After Trying This Trending Brow Treatment, I've Never Received So Many Compliments

I've tried my fair share of beauty treatments over the years, from some of the best facials to trending manicures and more. However, my colleagues were shocked to learn that I'd never tried brow lamination. This treatment blew up a few years ago, promising perfectly bushy, fluffed-up eyebrows for weeks on end, without the need for constant touch-ups with the best eyebrow pencils or brow gels. The thing is, I'm a bit of a scardey-cat when it comes to my brows. Sure, I get them waxed now and again, but apart from that, I apply a little bit of clear gel and leave them to their own devices.
So, what changed? Honestly, it was all down to social media. I kept seeing people on my TikTok feed rave about brow lamination, and their results spoke for themselves. In a quest to put myself out there and try something new, I booked a full brow lamination treatment at my local Blink Brow Bar and documented my experience below.
What Is Brow Lamination?
Before we get into my experience, I thought it would be helpful to include some information on the treatment itself. First things first, what is brow lamination? "Brow lamination is a treatment that smooths and sets your brow hairs into a desired shape, helping brows look fuller, neater, and more defined," says Vanita Parti, founder of Blink Brow Bar.
As explained to me by Parti, the brows are cleansed before a lifting solution is applied to soften the brow hairs. The brows are then brushed into the desired shape before a setting solution is applied to hold this shape in place.
How Long Does Brow Lamination Last?
One of the reasons this treatment is so popular is that it can last between four and six weeks, depending on factors such as your hair growth and aftercare. The great news? There is absolutely no downtime. Whilst it's advised to avoid water, steam, sweating and makeup for around 24 hours after having your brows done, you can pretty much go about your day as normal.
Brow Lamination vs. Microblading
When I told my friends I was having this treatment done, one of my most-asked questions was, 'What's the difference between brow lamination and microblading?'
"Brow lamination works with your natural brow hairs, while microblading is a semi-permanent tattoo that adds pigment to the skin," Parti tells me. As someone who doesn't do much to their brows, I definitely think brow lamination is a good entryway into the world of trending brow treatments, as it's not too much of a drastic change, but still makes a noticeable difference. But more on that below...
My Brow Lamination Review
Although I felt a little bit nervous, overall, I was really excited to give this treatment a go. It had been a while since I'd tried something new with my makeup, so I thought that switching up my brows might give me a new lease of life. I headed to my local Blink Brow Bar in Notting Hill on my lunch break, as the treatment usually takes under an hour. I also booked in for a tint to enhance the colour a little, but it was the lamination I was most intrigued to try. It's worth noting that you have to do a patch test at least 48 hours before your appointment, so I made sure to get that done earlier in the week.
As soon as I arrived at the salon, I instantly felt at ease. I took a seat in one of the chairs as my friendly brow artist talked me through the different stages. Then, it was onto the first step.
I didn't wear makeup to the appointment, but my brow artist made sure to cleanse my skin before applying what she called a lamination glue. As it was applied, my brow artist brushed my brows upwards, so I started to get a feel of what the finished result might look like, as I communicated that I wanted a fluffy, brushed-up look. The whole process felt just like applying a clear brow gel or pomade. She then moved on to the lifting solution, which was left on my brows for around eight minutes.
Now that my brows were in their desired shape, the setting solution was applied and left on for a similar amount of time. During this time, my brow artist gave me a relaxing head and neck massage. I'm not sure if this is actually part of the treatment, but I enjoyed it nonetheless...
I then had my brow tint, but this step is totally optional. The tint was left on for two minutes before my new brows were locked in place with a clear gel and ready to be on their way!
I'm going to be totally honest, straight after the treatment, I wasn't 100% sold. I wasn't used to seeing my eyebrows so "done", but my brow artist said that the brows actually take a few days to settle. I'm now almost a week into the treatment, and I am obsessed. First of all, the compliments I've received on my brows have been off the charts. Secondly, I love waking up, brushing through my brows, and having them stay in place all day long. And thirdly, now that they have fully settled, I don't think my brows have ever looked so sharp. Seriously, I've had six colleagues comment on how good they look just today. The treatment has changed my entire face, making everything look almost lifted. I've even started wearing eye makeup more so that all the focus is on my brow area.
If you're a low-maintenance beauty gal who wants her brows to look polished with minimal effort, I highly recommend giving this treatment a go.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.