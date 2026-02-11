From low-rise cargo pants, capri leggings, check trousers and even my Adidas three stripe tracksuit bottoms (which admittedly, I do wear more than I probably should), there are a surprising amount of options out there to replace the denim in your current rotation.
Right now in London, the weather is pretty rubbish, and whilst some of us are opting for tights and skirts (if that's you, truly, I applaud you), maybe even a dress or two, most of us are relying on trousers to until we hit the beginning of spring. As such, it feels boring to rely on the same blue jeans day in, day out. But what are the options that feel fresh and interesting?
I did a deep dive into the internet's most fashionable 'fashion' folk to get some inspiration...
5 Anti-Jeans Trends to Wear In 2026
1. Checked Trousers
Style Notes: Of all the trouser trends on my radar for 2026, checked trousers are a relatively new addition. Maybe the recent Burn's Night celebrations in January has everyone seeking out tartan 'trews', or maybe it's just because the new Damson Madder collection is really that good, either way, my feed has been filled with style insiders ditching their denim for this cooler alternative. If matching sets are your vibe, look to cult label K&R London for its Y2K-inspired co-ords that have become an editor favourite in the Who What Wear office. Loose fit, fun and not too unlike my pyjamas (but in the best way), if you're a lover of gingham in summer, you're likely to love these in winter.
Damson Madder
Fia Trousers - Multi Check
Notice the fold-over detail at the waist.
K&R
Parker Trouser - Cedar Wool
I'm very into how low K&R London's trousers sit on the hip.
Selfridges
Baxter Check-Print Woven Trousers
And if you want a higher waist option...
2. Capri Leggings
Style Notes: I had to have a leggings trend in here, and whilst I'm currently obsessively wearing flaredleggings at the moment, the capri is the one I want to spotlight. Despite their Y2K history and connotations, there is something exceedingly chic about the way I see people style them today. Just like Abi has dressed them here, with a camel-coloured trench jacket and some sling-back shoes, they're far from gimmicky or tacky, rather timeless and elevated. Just like your favourite pair of jeans, they're so easy to dress up or down, and therefore make an easy switch-in for when you're bored of denim.
MANGO
Capri Knit Trousers
This knit capri option from Mango is great for winter.
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capris
If you like a super high waist option, these are great.
Reformation
Gusta Knit Cropped Pant
The perfect style for spring.
3. Satin Trousers
Style Notes: Satin trousers are the perfect pant for more transitional days and, I'd argue, the easiest in my anti-jeans round-up to dress up for the evening. Although with a 'nice top' jeans are often worn for dinner dates and other dressier events, they are fundamentally casual. A satin or silk pant, however? Always chic, and always elevated.
Róhe
Silk Wide-Leg Pants
Every fashion girl's favourite brand at the moment; Róhe.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
This rich chocolate colour is so elegant.
Topshop
Topshop Satin Tie Waist Wide Leg Trouser in Buttermilk
A great affordable option.
4. Bootcut Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: Especially good for office days, a black tailored trouser is an absolute capsule wardrobe staple. For 2026, I recommend opting for a slim silhouette with a bootcut flare and the hem, even lower on the waist if you dare, as opposed to the high-waist wide leg tailored trousers we've all worn and loved in the last decade. Whilst yes, these alongside jeans will always have their place, this slender bootleg cut just feels fresher.