Gen Z and Millennials Don’t Agree On Much, But They Both Adore These 6 Spring 2026 Fashion Trends
Ask anyone who was born between the latter half of the '80s and the early part of the '2000s, and they'll tell you just how big the generational divide is between Gen Z and millennials. But when it comes to these key spring 2026 trends, there's a lot more to agree on than you'd think...
Ask anyone who was born in the late ‘90s and the early ‘00s, and they’ll tell you the difficulty in determining whether they’re a Gen Z or a millennial. But, whether you grew up binging noughties teen dramas like The OC, were in the trenches reblogging American Apparel editorials on Tumblr or felt slightly taken aback by the way 2016 had become so collectively romanticised in 2026, if there’s one thing that both groups can agree on, it’s the desirability of these key spring trends.
The warming weather is always an invitation to refresh your wardrobe, be it through cleaning out the old and bringing in the new, or brightening up your staple pieces through injecting new prints, tones and textures into your trusty arsenal. And despite a few years separating these two demographics, it’s become apparent that strong silhouettes and refined pieces will always garner collective appeal.
That’s at least what I—a 26-year-old fashion writer who certainly falls into that niche 'zillennial' camp who subscribes to both ideologies—gleaned after charting the chicest dressers amongst each age range and the spring trends they’ve already begun demonstrating a proclivity for. A polished coat, new way of wearing denim, elegant colour or well-favoured print should really have no allegiance to the year you were born.
Style, ultimately, cuts through the discourse, though it’s clear that this generational divide is still impacting the way these trends are worn. Pieces like buttoned-up outerwear or tailored shorts might be adored by people on both sides of the spectrum, but they become unrecognisable when worn in different contexts. Curious to know how? From the mid-20s content creators making a case for new spots to the late-30s tastemakers embracing archival designs, scroll on below for the ways Gen Z and millennials are wearing the biggest spring 2026 trends.
How Millenials and Gen-Z are Wearing Spring 2026 Trends
1. Double Denim
A Canadian tuxedo will never go astray, just ask the likes of Rihanna, Julianne Moore and Simone Ashley. However, there’s clear evidence that double denim is toeing the line between trendy and timeless.
Gen-Z
The Gen Z cohort is gravitating towards lighter shades that evoke the lurid and chitzy atmosphere of Y2K. Even better, they’re prone to styling it in the same way noughties tabloid divas like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian would—tucked into a pair of boots and cropped to a low-rise fit.
Millenials:
Contrary to this younger and more contemporary take, I’ve observed millennials opt for more tasteful shades like indigo, though the silhouettes are quite similar in the fact that oversized shapes seem to be reigning supreme. Could this spell the end of the skinny jean?
Shop the Trend:
AGOLDE
Rubik Denim Peplum Jacket
Peplum is a late-2000s-early-2010s trend that keeps teasing a comeback, but with styles like this, I can't see a world where this isn't well received.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
This wash is universally cherished.
FRAME
The Curve Denim Jacket
A denim jacket that will suit any stage of life.
Sezane
Brut Sexy
Stovepipe jeans are a shape both Gen Z and millennials can't help but fawn over.
2. Icy Blue
From Yves Klein to Joni Mitchel and Phoebe Philo, there’s not a chic person around who hasn’t had a brief liaison with the colour blue. Now, for spring, the shade is getting far cooler, despite how anathema that might sound. Indeed, icy blue was one of the runway’s most prevailing colour trends, and the hue is garnering quite the fan base across both factions.
Gen-Z
For Gen Z, however, I’ve noticed ice blue takes more of a starring role in their looks. Often the primary colour featured in these ensembles, they’ll command attention, be it through a monochromatic moment like the one pictured here from Danish stylist and fashion influencer, Emili Sindlev, or an exercise in colour blocking, like Mode Mischief Velina top every in-the-know dresser can’t stop wearing.
Millenials:
For those children of the ‘80s and ‘90s, however, a different approach has been adopted. Rather than drenching themselves in a sea of frosted baby blue, this colour acts as a point of contrast that complements other neutral tones like brown, tan and sand. This conscious act of creating visual tension is a signature of dressers with more life experience, and could be considered a far more cerebral approach to wearing the trend, given how meticulously each layer has been selected..
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Fine-Knit Straight-Fit Cardigan
The airy fabric is divine for springtime layering.
ZARA
High Collar Jacket
A style inspired by Chloé's spring/summer 2024 runway.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend
A classic ice-blue button down is such a wardrobe staple/
AGOLDE
Arc Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
As are the ultimate pair of blue jeans, courtesy of Agolde.
3. Nouveau Spots
From the Sloan Rangers of Princess Diana’s day to the TikTok sensation of Alix Earle’s era, polka dot is a print that unites the more sartorially inclined. For spring, this print is being spotted all over, albeit in different formats.
Gen-Z
For Gen Z, the dotty pattern invites a more care-free and flirty attitude, often styled with anything-but-boring-basics like Good Squish scrunchies and Peachy Den denim.
Millenials:
For millennials, however, the circular motif is treated with far more reverence. I think this is because polka dots are somewhat reminiscent of someone’s ‘Sunday best’, so they have a tendency to lean into the primness and preppiness associated with it.
Instead, they strip it back to the bare essentials, allowing the rounded shape to pull focus, especially when paired with more fundamental styling items like a strappy tank top and heeled flip-flop.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Scarf-Neck Silk Top
From trousers to skirts, there's not a bottom around that wouldn't suit this silky style.
Tory Burch
Silk Mirror-Embellished Midi Skirt
Wish-listed.
MANGO
Bow Polka-Dot Blouse
This looks nearly double its price tag.
Hush
Oti Polka Dot Godet Midi Skirt
This two-toned style will move so beautifully.
4. Lace Accents
Ladies in lace. A trend that speaks to our current penchant for bohemia, historical references and overtly romantic sensibilities, lace is a chic design element that’s courting fans on both sides.