A few short hours before she did the most iconic thing, well, ever (that being wearing the same S/S 98 Gucci by Tom Ford sheath dress that Anna Wintour wore way back when to an outing alongside Andre Leon Talley), Hailey Bieber stepped out in another buzzworthy look. The Rhode founder was spotted in Tribeca ahead of the Met Gala on Monday shopping at La Garçonne, a multi-brand retailer known for its curation of cool-girl labels like Dries Van Noten, The Row, and Issey Miyake. She went for a casual ensemble, including a vintage Mercedes baseball cap, a cropped black tee, and—here comes the buzzy part—culottes. Yes, I said culottes.

More specifically, she wore black, low-rise, tailored culottes with a favourite shoe trend of Bieber's, heeled thong sandals, which paired perfectly with the length and style of her shorts-pants hybrid bottoms.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Toteme Kitten Heel Flip Flops (£370); The Row bag

Culottes aren't super easy to style, which might explain why they've been considered "out" for years now. But after Bermuda shorts took over for hot pants a few seasons ago, the door was left propped open for culottes to make a comeback. And now that Bieber's shown off an actually chic and wearable way to style them, I can't help but consider the fact that culottes might actually return to fashion's good graces. I'm in. HBU?

If so, keep scrolling. I've rounded up a mix of shoppable options—from affordable takes by Zara and COS to designer alternatives by The Row and Alaïa.

Shop the Culotte Trend:

ZARA Zw Collection Culottes £30 SHOP NOW It's not just the culottes, but this whole look is on my radar.

COS Voluminous Culottes £75 SHOP NOW I just bought these and am patiently waiting for them to arrive.

H&M Wide Culottes £25 SHOP NOW The perfect hue for summer.

Anthropologie The Avery Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers by Maeve: Linen Culotte Edition £125 SHOP NOW Pinstripes and linen—sign me up

ASOS DESIGN Tailored Linen Culotte Trousers Co-Ord in Ivory £24 SHOP NOW Pair with the matching top.

COMME DES GARÇONS COMME DES GARÇONS Pleated Wool Culottes £725 SHOP NOW So preppy.

CHLOÉ Frayed Patchwork Denim Wide-Leg Culottes £1045 SHOP NOW A denim pair never hurt nobody.

John Lewis Cropped Linen Trousers £45 SHOP NOW Such a good find on the high-street.

YSL Culotte Shorts in Cashmere in Anthracite £2280 SHOP NOW A dream pair.

hush Kiri Wide Culottes £90 SHOP NOW I saw these on an editor and was in love.

COS Voluminous Pleated Culottes £115 SHOP NOW This may very well be my next purchase—so cute and bohemian.

Free People We the Free High Top Pinstripe Culottes £118 SHOP NOW Yes to this whole look.

H&M Tailored Culottes £23 SHOP NOW One with a bit more structure.