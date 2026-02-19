5 Top, Jeans and Shoe Outfit Combos Fashion People Will Be Rotating This Season

Spring is on the horizon, and the first place in my wardrobe I'm going for fresh outfit inspo is, undoubtedly, my jeans. I love keeping an eye on the latest jeans trends, and I'm a firm believer in having a handful of reliable denim outfit formulas you can fall back on — the kind that make getting dressed feel easy on any type of day.
What I appreciate most about denim at this time of year is its versatility. It works just as well with lightweight layers and crisp shirting as it does with simple tees and relaxed knitwear, making it ideal for those in-between days when the weather can’t quite make up its mind. Styled right, jeans feel effortless but considered, which is right up my alley when it comes to easy spring outfits.
With that in mind, I've bookmarked five looks from my favourite fashion influencers that we can rely on this spring. From fresh takes on double denim to simple combinations that always look chic, I'm eager for the weather to warm up so I can give them a try.
And should you feel inspired to try one of the looks yourself, you’ll also find a curated edit of the best pieces to shop now. Fresh denim inspo, coming right up...
5 Easy Denim Formulas to Try This Spring:
1. Straight-Leg Jeans + White Shirt + Sliders
Style Notes: This is the kind of easy combination I come back to every spring and summer. A crisp white shirt to keep things feeling fresh, simple sliders for off-duty energy, and of course, a classic pair of straight-leg jeans. It's the kind of look that just works, every time.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Z.03 Straight High-Waist Long Length Jeans
Love the gorgeous slouchy fit.
Reformation
Alfie Relaxed Shirt
It's a staple.
& Other Stories
Leather Slides
These bring to mind a certain (far more expensive) pair of slides.
Max Mara
Oversized Oval Sunglasses - Tawny Bronze Brown
I can't wait for sunglasses weather.
2. Light Jeans + Black Tee
Style Notes: If you want something a little different from classic blue, cream denim is the easiest update. I love the contrast of a simple black tee, and the black flip flops tie everything together.
Shop the Look:
AGOLDE
Arc wide-leg jeans
AGOLDE have so many nice jeans to choose from, but for me, these take the cake.
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
For an off-duty look.
M&S
Leather Flat Square Toe Flip Flops
I'd get so much wear out of these.
Coach
Leather Brooklyn 39 Shoulder Bag
Coach are a go-to brand for classic handbag styles.
3. Double-Denim Co-Ord
Style Notes: Double-denim feels very It Girl these days. I'm a fan of the silhouette created by the wide-leg jeans and oversized jacket. Like Liv, I'd keep the rest of the look simple to let the denim do the talking.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Denim Jacket With Pockets
Dark-wash denim is hard to beat.
MANGO
Mid-Rise Balloon Jeans
These look way more expensive than they are.
H&M
Suede Loafers - Beige
A classy choice of footwear.
DeMellier
The Midi Stockholm
Simply iconic.
4. Dark Denim + White Tank + Layered Knit
Style Notes: There’s something about dark-wash denim that instantly makes an outfit feel more refined. A white tank keeps the look light and spring-ready, while layering a knit over the shoulders is the perfect addition for transitional weather.