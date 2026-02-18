If Looking Expensive Is Your Vibe, This Elegant Shoe Trend Is For You

If you lived in Mary Janes and woven flats last spring, allow me to introduce your new-season upgrade. This time around, the chicest dressers I know are stepping out in pony hair shoes—and for good reason. Lightly textured but not overly fluffy, the bristled shoes bring depth and dimension to an outfit without veering into fussy territory.
Surprisingly easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe, these shoes style well with sharp straight-leg trousers; the texture adds a playful point of difference. Paired with relaxed denim, it lends an easy elegance that elevates off-duty looks.
While some brands lean into the tactile quality with animal print designs, others take a more pared-back approach, rendering the finish in rich blacks, warm beiges and chocolate browns. In these muted hues, the texture adds dimension and interest through touch rather than pattern, whilst printed designs feel especially elevated.
Whilst Khaite and Toteme are leading the charge with beautifully crafted iterations, COS and H&M have delivered compelling options that capture the same elevated feel.
Scroll on to discover the best pony hair shoes to shop now.
Shop Pony Hair Shoes:
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps
Style these with denim to slot them into your daily rotation.
COS
Pointed Pony Hair-Effect Leather Mules
I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Toteme
Leopard-Print Calf Hair Wedge Slingback Pumps
The short block wedge adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Khaite
Jane Zebra-Print Calf Hair Flats
These also come in plain black.
H&M
Heeled Leather Slingbacks
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
H&M
Heeled Leather Mules
In a wearable shade of beige, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
