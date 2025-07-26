My New H&M Dress Earns Me So Many Compliments—No One Can Believe It's Only £28

Oh, H&M. A brand that we consistently turn to for trend-led styles and classic staples alike. The high street hero is a reliable favourite amongst editors and fashion people for the simple fact that there are plenty of standout pieces to find. The only thing is you have to hunt for them. With thousands of products available, searching for the really worthwhile buys is something that I happily while away the hours doing. And on a recent trip in-store, I found a dress that deserves all your attention. Meet the H&M Off-the-Shoulder Poplin Dress (£28), the latest addition to my minimalist wardrobe.
Whether high street or high-end, any new addition to my wardrobe faces intense scrutiny. How much will I wear it? Can I style the piece with the rest of my wardrobe? Will it still hold its appeal in a year? There's an array of questions I ask myself before checking out on any piece, but I have to say, this was one of the quickest purchases I've made this year.
H&M frequently impresses me with its timeless buys. I've raved about the beloved High Wide Jeans, tried and tested the linen trouser offerings, and I predict that this dress will join the ever-growing list of standout buys for the brand. I was first drawn to the dress for its timeless appeal. Even on the hanger, I could tell that the versatile black shade and easy silhouette ensure that it will stand the test of time and work hard within any classic wardrobe. When I tried it on, I was completely won over.
My personal dress collection is a modest one, but the finer details of this dress were enough for me to make space for one more. The ruched neckline fits neatly to the body, whilst the elasticated waist creates a sleek a-line silhouette. Whilst you can wear the dress off-the-shoulder as described, I wore it on the shoulder to embrace the sweet puff sleeves.
Personally, I avoid anything tight-fitting in the warmer months, and the ease of this dress means I've already worn it twice in just five days. The first outing was for a coffee date with a friend, and to match the casual affair, I paired it with minimalist sandals and a spacious tote bag. For dinner a few days later, I leant on black mules and a small shoulder bag to elevate the dress for the evening. I took my regular size small in this dress, which fitted perfectly, but the dress is also available in sizes 2XS to 4XL. With the 100% cotton composition, it's a dress that is already proving to be a key part of my summer capsule wardrobe.
Keep scrolling to shop the H&M off-the-shoulder poplin dress, and shop more high street dresses I adore.
Shop the H&M Off-the-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Off-The-Shoulder Poplin Dress
It's currently in stock in all sizes.
H&M
Off-The-Shoulder Poplin Dress
Yes, it also comes in this playful blue shade.
Shop More High Street Dresses We Adore
MANGO
Asymmetrical Combined Knitted Dress
This incredibly chic dress just needs a smattering of gold jewellery and a pair of sandals to create a chic summer look.
Nobodys Child
Brown Gingham Heidi Midi Dress
Mark my words, this will soon be a best-seller for Nobody's Child.
ARKET
Ballon-Sleeve Dress
Arket knows all about an expensive-looking silhouette.
ZARA
Asymmetric Poplin Midi Dress
Zara has so many standout dresses right now, but the bold blue shade and classic look of this style has all my attention.
Free People
Milan Midi
Free People offers this playful skirt-and-top-look dress in a wide range of colours.
& Other Stories
Linen Mini Dress
An easy linen dress that will work hard in your wardrobe for years to come.
ARKET
Oversized Shirt Dress
I'm a big fan of a relaxed silhouette, but you can also add a belt if you want a more fitted look.
River Island
Cream Sleeveless Scoop Neck Maxi Dress
Tank dresses are a modern classic.
COS
Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress
It's hard to believe that this perfectly draped dress is under £100.
New Look
Black Square Neck Ruffled Bow Tie Back Midi Dress
The ruffled neckline is so striking.
hush
Air Flow Strappy Gathered Midi Dress
Throw on, slip-on sandals, grab a basket bag and you're ready to go!
Very
Shirred Waist V-Neck Midaxi Dress
I keep finding myself drawn to pretty yellow shades.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.