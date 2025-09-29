According to Alexa Chung, “Skinny Jeans Feel Right Again”—Her Flat Shoe Choice Makes Them Look Chic

The oracle has spoken: skinny jeans are back. Stopping me mid-scroll this morning, Alexa Chung's New York Instagram carousel delivered more than the usual boost of styling inspiration. In fact, it reframed a denim trend I’d long written off as "dated".
Waiting for the subway in style, Chung posed in a semi-sheer, floral-embellished blouse. A notable choice on its own, sure, but what really caught my eye was the pair of dark-wash skinny jeans she wore it with. In her caption, Chung confirmed my double-take: “Bye, NY 👋 ps. And yes skinny jeans felt right again.” Consider the divisive denim officially back on the agenda.
What made the forgotten jeans feel fresh was her choice of footwear. Instead of leaning into something overly trend-driven, Chung paired her jeans with glossy black patent ballet flats. Comfortable and elegant, the pairing nods to the sleek ’00s silhouette we all remember—yet, with the recent resurgence of ballet flats, the pairing feels surprisingly relevant once more. Even more so, as we edge into the season of layers, when achieving a streamlined shape can be tricky, the skinny-jean-and-ballet-flat formula could be one of the new season's go-tos.
I have to agree with Chung: skinny jeans do feel right again. Scroll on for my edit of the best pairs to shop now, plus the prettiest ballet flats to style them with.
Shop Skinny Jeans and Ballet Flats:
H&M
Skinny High Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4—26.
Mango
High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Style with comfortable ballet flats or pair these with a knee-high boot.
Marks & Spencer
Sienna Supersoft High Waisted Jeans
These come in four different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Sézane
Brut Sexy
These are slim-fitting without feeling too tight, making them the prefect option if you want to ease back into the skinny jeans trend.
Zara
High-Waist Skinny Jeans
These also come in black and dark blue.
H&M
Ballet Pumps
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Slip on Flat Ballet Pumps
The square-toe finish gives these a sleek, polished feel.
COS
Leather Ballerina Flats
These are the kind of minimal ballet flats you can come back to year after year.
Mango
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
Every great wardrobes starts with a simple pair of flats.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.