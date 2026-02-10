Not Blue, Not Black—These Are the Jeans-Colour Trends Fashion People Are Wearing for Spring 2026

If your daily denim rotation begins and ends with blue and black, consider this your cue to branch out. The world of denim is expanding at pace, and for spring 2026, it’s ushering in a refined new palette that feels entirely fresh.
Rendered in shades beyond blue and black, coloured jeans feel more elevated and far less expected. That said, not every colour translates as well into denim form. To help narrow things down, I’ve pinpointed three spring-ready shades that fashion people are already backing for spring 2026. Scroll on to discover the jeans colour trends set to dominate this season.
1. Brown Jeans
Style Notes: The chocolate brown colour trend shows no signs of slowing down. Continuing its reign as fashion’s favourite neutral, this rich, earthy shade brings a depth and sophistication that blue and black simply can’t rival. Familiar yet fresh, brown denim is just as easy to style as your go-to indigo, only significantly more interesting.
Shop Brown Jeans:
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
This also comes in 20 other shades.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
The straight leg jeans trend is set to soar this season.
Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Balloon Fit Jeans
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
2. Cream Jeans
Style Notes: For those craving lightness and brightness without having to lean into colour, cream jeans are the answer. More refined than the lightest washes of blue, this pale neutral lifts an outfit whilst remaining easy to style.
Shop Cream Jeans:
Sézane
New 70's Trousers
The flared jeans trend is set to soar this season.
Toteme
Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
This fresh cream shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
River Island
Cream High Waisted Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
These come in short, regular and long lengths.
3. Green Jeans
Style Notes: If you’re ready to introduce colour into your denim collection, rich green jeans are the chicest entry point. Adding dimension and visual interest without overpowering an outfit, the earthy hue feels grounded yet directional, bringing enough personality to refresh your spring rotation.
Shop Green Jeans:
H&M
Wide High Jeans
H&M's Wide High jeans are a fashion person's favourite.
& Other Stories
Barrel-Leg Jeans
Style with polished loafers or pair with neater ballet flats.
LA LIGNE
Marilyn Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
Cropped trousers and jeans are set to become a trending silhouette this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.