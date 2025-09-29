According to Alexa Chung, “Skinny Jeans Feel Right Again”—Her Flat Shoe Choice Makes Them Look Chic

Discover how Alexa Chung made the divisive skinny jeans trend feel incredibly fresh.

Alexa Chung wears skinny jeans with black patent leather ballet flats and a sheer blouse.
(Image credit: @alexachung)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

The oracle has spoken: skinny jeans are back. Stopping me mid-scroll this morning, Alexa Chung's New York Instagram carousel delivered more than the usual boost of styling inspiration. In fact, it reframed a denim trend I’d long written off as "dated".

Waiting for the subway in style, Chung posed in a semi-sheer, floral-embellished blouse. A notable choice on its own, sure, but what really caught my eye was the pair of dark-wash skinny jeans she wore it with. In her caption, Chung confirmed my double-take: “Bye, NY 👋 ps. And yes skinny jeans felt right again.” Consider the divisive denim officially back on the agenda.

Alexa Chung wears skinny jeans with black patent leather ballet flats and a sheer blouse.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

What made the forgotten jeans feel fresh was her choice of footwear. Instead of leaning into something overly trend-driven, Chung paired her jeans with glossy black patent ballet flats. Comfortable and elegant, the pairing nods to the sleek ’00s silhouette we all remember—yet, with the recent resurgence of ballet flats, the pairing feels surprisingly relevant once more. Even more so, as we edge into the season of layers, when achieving a streamlined shape can be tricky, the skinny-jean-and-ballet-flat formula could be one of the new season's go-tos.

I have to agree with Chung: skinny jeans do feel right again. Scroll on for my edit of the best pairs to shop now, plus the prettiest ballet flats to style them with.

Shop Skinny Jeans and Ballet Flats:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸