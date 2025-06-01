Zara Just Launched the Most Sophisticated Summer Capsule—9 Pieces That Will Sell Out First
Zara is officially in summer mode, and whether you're staying in the city or heading abroad, these are the elegant pieces you'll want to have in your wardrobe.
I can't quite believe it, but June is officially here. We're in the midst of a great British summer, and already we've had a plethora of scorching hot days with plenty more on the way. In celebration of another summer month, Zara has released a fresh wave of new-in buys, and whilst I was left highly impressed by last month's offerings, it seems that the brand is working to outdo itself with every release. If putting together chic summer looks is also at the forefront of your mind, you'll want to keep scrolling.
The countdown to holidays is on, picnics in the park are planned, and I, for one, am making any excuse to spend a little extra time outside right now. And if you're wondering what to wear when soaking up the sunshine, Zara has us covered. The latest release offers a selection of high summer buys that will work just as well in the city as they will on holidays abroad. With a little styling, crisp white dresses can be adjusted for city coffee strolls with a pair of trainers, or taken to the cobbled streets of a European beach town with a pair of sandals.
Tailoring is in full force for the warmer months, with interesting shades of pale pinks and deep reds brightening our wardrobes in line with the brighter days. Dresses are where Zara excels in the summer months, and whether you're searching for an easy beach cover-up or a pretty dress for your weekend adventures, the brand is putting its best foot forward this season. Alongside, the key trends of summer 2025 have been noted, with striking polka dots accenting tops and dresses, and the trending boho aesthetic can be spotted in delicate embroidery and romantic blouses. Even light layers for those cooler summer days have been considered in Zara's latest stellar line-up.
Keep scrolling to explore the best summer buys from Zara right now.
9 Zara Buys That Are Sure to Sell Out First
If summer tailoring is on your mind, look this this soft pink blazer and matching shorts suit for elevated inspiration.
I'm already seeing a lot of tie-back tops cropping up on the most stylish people around. Better still, this pair also has matching trousers for an easy co-ord.
More Zara Buys You Need to See
Zara proves that great swimwear can be found on the high street.
The best thing about a co-ord is that you can mix and match the pieces with the rest of your wardrobe for endless looks.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
