I'm a Denim-Obsessive, But These 5 Spring Trends Are Persuading Me to Ditch My Jeans

From checked trousers to capri leggings, despite being a denim lover, there are a few anti-jeans trouser trends compelling this editor to look elsewhere this season.

posing for a photo wearing trousers
(Image credit: @abimarvel, @christytyler, @marilynnk)
It doesn't take being a fashion journalist to understand the importance of really good jeans. As essential as your basic white t-shirts, a wool coat or a decent work bag, denim is at the core of most people’s capsule wardrobe. That said, there’s also a significant place for trousers that venture beyond your Levi 501s. As much as I'm a lover of my stove pipe and straight leg styles, am partial to a cigarette silhouette and have to admit that I'm currently contemplating skinny jeans, as a person usually in trousers, you best believe I'm always on the look out for anti-jean options.

From low-rise cargo pants, capri leggings, check trousers and even my Adidas three stripe tracksuit bottoms (which admittedly, I do wear more than I probably should), there are a surprising amount of options out there to replace the denim in your current rotation.

Right now in London, the weather is pretty rubbish, and whilst some of us are opting for tights and skirts (if that's you, truly, I applaud you), maybe even a dress or two, most of us are relying on trousers to until we hit the beginning of spring. As such, it feels boring to rely on the same blue jeans day in, day out. But what are the options that feel fresh and interesting?

I did a deep dive into the internet's most fashionable 'fashion' folk to get some inspiration...

5 Anti-Jeans Trends to Wear In 2026

1. Checked Trousers

Rebecca Ferrazwyatt walking in the rain wearing checked trousers

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: Of all the trouser trends on my radar for 2026, checked trousers are a relatively new addition. Maybe the recent Burn's Night celebrations in January has everyone seeking out tartan 'trews', or maybe it's just because the new Damson Madder collection is really that good, either way, my feed has been filled with style insiders ditching their denim for this cooler alternative. If matching sets are your vibe, look to cult label K&R London for its Y2K-inspired co-ords that have become an editor favourite in the Who What Wear office. Loose fit, fun and not too unlike my pyjamas (but in the best way), if you're a lover of gingham in summer, you're likely to love these in winter.

2. Capri Leggings

Abisola Omole posing for a photo wearing capri trousers

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: I had to have a leggings trend in here, and whilst I'm currently obsessively wearing flared leggings at the moment, the capri is the one I want to spotlight. Despite their Y2K history and connotations, there is something exceedingly chic about the way I see people style them today. Just like Abi has dressed them here, with a camel-coloured trench jacket and some sling-back shoes, they're far from gimmicky or tacky, rather timeless and elevated. Just like your favourite pair of jeans, they're so easy to dress up or down, and therefore make an easy switch-in for when you're bored of denim.

3. Satin Trousers

Christy Tyler posing for a photo wearing trousers

(Image credit: @christytyler)

Style Notes: Satin trousers are the perfect pant for more transitional days and, I'd argue, the easiest in my anti-jeans round-up to dress up for the evening. Although with a 'nice top' jeans are often worn for dinner dates and other dressier events, they are fundamentally casual. A satin or silk pant, however? Always chic, and always elevated.

4. Bootcut Tailored Trousers

Style Notes: Especially good for office days, a black tailored trouser is an absolute capsule wardrobe staple. For 2026, I recommend opting for a slim silhouette with a bootcut flare and the hem, even lower on the waist if you dare, as opposed to the high-waist wide leg tailored trousers we've all worn and loved in the last decade. Whilst yes, these alongside jeans will always have their place, this slender bootleg cut just feels fresher.