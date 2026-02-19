These 7 Nail Colours Guarantee a Manicure That Radiates Health

As a beauty editor, I love a nail trend as much as the next person. But realistically, I love my nails to look natural and healthy-looking for the most part. This means I naturally turn to sheer nail colours and neutral nail colours for the most part. Call me boring, but there is nothing I love more than a healthy-looking nail colour. You see, I can be swayed by nail colour trends every now and again, but for me, healthy-looking nail colours are often responsible for some of the most timeless and expensive-looking manis I see on the most well-manicured hands.
Of course, the foundation of healthy-looking nails is a good nail care routine. From filing your nails to applying a cuticle oil each day, all these habits stack up to make your nails look their best. But a fresh lacquer of a healthy-looking nail colour can make all the difference in the appearance of your nails, whether you're DIY'ing your nails at home, or getting a gel manicure or other types of manicures. A good nail colour can disguise discolouration, blur imperfections and add a healthy-looking gloss in just a coat or two. They're like a skin tint for your nails.
As a natural-looking nail connoisseur, I've worn hundreds of nail polish colours over the years. So, ahead, I've rounded up the most natural and healthy-looking nail colours to try, as well as the healthy-looking nail polishes that will ensure your nails always look glossy and pristine.
Healthy-Looking Nail Colours
1. Sheer Pink
I'd argue that a sheer pink nail colour is the chicest shade you could choose. Our nail plates have a naturally pink-ish hue, and so a pink polish is the ultimate way to make your nails look healthy and bright instantly. Opaque pink nails look great too, but sheer pink polishes allow your natural nails to peek through, giving a "your nails, but better" result that looks more natural.
Shop Sheer Pink Nail Polishes:
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina
Chanel Ballerina, as pictured in the manicure above, is one of the most timeless nail colours of all time, with its pretty sheer blush tone.
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Hortencia
Hortencia is one of the prettiest sheer pink Manucurist nail colours, which adds a healthy-looking veil of gloss to your nail plate.
Next to sheer pink, a milky nail is one of the best nail colours to make your nails look healthy. It's important to look for sheer, cloudy finishes with an off-white tone, rather than opaque bright white, which can often look too stark on the hands. Sheer white nail colours brighten the nails in just one or two coats, allowing your natural nails to peek through.
Shop Milky Nail Polishes:
Manucurist
Active Bright Nail Polish
Part nail strengthener, part brightening nail polish, this adds a healthy-looking pearly glow to your nails.
If you're after something neutral yet something different from pink, may I suggest a soft peach milk hue? Peachy shades brighten the nails whilst reading as a neutral, and they never fail to make the nails look brighter and healthier. They look great worn alone, but also incredibly chic as an ombré manicure with a soft vanilla French tip.
This creamy peach hue delivers an opaque finish whilst strengthening your nails.
4. Tinted Blush
Tinted blush tones that you find in nail tints always look beautiful and have the added benefit of making your nails look incredibly healthy. They often have bright pink, peach or purple tones, but the sheer, watery textures mean you get a pretty wash of colour rather than anything creamy or opaque. Consider them as the liquid blush nail polishes of your nail care routine.
Shop Nail Tints:
Manucurist
Active Glow in Grape
I'm obsessed with this ultra sheer nail polish, which has a bright purple hue that makes the nails look glossy and healthy.
Dior
Nail Glow
Dior's iconic nail glow is one of the sheerest nail tints, which adds a subtle pink tint to your nails.
If whites or pinks feel too bright, then soft beige tones are another great nail colour to consider if you want to achieve healthy-looking nails. Look for almond milk tones or creamy hues with brown undertones for a sophisticated manicure that makes your hands look polished.
Shop Beige Nail Polishes:
Nailberry
Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Au Naturel
This creamy shade brightens the nails whilst being opaque enough to hide any imperfections on the nail plate.