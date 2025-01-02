Scandi Style Is Inspiring My 2025 Wardrobe—7 Stylish Looks I Can't Wait to Re-Create

If there's one fashion set I'm constantly looking to for sartorial inspiration, it's the Scandis. There's just something about their aesthetic that is so irresistible—minimalistic yet always with an irreverent touch, polished yet effortless, on trend yet rooted in classic pieces. It just always strikes the right fashionable note. Now, with the start of a new year, it only makes sense that my favourite Scandi influencers are the first source I turn to for fresh outfit inspiration.

@nnennaechem wearing a pinstripe skirt, turtleneck jumper and a leopard print bag

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

While I often think of my favourite Scandi outfits as being almost intimidatingly cool, it turns out most of the best looks are surprisingly easy to recreate. This is largely due to the fact that so many of the looks are rooted in classic wardrobe staples—a crisp white shirt, tailored trousers and long coats, to name a few. Throw in a few on trend yet timeless accessories—leopard print is proving particularly popular this year—and you'll have a sleek, Scandi-approved outfit ready to go. Need further proof? Scroll on to find my top pick of seven effortlessly cool Scandi outfits I plan on copying this year.

1. Shirt + Jumper + Pinstripe Trousers

@_jeanettemadsen_ wearing pinstripe trousers, jumper and shirt

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: This is the kind of elegant yet effortless look that could work for so many different occasions, whether you're headed to the office or to a weekend dinner. Plus, every element is a wardrobe staple that you can easily work into plenty of other looks. Win-win.

2. Jumper + Jeans + Trench + Colour Pop Trainers

@ amaka.hamelijnck wearing a jumper, jeans, trench and yellow trainers

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: From my research, it seems that the key to a cool Scandi look is taking a simple, casual outfit—like jeans and a jumper—and giving it a playful spin by throwing in an unexpected accessory. In this case, it's all about the pop of colour, courtesy of a statement trainer.

3. White Jeans + Long Coat + Converse + Leopard Print Bag

@anoukyve wearing white jeans, converse, long grey coat and holding a leopard print bag

(Image credit: @anoukyve )

Style Notes: When it comes to everyday looks, nothing is more effortlessly elevated than white denim. Keep it clean and classic by pairing with a long grey coat and the always-in-style Converse, but throw in a leopard bag to keep it fresh and Scandi-approved.

4. Striped Shirt + Trousers + Wool Coat

@nnennaechem wearing a striped shirt, tailored trousers and long coat

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: One of the things I love about Scandi style is how they always make classic pieces feel fresh. A striped shirt, a tailored shirt and a long camel coat are all timeless items, but styled this way they seem so current. Sign me up.

5. Mini Pleated Skirt + Roll Neck Jumper + Loafers

@maryljean wearing a pleated mini skirt, red jumper and loafers with socks

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: Mini skirts and pleated skirts are two top trends in 2025, and this look ticks off both. Plus, red has proven to be an extremely popular colour over the past few years, and something tells me it's not going anywhere in the coming year. All to say, this look is so on trend, without looking like it's trying too hard. Perfection.

6. Faux Fur Coat + Wide-Leg Jeans + Loafers

@annabelrosendahl wearing a faux fur coat, wide-leg jeans and loafers

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Didn't jump on the faux fur coat trend in 2024? Get into it in 2025. As Annabel proves, the fuzzy jacket can give more sleek minimalism than OTT Old Hollywood glamour—you just have to dress it down with the right pieces.

7. Column Skirt + Matching Blazer + Strappy Heels

@iliridakrasniqi wearing a white blazer and skirt

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Style Notes: For my next evening event, this is the look I'm planning on recreating. It's so elegant, so understated and so timeless. All my favourite things.

