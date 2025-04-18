It's Sandal Season—8 Chic Trends That Will Define Summer 2025

Summer might not be in full swing just yet, but the signs are definitely there. The mornings are brighter, my coat’s been relegated to the back of the wardrobe, and—perhaps most telling of all—I’ve had my first pedicure of the season. That moment always marks a mental shift for me. Now my toes are painted, I know it’s time to start thinking about summer 2025's sandal trends.

There’s something inherently joyful about summer footwear. Sandals, in particular, feel like a declaration: I’m ready to slather on the SPF, sip on Aperols and waft around in simple dresses. And while they might be one of the smaller components of an outfit, the right pair has the power to transform a look entirely.

As I’ve been researching this year’s trends, I’ve noticed a similar sentiment running through the styles—there’s a clear focus on pieces that feel easy yet considered. Whether it’s a simple silhouette with delicate features, an on-trend suede pair or something chunkier and more commanding, 2025’s sandals strike the sweet spot between being comfortable and chic.

Some are the kind you’ll live in all summer long; others are more statement-led, perfect for elevating a breezy linen trouser or refining a wide-leg jeans outfit. Either way, it’s the perfect moment to take stock, see what’s out there and consider which pairs will carry you stylishly into the warmer months ahead.

With that in mind, scroll on to see my edit of the most noteworthy 2025 sandals trends.

The Top Sandals Trends of 2025

1. Suede Sandals

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini)

Style Notes: Suede might not be the first material that comes to mind for summer, but that’s exactly what makes it feel so interesting right now. In soft, earthy tones, suede sandals bring a quiet luxury to any look. They work beautifully with the season’s natural textures—linen, cotton, raffia—and add a lighter quality that leather just can’t match.

Shop the Trend:

ZARA Flat Split Suede Strappy Sandals £40 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Criss-Cross Leather Sandals £115 SHOP NOW

A.EMERY Jalen Suede Sandals £170 SHOP NOW

2. T-Bar Sandals

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Christopher Esber)

Style Notes: T-bar silhouettes are having a real moment this summer, and I can see why—they always look classic and elegant. Whether flat or heeled, the latter of which was more predominant on the runway, they have a refined, almost retro charm that instantly dresses up whatever you’re wearing. I’m already picturing wearing them with full circle skirts.

Shop the Trend:

Russell & Bromley Edgebold Sandals £245 SHOP NOW

Jil Sander 35 Leather Sandals £750 SHOP NOW

John Lewis Mexico Leather T-Bar Minimal Mid Heel Sandals £89 SHOP NOW

3. Jelly Sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chloé)

Style Notes: A little bit playful, a little bit nostalgic—jelly sandals are back, and they’ve had a grown-up overhaul. Think chic colours, more refined shapes, and just the right amount of fun. They’re perfect for beach days or casual weekend looks alike—if, like me, you were a fan the first time around, this is your sign to give them another go.

Shop the Trend:

COS Jelly Fisherman Sandals £110 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Sam Edelman Bay Jelly Slider Sandals £70 SHOP NOW

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Iro Pvc Ballet Flats £85 SHOP NOW

4. Capri Sandals

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Johanna Ortiz)

Style Notes: Minimal, elegant, and forever timeless, Capri-style sandals are the definition of understated chic. With their delicate straps and barely-there feel, they’re the kind of shoe that makes everything look effortlessly pulled together. I love them for their versatility—just as at home with denim shorts as they are with eveningwear on holiday. Inspired by the pairs found on the island of Capri, signature details include straps that keep the foot in place, as well as toe-posts for further support.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Jamie Flat Sandal £178 SHOP NOW

Free People Vagabond Izzy Sandals £98 SHOP NOW

A.EMERY Davis Leather Sandals £140 SHOP NOW

5. Flatform Sandals

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / CFCL)

Style Notes: If you love the idea of extra height but not the discomfort, flatforms are the answer. This season’s styles feel especially fresh—chunky but streamlined, modern but wearable. They add just the right amount of contrast to floaty dresses or wide-leg trousers and are perfect for long summer days when comfort is key.

Shop the Trend:

THE ROW Emi Glossed-Leather Platform Slides £1350 SHOP NOW

Free People Harbor Flatform Sandals £88 SHOP NOW

Gucci Horsebit Flatform Sandal £725 SHOP NOW

6. Heeled Flip-Flop Sandals

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Alaïa)

Style Notes: Heeled flip flops continue to make a case for chic, minimalist style. I’ll admit I was hesitant when they first popped up, but now I’m completely on board. The latest versions feel refined and modern—think sleek lines and sculptural heels—a bit of 2000s nostalgia done right. Surprisingly versatile, they’re a go-to for when you want a low-effort outfit to still look intentional and thought out.

Shop the Trend:

ZARA Satin Kitten-Heel Sandals £28 SHOP NOW

Toteme Leather Heeled Flip Flops Black £330 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Kitten Heel Toe Thong Sandals £40 SHOP NOW

7. Wooden Clog Sandals

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Hermès)

Style Notes: Chunky, sculptural, and undeniably cool—wooden clogs are going to be one of the season's biggest trends, sandals or otherwise. I enjoy how they can add an unexpected twist to pretty outfits, but also look stylish with basics such as blue jeans and capri pants. Stick to a low heel so that they're walkable, making them ideal for days when you’re not willing to sacrifice style for comfort.

Shop the Trend:

ASOS DESIGN Hudson Premium Suede Mid Heeled Clog Mules in Black £50 SHOP NOW

Clarks Sivanne Clogs £80 SHOP NOW

Topshop Premium Harley Leather Wooden Clog in Red £68 SHOP NOW

8. Gold Sandals

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Ralph Lauren)

Style Notes: I always find gold shoes to be a bit of a styling secret weapon and, this season, sandals are getting the Midas touch. From subtle metallic straps to high-shine finishes, gold feels like a fresh way to elevate even the simplest of summer look. It’s the kind of trend that looks as good with jeans as it does with a silky slip dress after dark, making it a solid choice for your holiday suitcase.

Shop the Trend:

Sezane Gloria Low Sandals - Smooth Gold - Goat Leather - Sézane £155 SHOP NOW

ZARA Metallic-Effect Heel Slingback Shoes £50 SHOP NOW