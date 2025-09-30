I have a confession to make. Despite being a seasoned fashion writer, some pieces of clothing simply don’t pique my interest. Blame it on personal preferences or my own proclivities, but sneakers are a kind of shoe that never really make an appearance in my sartorial arsenal.
There are some exemptions to the rule, of course. On certain occasions, like a weekend trot through London’s verdant parklands or a pre-work Pilates class, it’s practically compulsory to wear these functional flats. Apart from these rare occurrences, my relationship is fairly limited to reporting on the season’s biggest trainer styles or covering the latest designer collaboration, the new Jacquemus X Nike Moon shoe or Cecilie Bahnsen x Asics Gel-Cumulus sneaker. Well, that was until I came across the stylish low-profile trainer trend.
As the name suggests, low-profile trainers refer to a specific shape of shoe that’s cut low across the ankle and designed to remain close to the floor. With a minimal silhouette and streamlined structure, the motif has swiftly usurped chunkier iterations or high-tops as the trainer of the moment. But why has this format taken my fancy when so many before have passed me by?
If I were to psychoanalyse my own tastes, I would probably attribute my interest to this craze in the understated way they subvert sporting codes. While other trainers overtly reference performance or endurance, these slimmer pairs don’t inordinately show off the fact that they’re made for physical activity. On the contrary, their laid-back silhouette almost puts them in the same category as a ballet flat, gathered loafer or slender boot, albeit with an enhanced level of support and comfort.
We can trace the origins of the low-cut trainer trend to the Miu Miu X New Balance 530 SL suede trainer, as first unveiled in the luxuriate’s spring/summer 2024 collection presentation during Paris Fashion Week. In the same season, Dries Van Noten staged his final collection as creative director of his eponymous brand, leaving us with a parting gift of his coveted leather-trimmed trainers.
Now, nearly every major designer brand has issued its own viral version. Back in the summer, both Harry Styles and Jacob Elordi set the internet ablaze with their consecutive co-signs of the Maison Margiela Sprinter sneakers. Then, Prada released its iteration with the lightweight and elasticated Collapse trainer, though without the steel-cap trim showcased on the runway. These offerings have even inspired the high street, with the likes of COS and Anthropologie launching their own takes, rendered with faux pony-hair texture or anti-athletic piping.
And though these pieces have been enough to convince even the staunchest opponents of the merits of sophisticated trainers, you don’t need to take my word for it. With celebrity endorsements and so many swoon-worthy options available to shop now, opting into this trend really won’t have you breaking a sweat.
As Carrie Bradshaw once said, shopping is my cardio, so heed her advice and keep scrolling through for the chicest low-profile trainers currently on the market.
Shop the Low-Profile Trainer Trend:
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.