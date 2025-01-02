Scandi Style Is Inspiring My 2025 Wardrobe—7 Stylish Looks I Can't Wait to Re-Create
If there's one fashion set I'm constantly looking to for sartorial inspiration, it's the Scandis. There's just something about their aesthetic that is so irresistible—minimalistic yet always with an irreverent touch, polished yet effortless, on trend yet rooted in classic pieces. It just always strikes the right fashionable note. Now, with the start of a new year, it only makes sense that my favourite Scandi influencers are the first source I turn to for fresh outfit inspiration.
While I often think of my favourite Scandi outfits as being almost intimidatingly cool, it turns out most of the best looks are surprisingly easy to recreate. This is largely due to the fact that so many of the looks are rooted in classic wardrobe staples—a crisp white shirt, tailored trousers and long coats, to name a few. Throw in a few on trend yet timeless accessories—leopard print is proving particularly popular this year—and you'll have a sleek, Scandi-approved outfit ready to go. Need further proof? Scroll on to find my top pick of seven effortlessly cool Scandi outfits I plan on copying this year.
1. Shirt + Jumper + Pinstripe Trousers
Style Notes: This is the kind of elegant yet effortless look that could work for so many different occasions, whether you're headed to the office or to a weekend dinner. Plus, every element is a wardrobe staple that you can easily work into plenty of other looks. Win-win.
Shop the look:
Pinstripe trousers are the classic piece that'll prove particularly popular this year.
A sleek ankle boot is such a great way to elevate an understated look.
2. Jumper + Jeans + Trench + Colour Pop Trainers
Style Notes: From my research, it seems that the key to a cool Scandi look is taking a simple, casual outfit—like jeans and a jumper—and giving it a playful spin by throwing in an unexpected accessory. In this case, it's all about the pop of colour, courtesy of a statement trainer.
Shop the look:
Trust me, barrel-leg jeans aren't going anywhere in 2025.
I'm truly obsessed with these trainers from the Adidias x Wales Bonner collab.
3. White Jeans + Long Coat + Converse + Leopard Print Bag
Style Notes: When it comes to everyday looks, nothing is more effortlessly elevated than white denim. Keep it clean and classic by pairing with a long grey coat and the always-in-style Converse, but throw in a leopard bag to keep it fresh and Scandi-approved.
Shop the look:
4. Striped Shirt + Trousers + Wool Coat
Style Notes: One of the things I love about Scandi style is how they always make classic pieces feel fresh. A striped shirt, a tailored shirt and a long camel coat are all timeless items, but styled this way they seem so current. Sign me up.
Shop the look:
5. Mini Pleated Skirt + Roll Neck Jumper + Loafers
Style Notes: Mini skirts and pleated skirts are two top trends in 2025, and this look ticks off both. Plus, red has proven to be an extremely popular colour over the past few years, and something tells me it's not going anywhere in the coming year. All to say, this look is so on trend, without looking like it's trying too hard. Perfection.
Shop the look:
The cropped fit makes it ideal for styling with high-waisted skirts or trousers.
Want to upgrade your loafers? Style them with ribbed ankle socks.
6. Faux Fur Coat + Wide-Leg Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Didn't jump on the faux fur coat trend in 2024? Get into it in 2025. As Annabel proves, the fuzzy jacket can give more sleek minimalism than OTT Old Hollywood glamour—you just have to dress it down with the right pieces.
Shop the look:
7. Column Skirt + Matching Blazer + Strappy Heels
Style Notes: For my next evening event, this is the look I'm planning on recreating. It's so elegant, so understated and so timeless. All my favourite things.
Shop the look:
This tux blazer would elevate any evening look.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.