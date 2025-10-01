Jeans aren’t their everyday uniform, but when they do wear denim, it always feels like a statement. Their approach to denim is refreshingly different—never obvious, never formulaic, and always styled with a head-turning twist. Instead of defaulting to trainers and a white T-shirt, they are quite good at creating a look that feels artful and unique—with interesting footwear being the foundation of their experimental way of getting dressed.
With fall having kicked off, I took some time to scroll through my favourite Copenhagen fashion people's Instagrams, and what really stood out to me the most was the shoes they styled their jeans with. Rather than sticking with the expected, fashion people in Copenhagen are embracing shoes that make an impact—boat shoes that lean effortlessly preppy, ballet flats that nod to nostalgia, and even thong sandals that make denim feel unfussy and effortless. These aren’t the pairings you’d typically expect, but that’s exactly the point. It’s less about following a rule book and more about showing how one unexpected shoe choice can completely transform a look. And honestly? It’s the inspiration I didn’t know I needed to start rethinking my own jeans rotation.
1. Boat Shoes
Style Notes: Boat shoes started off as a controversial trend, yet slowly they have taken over among the fashion crowd, and the naysayers are next to be seen in this comfortable and cool shoe that Miu Miu put back on the map. I love the way they give a classic outfit an offbeat, menswear-inspired twist. Leave it to Scandinavian women to show off this shoe style first.
2. Statement Socks and Loafers
Style Notes: Fashion people in Copenhagen know that socks aren’t just practical—they’re the whole point. Layering colourful or patterned socks under sleek loafers adds a playful dimension to a simple denim look. It’s one of those small styling tricks that look intentional but never try-hard.
3. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The return of ballet flats has been unstoppable, and the Copenhagen set has fully embraced styling them with denim. The sweetness of the shoe balanced with the laid-back ease of jeans will never not be perfect. This is a look that instantly feels French-girl adjacent but with a Scandinavian twist.
4. Pointed-Toe Boots
Style Notes: Sharp, pointed boots instantly elevate denim, transforming even the most casual pair of jeans into something chic. Copenhagen girls are leaning into everything from sleek black styles to bold animal-print versions, proving that this shoe shape is more versatile than it looks. The key is letting the pointed toe peek out just so from under the hem of jeans, my personal favourite way to style them.
5. Thong Sandals
Style Notes: Thong sandals are usually reserved for summer dresses, but in Copenhagen, styling them with jeans is an everyday occurrence for an unexpected pairing. The combination brings a relaxed, minimalist vibe that feels polished enough for the city but still casual. It’s the kind of styling move that looks like it wasn’t overthought, which makes it all the more appealing.
