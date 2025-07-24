Trust Me: This Designer-Looking High-Street Bag Is About to Be Autumn 2025’s It Buy

Featuring a luxurious 100% suede finish and a sleek east-west silhouette, I'm sure COS' Gallery tote will be the It buy of autumn 2025. See and shop it below.

Trust Me: This Designer-Looking High-Street Bag Is About to Be Autumn 2025’s It Buy
(Image credit: COS)
Brittany Davy's avatar
By
published
in News

It's no secret that we love a COS handbag here at Who What Wear, from the perpetually sold-out crossbody bag to last year's viral bowling bag (which I myself eventually gave into and invested in). However, I'll be completely honest and say that I really didn't think they'd be able to pull out yet another It bag that I'd be pining after before the new season has even begun. Enter the Gallery tote bag (£189).

Trust Me: This Designer-Looking High-Street Bag Is About to Be Autumn 2025’s It Buy

(Image credit: COS)

Following on from the timeless, effortless appeal of the bowling bag, with just a slightly more structured design, the Gallery tote manages to perfectly balance '90s nostalgia with modern charm. Featuring a luxurious 100% suede finish, a sleek east-west silhouette, this expensive-looking bag will easily be mistaken for designer this autumn.

Trust Me: This Designer-Looking High-Street Bag Is About to Be Autumn 2025’s It Buy

(Image credit: COS)

The tote features elongated shoulder straps for comfort, magnets to cinch in the sides and prevent gaping, as well as pockets for organising your essentials, making it ideal for your everyday autumnal outfits, whether you're going to the office or a day in town. And the best part? While £189 is in no means cheap, it still sits at a much lower price point than other 100% suede totes on the market.

Trust Me: This Designer-Looking High-Street Bag Is About to Be Autumn 2025’s It Buy

(Image credit: COS)

If last year's raving over the sell-out bowling bag as well as the overall rise in popularity of suede bags, is anything to go by, I have a feeling that COS' Gallery Tote will be the It bag of Autumn 2025.

Trust Me: This Designer-Looking High-Street Bag Is About to Be Autumn 2025’s It Buy

(Image credit: COS)

Keep scrolling to shop the Gallery Tote and then take a browse at some more COS bags that we love.

Trust Me: This Designer-Looking High-Street Bag Is About to Be Autumn 2025’s It Buy

(Image credit: COS)

Gallery Tote Bag - Suede
COS
Gallery Tote Bag

I'm predicting that this will be sold out by August.

Gallery Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Leather
COS
Gallery Hand-Woven Tote Bag

The Gallery tote also comes in this gorgeous hand woven style.

Shop More COS Bags We're Loving for Autumn 2025:

Swing Crossbody Bag - Leather
COS
Swing Crossbody Bag

This is finally back in stock, but it won't be for long.

Gallery Clutch Bag - Suede
COS
Gallery Clutch Bag

The Gallery also comes in this elegant clutch style.

Curved Crossbody Bag - Leather
COS
Curved Crossbody Bag

I'm always partial to a saddle bag.

Mini Cavatelli Clutch Bag - Leather
COS
Mini Cavatelli Clutch Bag

Butter yellow bags are a huge trend this season.

Alcove Tote Bag - Leather
COS
Alcove Tote Bag

Another suede tote I have my eye on.

Quilted Mini Bag
COS
Quilted Mini Bag

Archive Tote Bag - Nylon
COS
Archive Tote Bag

You'll be able to fit so much in this easy tote.

Sculptural Shoulder Bag – PlissÉ
COS
Sculptural Shoulder Bag

Plisse always looks so elegant.

Folio Hand-Woven Bag - Leather
COS
Folio Hand-Woven Bag

This reminds me of so many designer options on the market at the moment.

Explore More:
Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant

As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related. Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.

Latest
  • A collage featuring 2025 shoe trends.
    Owning Any of These 7 Summer Shoe Trends Is A Sign of Good Taste

    IYKYK.

  • Photos of Jackie Kennedy Onassis in different late '60s and '70s-era summer staples.
    Capris, Sunglasses, Scarves—Jackie O's Summer Style Has Never Been More Relevant

    Peak chic.

You might also like
View More ▸