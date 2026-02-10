Not Blue, Not Black—These Are the Jeans-Colour Trends Fashion People Are Wearing for Spring 2026

Don’t default to blue; these spring colour trends for jeans are far cooler.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features
Collage of influencers wearing spring 2026 jeans colour trends.
(Image credit: @lucywilliams02, @lizzyhadfield, @mimixn)
Jump to category:

If your daily denim rotation begins and ends with blue and black, consider this your cue to branch out. The world of denim is expanding at pace, and for spring 2026, it’s ushering in a refined new palette that feels entirely fresh.

Rendered in shades beyond blue and black, coloured jeans feel more elevated and far less expected. That said, not every colour translates as well into denim form. To help narrow things down, I’ve pinpointed three spring-ready shades that fashion people are already backing for spring 2026. Scroll on to discover the jeans colour trends set to dominate this season.

1. Brown Jeans

Influencer @lucywilliams02 wears dark brown jeans with a black leather blazer and blue ballet flats.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: The chocolate brown colour trend shows no signs of slowing down. Continuing its reign as fashion’s favourite neutral, this rich, earthy shade brings a depth and sophistication that blue and black simply can’t rival. Familiar yet fresh, brown denim is just as easy to style as your go-to indigo, only significantly more interesting.

Shop Brown Jeans:

2. Cream Jeans

Influencer @mimixn wears beige jeans with a white t-shirt and yellow heels.

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Style Notes: For those craving lightness and brightness without having to lean into colour, cream jeans are the answer. More refined than the lightest washes of blue, this pale neutral lifts an outfit whilst remaining easy to style.

Shop Cream Jeans:

3. Green Jeans

Influencer @lizzyhadfield wears dark green jeans with a burgundy shirt and black ballet flats.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: If you’re ready to introduce colour into your denim collection, rich green jeans are the chicest entry point. Adding dimension and visual interest without overpowering an outfit, the earthy hue feels grounded yet directional, bringing enough personality to refresh your spring rotation.

Shop Green Jeans:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.