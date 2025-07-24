Trust Me: This Designer-Looking High-Street Bag Is About to Be Autumn 2025’s It Buy

It's no secret that we love a COS handbag here at Who What Wear, from the perpetually sold-out crossbody bag to last year's viral bowling bag (which I myself eventually gave into and invested in). However, I'll be completely honest and say that I really didn't think they'd be able to pull out yet another It bag that I'd be pining after before the new season has even begun. Enter the Gallery tote bag (£189).
Following on from the timeless, effortless appeal of the bowling bag, with just a slightly more structured design, the Gallery tote manages to perfectly balance '90s nostalgia with modern charm. Featuring a luxurious 100% suede finish, a sleek east-west silhouette, this expensive-looking bag will easily be mistaken for designer this autumn.
The tote features elongated shoulder straps for comfort, magnets to cinch in the sides and prevent gaping, as well as pockets for organising your essentials, making it ideal for your everyday autumnal outfits, whether you're going to the office or a day in town. And the best part? While £189 is in no means cheap, it still sits at a much lower price point than other 100% suede totes on the market.
If last year's raving over the sell-out bowling bag as well as the overall rise in popularity of suede bags, is anything to go by, I have a feeling that COS' Gallery Tote will be the It bag of Autumn 2025.
Keep scrolling to shop the Gallery Tote and then take a browse at some more COS bags that we love.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related. Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.