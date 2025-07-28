Our Editors Have Spoken: These Are the 5 Sandal Colour Trends That Feel Outdated for Summer 2025

We’re currently in peak summer, and although the weather has been up and down here in the UK, I’m determined to hold onto sandal season for as long as the temperature allows me to. However, one thing I still haven't gotten around to is finding a new pair of sandals to freshen up my 2025 summer capsule wardrobe.
I therefore decided to ask my fellow Who What Wear editors about the sandals they've already invested in for summer 2025, in hopes it would spark some inspiration for my own wardrobe. And I couldn't help but notice that the same point kept popping up when talking to each of them: some sandal colours just aren't cutting it anymore.
In an era where colour is really doing the heavy lifting in taking our outfits from simple to elevated, there are just some sandals hues that feel outdated to my fellow editors. And for 2025 specifically, it's all about swapping out trendy fads for intentional, sophisticated hues that can be styled easily as well as last in your wardrobe for many years to come.
So if you're also looking for the answer on which sandal colours you should invest in for summer 2025, our editors have done the legwork below. Keep scrolling to discover the five dated sandal colour trends we're passing on in 2025, plus the five we'll be wearing instead.
5 Sandal Colours Our Editors Feel Are Outdated, and 5 They'll Be Wearing Instead
1. Ditching: Tan
Wearing: Chocolate Brown
"I would never say tan sandals are out—they're absolutely classic!—But dark brown sandals feel much more current this summer and still have the same timeless appeal. I find brown, especially in suede, to be much more expensive looking, regardless of your budget, whereas tan can look a little cheap if the colour is slightly off." - Maxine Eggenberger, Deputy Editor.
Shop Chocolate Brown Sandals:
Jimmy Choo
Ayla Flat
These are at the top of my luxury wishlist at the moment.
Prada
Suede Slides
Easy to slip on and go.
MANGO
Suede Straps Sandals
I almost mistook these for designer.
2. Ditching: Black
Wearing: Red
"Black sandals have populated my wardrobes for years, and whilst I won't deny their versatility, this year I'm looking for something bolder to offset my minimalist style. For 2025, it's red that I'm finding myself drawn to in all forms, from flip-flops to clogs." - Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor.
Shop Red Sandals:
H&M
Leather Flip-Flops
An easy way to add a pop of colour to an otherwise neutral outfit.
"Aside from the occasional leather fisherman-style, I've never been one to opt for true white sandals. Not only do they scuff and stain easily, but I think wearing stark white sandals in summer is akin to wearing florals in spring—far too obvious a choice. Instead, I'm opting for creamier, off-white pairs. The warmer tone will bring in an element of contrast that offsets the dreamy white and black maxi dresses I wear throughout the season." - Ava Gilchrist, SEO Writer.
Shop Off-White Sandals:
Free People
Corsica Strappy Sandals
Simple but so very effective.
Reiss
Leather Link-Strap Low-Heel Sandals
The perfect summer event heel.
Toteme
Leather Crossover Slides
Minimalists will love these.
4. Ditching: Olive Green
Wearing: Burgundy
"I love deeper, moodier hues in summer, and this typically includes shades like olive green. However, I often find it difficult to find expensive-looking sandals in this tone, not to mention it can be hard to style with the other colours in my wardrobe. For summer 2025, I'll be opting for luxe-looking burgundy hues that not only pair well with all of my neutrals, but look designer at every price point." - Sophie Watson, Fashion Editor.
The square silhouette makes these look so elegant.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Parco Flat Mule in Barolo
The woven leather is instantly recognisable.
5. Ditching: All Colourful Sandals
Wearing: Clear Sandals
"Okay, hear me out, I know it’s not technically a colour but I’m just so tired of constantly struggling to match my outfits to my sandals. Opting for a clear, PVC finish will not only ensure that my sandals go with everything but also add some interest to my otherwise minimalist outfits. Plus, I’m not one to follow trends, so I know that the Ancient Green Sandals pair I have my eye on below will stay in my wardrobe long past the jelly shoe hype." - Brittany Davy, Editorial Assistant.
Shop Clear Sandals:
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Rubber Flip Flops
I'm calling it–these are the It sandals of summer 2025.
Melissa
Clear Jelly Fisherman Sandals
A modern take on the classic fisherman style.
ASOS DESIGN
Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals
These will pair well with any and every colour or pattern.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related. Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.