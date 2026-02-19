These 7 Nail Colours Guarantee a Manicure That Radiates Health

Some nail colours exude sophistication, and these healthy-looking nail colours never fail to make your hands look well-manicured.

Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of natural looking nail colours
(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland, @paintedbyjools)
Jump to category:

As a beauty editor, I love a nail trend as much as the next person. But realistically, I love my nails to look natural and healthy-looking for the most part. This means I naturally turn to sheer nail colours and neutral nail colours for the most part. Call me boring, but there is nothing I love more than a healthy-looking nail colour. You see, I can be swayed by nail colour trends every now and again, but for me, healthy-looking nail colours are often responsible for some of the most timeless and expensive-looking manis I see on the most well-manicured hands.

Of course, the foundation of healthy-looking nails is a good nail care routine. From filing your nails to applying a cuticle oil each day, all these habits stack up to make your nails look their best. But a fresh lacquer of a healthy-looking nail colour can make all the difference in the appearance of your nails, whether you're DIY'ing your nails at home, or getting a gel manicure or other types of manicures. A good nail colour can disguise discolouration, blur imperfections and add a healthy-looking gloss in just a coat or two. They're like a skin tint for your nails.

A sheer lilac manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

As a natural-looking nail connoisseur, I've worn hundreds of nail polish colours over the years. So, ahead, I've rounded up the most natural and healthy-looking nail colours to try, as well as the healthy-looking nail polishes that will ensure your nails always look glossy and pristine.

Healthy-Looking Nail Colours

1. Sheer Pink

A hand holding a bottle of Chanel ballerina nail polish

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I'd argue that a sheer pink nail colour is the chicest shade you could choose. Our nail plates have a naturally pink-ish hue, and so a pink polish is the ultimate way to make your nails look healthy and bright instantly. Opaque pink nails look great too, but sheer pink polishes allow your natural nails to peek through, giving a "your nails, but better" result that looks more natural.

Shop Sheer Pink Nail Polishes:

2. Milky White

A sheer white manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Next to sheer pink, a milky nail is one of the best nail colours to make your nails look healthy. It's important to look for sheer, cloudy finishes with an off-white tone, rather than opaque bright white, which can often look too stark on the hands. Sheer white nail colours brighten the nails in just one or two coats, allowing your natural nails to peek through.

Shop Milky Nail Polishes:

3. Soft Peach

a sheer peachy manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

If you're after something neutral yet something different from pink, may I suggest a soft peach milk hue? Peachy shades brighten the nails whilst reading as a neutral, and they never fail to make the nails look brighter and healthier. They look great worn alone, but also incredibly chic as an ombré manicure with a soft vanilla French tip.

Shop Peach Nail Polishes:

4. Tinted Blush

Hands holding a bottle of Manucurist active glow nail polish that are painted with the sheer, bright pink nail colour

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Tinted blush tones that you find in nail tints always look beautiful and have the added benefit of making your nails look incredibly healthy. They often have bright pink, peach or purple tones, but the sheer, watery textures mean you get a pretty wash of colour rather than anything creamy or opaque. Consider them as the liquid blush nail polishes of your nail care routine.

Shop Nail Tints:

5. Beige Crème

A sheer beige manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

If whites or pinks feel too bright, then soft beige tones are another great nail colour to consider if you want to achieve healthy-looking nails. Look for almond milk tones or creamy hues with brown undertones for a sophisticated manicure that makes your hands look polished.

Shop Beige Nail Polishes: