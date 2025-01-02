Scandi Style Is Inspiring My 2025 Wardrobe—7 Stylish Looks I Can't Wait to Re-Create

If there's one fashion set I'm constantly looking to for sartorial inspiration, it's the Scandis. There's just something about their aesthetic that is so irresistible—minimalistic yet always with an irreverent touch, polished yet effortless, on trend yet rooted in classic pieces. It just always strikes the right fashionable note. Now, with the start of a new year, it only makes sense that my favourite Scandi influencers are the first source I turn to for fresh outfit inspiration.

While I often think of my favourite Scandi outfits as being almost intimidatingly cool, it turns out most of the best looks are surprisingly easy to recreate. This is largely due to the fact that so many of the looks are rooted in classic wardrobe staples—a crisp white shirt, tailored trousers and long coats, to name a few. Throw in a few on trend yet timeless accessories—leopard print is proving particularly popular this year—and you'll have a sleek, Scandi-approved outfit ready to go. Need further proof? Scroll on to find my top pick of seven effortlessly cool Scandi outfits I plan on copying this year.

1. Shirt + Jumper + Pinstripe Trousers

Style Notes: This is the kind of elegant yet effortless look that could work for so many different occasions, whether you're headed to the office or to a weekend dinner. Plus, every element is a wardrobe staple that you can easily work into plenty of other looks. Win-win.

Shop the look:

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 SHOP NOW Every wardrobe needs a crisp white shirt.

Reformation Calloway Regenerative Wool Crew £178 SHOP NOW Such a cosy knit for crisp January days.

Reformation Carter Mid Rise Pant £198 SHOP NOW Pinstripe trousers are the classic piece that'll prove particularly popular this year.

TOTEME The Mid Heel Leather Ankle Boots £590 SHOP NOW A sleek ankle boot is such a great way to elevate an understated look.

2. Jumper + Jeans + Trench + Colour Pop Trainers

Style Notes: From my research, it seems that the key to a cool Scandi look is taking a simple, casual outfit—like jeans and a jumper—and giving it a playful spin by throwing in an unexpected accessory. In this case, it's all about the pop of colour, courtesy of a statement trainer.

Shop the look:

Arket Roll-Neck Jumper £97 SHOP NOW My dream knit for January.

AGOLDE Balloon High-Rise Tapered Organic Jeans £320 SHOP NOW Trust me, barrel-leg jeans aren't going anywhere in 2025.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner Samba Millennium Paneled Suede and Croc-Effect Leather Sneakers £220 SHOP NOW I'm truly obsessed with these trainers from the Adidias x Wales Bonner collab.

& Other Stories Buckle-Belt Trench Coat £165 SHOP NOW The kind of coat you'll always be grateful for.

3. White Jeans + Long Coat + Converse + Leopard Print Bag

Style Notes: When it comes to everyday looks, nothing is more effortlessly elevated than white denim. Keep it clean and classic by pairing with a long grey coat and the always-in-style Converse, but throw in a leopard bag to keep it fresh and Scandi-approved.

Shop the look:

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 SHOP NOW A black cashmere jumper is a wardrobe necessity.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW I'm such a fan of these jeans.

COS Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat £250 SHOP NOW This soft grey is deliciously good.

CONVERSE Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers £80 £56 SHOP NOW Always in style—and now on sale!

GANNI Leopard Ganni Bou Bucket Bag £375 SHOP NOW I love every detail of this bag.

4. Striped Shirt + Trousers + Wool Coat

Style Notes: One of the things I love about Scandi style is how they always make classic pieces feel fresh. A striped shirt, a tailored shirt and a long camel coat are all timeless items, but styled this way they seem so current. Sign me up.

Shop the look:

H&M Oversized Cotton Shirt £15 SHOP NOW No one would believe this shirt was under £20.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW The bestselling trouser our editors swear by.

Whistles Camel Textured Wool Blend Coat £399 SHOP NOW So luxe.

& Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers £125 SHOP NOW A suede loafer exudes quiet luxury.

5. Mini Pleated Skirt + Roll Neck Jumper + Loafers

Style Notes: Mini skirts and pleated skirts are two top trends in 2025, and this look ticks off both. Plus, red has proven to be an extremely popular colour over the past few years, and something tells me it's not going anywhere in the coming year. All to say, this look is so on trend, without looking like it's trying too hard. Perfection.

Shop the look:

Reformation Brooke Cashmere Cropped Turtleneck £298 SHOP NOW The cropped fit makes it ideal for styling with high-waisted skirts or trousers.

Weekday Short Pleated Mini Skirt £37 £19 SHOP NOW A mini dream.

H&M Short Pea Coat £40 SHOP NOW Is the pea coat back? The Scandis think so!

Anthropologie Le Bonne Shoppe Her Socks £14 SHOP NOW Want to upgrade your loafers? Style them with ribbed ankle socks.

Whistles Black Manny Slim Loafer £159 SHOP NOW A glossy penny loafer is always a good idea.

6. Faux Fur Coat + Wide-Leg Jeans + Loafers

Style Notes: Didn't jump on the faux fur coat trend in 2024? Get into it in 2025. As Annabel proves, the fuzzy jacket can give more sleek minimalism than OTT Old Hollywood glamour—you just have to dress it down with the right pieces.

Shop the look:

ZARA Zw Collection Faux Fur Jacket £109 SHOP NOW A faux fur jacket that isn't insanely expensive!

COS Tide Wide-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW I absolutely love the cut of these jeans.

Arket Sebago Ranger Loafers £170 SHOP NOW This is such a cool flat.

7. Column Skirt + Matching Blazer + Strappy Heels

Style Notes: For my next evening event, this is the look I'm planning on recreating. It's so elegant, so understated and so timeless. All my favourite things.

Shop the look:

Reiss Petite Wool Blend Double Breasted Tux Blazer in White £278 SHOP NOW This tux blazer would elevate any evening look.

M&S Collection Crepe A-Line Midaxi Skirt £35 SHOP NOW So easy to dress up or down.

AEYDE Hallie Patent-Leather Sandals £380 SHOP NOW A strappy dream.