that looks intentional and put-together.

Style Notes: Ellie keeps things elegant by pairing her white jeans with a scarf coat and ankle boots. I love the idea of opting for a shorter jacket to show off the full length of your jeans.

Style Notes: This all-white ensemble is calling my name for winter. Julie makes this more grown-up outfit more wearable by breaking it up with pops of neutrals in the form of accessories.

Style Notes: For more formal situations, style your white jeans with a boxy blazer and heeled boots to dress them up. Add a chic east-west tote, and you've got yourself an ensemble that you could take take from the office to an evening on the town.

Style Notes: A jumper-and-jeans combo is a cold-month classic. White looks great with every colour, but I especially love pairing it with other neutrals such as grey like Lois has.

Shop the Best White Jeans:

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW So timeless.

H&M Wide High Jeans £28 SHOP NOW H&M has such great denim at affordable prices.

Prada Five-Pocket Denim Jeans £820 SHOP NOW Straight-leg jeans are extremely versatile.

AGOLDE Luna Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans £300 SHOP NOW Relaxed and comfortable, but very elegant.

Levi's Low Loose Jeans £98 SHOP NOW These will make your jeans-and-a-button-up-shirt outfits look very grown-up.

Whistles Authentic Barrel Leg Jean £95 SHOP NOW Barrel-leg jeans are seriously on trend at the moment.

Toteme Low Taper Denim Jeans £260 SHOP NOW Toteme denim is fashion-person favourite.

Mint Velvet White Workable Wide Jeans £99 SHOP NOW Wear with a cashmere knit and long wool coat now, and a linen shirt come spring/summer.

Polo Ralph Lauren Curved Tapered Jean £219 SHOP NOW I love this silhouette.

FRAME Le High Skinny Jeans £200 SHOP NOW Skinny jeans are making a comeback in 2025.

We The Free Breezy Denim Pull-On Jeans £78 SHOP NOW Just as versatile as black, white denim will go well with eveyr colour you own.

Arket Drawstring Denim Trousers £67 SHOP NOW This drawstring pair is great for more casual days.

MANGO Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Black and white is a combo that will never date.

ISABEL MARANT Lemony High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £395 SHOP NOW Investing in quality denim is never a bad idea.

& Other Stories Slim Cut Jeans £77 SHOP NOW Slim-cut jeans have such a French feel to them.

Uniqlo Wide Trouser Jeans £35 SHOP NOW I've heard nothing but good things about Uniqlo jeans.