A few short hours before she did the most iconic thing, well, ever (that being wearing the same S/S 98 Gucci by Tom Ford sheath dress that Anna Wintour wore way back when to an outing alongside Andre Leon Talley), Hailey Bieber stepped out in another buzzworthy look. The Rhode founder was spotted in Tribeca ahead of the Met Gala on Monday shopping at La Garçonne, a multi-brand retailer known for its curation of cool-girl labels like Dries Van Noten, The Row, and Issey Miyake. She went for a casual ensemble, including a vintage Mercedes baseball cap, a cropped black tee, and—here comes the buzzy part—culottes. Yes, I said culottes.

More specifically, she wore black, low-rise, tailored culottes with a favourite shoe trend of Bieber's, heeled thong sandals, which paired perfectly with the length and style of her shorts-pants hybrid bottoms.

Hailey Bieber wore a black cropped tee, Mercedes hat, black tailored culottes, and heeled flip flops while shopping at La Garçonne Tribeca.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Toteme Kitten Heel Flip Flops (£370); The Row bag

Culottes aren't super easy to style, which might explain why they've been considered "out" for years now. But after Bermuda shorts took over for hot pants a few seasons ago, the door was left propped open for culottes to make a comeback. And now that Bieber's shown off an actually chic and wearable way to style them, I can't help but consider the fact that culottes might actually return to fashion's good graces. I'm in. HBU?

If so, keep scrolling. I've rounded up a mix of shoppable options—from affordable takes by Zara and COS to designer alternatives by The Row and Alaïa.

Shop the Culotte Trend:

Zw Collection Culottes
ZARA
Zw Collection Culottes

It's not just the culottes, but this whole look is on my radar.

Voluminous Culottes
COS
Voluminous Culottes

I just bought these and am patiently waiting for them to arrive.

Wide Culottes
H&M
Wide Culottes

The perfect hue for summer.

The Avery Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers by Maeve: Linen Culotte Edition
Anthropologie
The Avery Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers by Maeve: Linen Culotte Edition

Pinstripes and linen—sign me up

Asos Design Tailored Linen Culotte Trousers Co-Ord in Ivory
ASOS DESIGN
Tailored Linen Culotte Trousers Co-Ord in Ivory

Pair with the matching top.

Pleated Wool Culottes
COMME DES GARÇONS COMME DES GARÇONS
Pleated Wool Culottes

So preppy.

Frayed Patchwork Denim Wide-Leg Culottes
CHLOÉ
Frayed Patchwork Denim Wide-Leg Culottes

A denim pair never hurt nobody.

John Lewis Cropped Linen Trousers
John Lewis
Cropped Linen Trousers

Such a good find on the high-street.

Women's Culotte Shorts in Cashmere in Anthracite
YSL
Culotte Shorts in Cashmere in Anthracite

A dream pair.

Kiri Wide Culottes
hush
Kiri Wide Culottes

I saw these on an editor and was in love.

Voluminous Pleated Culottes
COS
Voluminous Pleated Culottes

This may very well be my next purchase—so cute and bohemian.

We the Free High Top Pinstripe Culottes
Free People
We the Free High Top Pinstripe Culottes

Yes to this whole look.

Tailored Culottes
H&M
Tailored Culottes

One with a bit more structure.

Linen Culottes
& Other Stories
Linen Culottes

It's not summer without at least one khaki piece in your wardrobe.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

