I Spent Hours Searching for Expensive-Looking Swimwear—These High Street Finds Impressed Me the Most

Whether you're headed abroad this summer or simply exploring the British coastline, it's time to start thinking about swimwear. Explore our edit of the best bikinis, swimsuits and cover-ups on the high street.

Woman wears bikini, white shirt and white shorts; woman wears black swimsuit; woman wears striped bikini and shorts
(Image credit: @byteganfrances @marina_torres @smythsisters)
It's official: the countdown to holidays is on. With a few European trips and long weekends along the British coastline in my calendar, my attention is completely set on summer dressing. Most of my wardrobe has already come together, with an array of linen pieces and floaty dresses to see me through, and now to track down the final piece of the puzzle, a selection of great swimwear. This year, I'm taking an affordable approach to rejuvenating my swimwear collection, and after a few hours exploring the new-in sections, I can confirm that the high street has chic swimwear covered.

Whether you're a dedicated one-piece wearer or love the mix-and-match appeal of a bikini, this edit brings together the very best high street swimwear all in one place. As an added bonus, I've included a selection of joyful cover-ups that can be thrown on top of our cossies when heading from room to pool, or beach to lunch spot.

Both minimalists and maximalists will appreciate the high street swimwear offerings this year. A slew of muted colours are broken up with pops of red and prints, including trending gingham. For those who love the classics, simple triangle bikinis and crinkle fabrics remain the timeless styles to rely upon, whilst those looking for a swimwear update might consider playful beading accents and floral motifs. All the key silhouettes are covered too, from tie-back to tie-front, one-shoulder to strapless, and a few have multi-wear options with detachable straps to keep tan lines at bay.

Keep scrolling to explore the best high street swimwear.

Explore the Best High Street Swimwear

Shop the Best High Street Swimsuits:

Padded-Cup Swimsuit
H&M
Padded-Cup Swimsuit

Crinkle swimsuits have become a classic style that timeless dressers reach for year after year.

Floral-Appliqué Swimsuit
& OTHER STORIES
Floral-Appliqué Swimsuit

If you're looking for something that is sure to stand out, look to & Other Stories' floral appliqué swimsuit.

Plunge-Neck Swimsuit
COS
Plunge-Neck Swimsuit

Both the shape and the shade are incredibly high-end looking.

Swimsuit With Back Ring Detail
MASSIMO DUTTI
Swimsuit With Back Ring Detail

You'll want to click through just to see the back.

MANGO, Draped Halter Swimsuit - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Draped Halter Swimsuit

The ruched front and halterneck design caught my eye.

Light Shape Swimsuit
H&M
Light Shape Swimsuit

No one will guess this is from the high street.

Contrast Binding Swimsuit – Black/white – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Contrast Binding Swimsuit

The white piping is the perfect contrast for this minimalist black cossie.

Khaki Green/ecru Stripe Plunge Shaping Tummy Control Swimsuit
NEXT
Khaki Green/ecru Stripe Plunge Shaping Tummy Control Swimsuit

A comfortable and flattering fit.

Polka Dot Halter Swimsuit With Raised Floral Detail
ZARA
Polka Dot Halter Swimsuit With Raised Floral Detail

For those looking for something more on trend, look to Zara's polka dot bikini.

Shop the Best High Street Bikinis:

Textured Square-Neck Bikini Top
& OTHER STORIES
Textured Square-Neck Bikini Top

I turn to this exact bikini every single summer.

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Triangle Bikini Top – Off White/black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Triangle Bikini Top

There's a reason that triangle bikinis are a classic.

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Ruched Underwired Halterneck Bikini Top
COS
Ruched Underwired Halterneck Bikini Top

The ruched top and deep aubergine shade give an expensive look to this bikini.

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Wide Strap Underwire Bikini Top
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Wide Strap Underwire Bikini Top

Gingham has been a key print of the season, and now Abercrombie brings it into the swimwear category.

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Padded Bandeau Bikini Top
H&M
Padded Bandeau Bikini Top

Even minimalists lean into bolder shades when it comes to swimwear, and I have a feeling that this pop of red will sell out fast.

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Bandeau Bikini Top With Ring Detail
MASSIMO DUTTI
Bandeau Bikini Top With Ring Detail

This chic bandeau also has detachable straps for various ways to wear.

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Brown Ribbed Triangle Ring Bikini Top
RIVER ISLAND
Brown Ribbed Triangle Ring Bikini Top

This set went straight in my basket.

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Spotty Tulle Bikini Top
ZARA
Spotty Tulle Bikini Top

The hard part is choosing between the brown and black versions.

Shop the matching bottoms here.

whistles,

WHISTLES
Khaki Ring Detail Bikini Top

With a touch of elastane for a comfortable fit.

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Olivia One Shoulder Rib Bikini Top
HUSH
Olivia One Shoulder Rib Bikini Top

I love the twist of a one-shoulder moment.

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Mirada Crinkle Balconette Bikini Top
BOUX AVENUE
Mirada Crinkle Balconette Bikini Top

I'm a big fan of a balconette bikini top.

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Shop the Best High Street Cover-Ups:

White Gold Trim Sarong
MINT VELVET
White Gold Trim Sarong

The gold metal closure brings an elevated appeal to this sarong.

4th & Reckless Gigi Crochet Trousers
ANTHROPOLOGIE
4th & Reckless Gigi Crochet Trousers

This elegant two-piece could easily pass for designer.

The Sarong: Weave, Red Multistripe
WITH NOTHING UNDERNEATH
The Sarong: Weave, Red Multistripe

From the brand that knows all about excellent shirts comes a linen and cotton mid sarong. Choose from red stripes, classic white, timeless black and playful blue.

Pointelle-Knit Midi Dress
& OTHER STORIES
Pointelle-Knit Midi Dress

For those who love a crochet dress moment.

Sarong
H&M
Sarong

A black sarong is sure to work hard in your holiday wardrobe.

Black Beach Tie Front Top
WHISTLES
Black Beach Tie Front Top

Swap your cover-up from a simple linen shirt to a considered tie-front top.

Santorini Sarong - Olive
AWAY THAT DAY SWIMWEAR
Santorini Sarong - Olive

This olive shade has all my attention.

Oversized Linen Shirt Cover Up | Tops & T-Shirts | the White Company
THE WHITE COMPANY
Oversized Linen Shirt Cover Up

Made from 100% linen.

