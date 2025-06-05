I Spent Hours Searching for Expensive-Looking Swimwear—These High Street Finds Impressed Me the Most
Whether you're headed abroad this summer or simply exploring the British coastline, it's time to start thinking about swimwear. Explore our edit of the best bikinis, swimsuits and cover-ups on the high street.
It's official: the countdown to holidays is on. With a few European trips and long weekends along the British coastline in my calendar, my attention is completely set on summer dressing. Most of my wardrobe has already come together, with an array of linen pieces and floaty dresses to see me through, and now to track down the final piece of the puzzle, a selection of great swimwear. This year, I'm taking an affordable approach to rejuvenating my swimwear collection, and after a few hours exploring the new-in sections, I can confirm that the high street has chic swimwear covered.
Whether you're a dedicated one-piece wearer or love the mix-and-match appeal of a bikini, this edit brings together the very best high street swimwear all in one place. As an added bonus, I've included a selection of joyful cover-ups that can be thrown on top of our cossies when heading from room to pool, or beach to lunch spot.
Both minimalists and maximalists will appreciate the high street swimwear offerings this year. A slew of muted colours are broken up with pops of red and prints, including trending gingham. For those who love the classics, simple triangle bikinis and crinkle fabrics remain the timeless styles to rely upon, whilst those looking for a swimwear update might consider playful beading accents and floral motifs. All the key silhouettes are covered too, from tie-back to tie-front, one-shoulder to strapless, and a few have multi-wear options with detachable straps to keep tan lines at bay.
Keep scrolling to explore the best high street swimwear.
Explore the Best High Street Swimwear
Shop the Best High Street Swimsuits:
Shop the Best High Street Bikinis:
I turn to this exact bikini every single summer.
Shop the matching bottoms here.
There's a reason that triangle bikinis are a classic.
Shop the matching bottoms here.
The ruched top and deep aubergine shade give an expensive look to this bikini.
Shop the matching bottoms here.
Gingham has been a key print of the season, and now Abercrombie brings it into the swimwear category.
Shop the matching bottoms here.
Even minimalists lean into bolder shades when it comes to swimwear, and I have a feeling that this pop of red will sell out fast.
Shop the matching bottoms here.
This chic bandeau also has detachable straps for various ways to wear.
Shop the matching bottoms here.
This set went straight in my basket.
Shop the matching bottoms here.
The hard part is choosing between the brown and black versions.
Shop the matching bottoms here.
With a touch of elastane for a comfortable fit.
Shop the matching bottoms here.
I love the twist of a one-shoulder moment.
Shop the matching bottoms here.
I'm a big fan of a balconette bikini top.
Shop the matching bottoms here.
Shop the Best High Street Cover-Ups:
