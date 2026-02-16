Bye-Bye, Ballet Flats—This Spring, I'm Wearing All My Chicest Outfits With Trainers Instead

As soon as the days start to feel a little lighter, I find myself reaching for trainers more than any other shoe. They’re practical, comfortable and just plain versatile, which is why they will always have a place in my spring wardrobe. Whether it's classic white trainers that work with almost anything, or chunky trainers that add a modern edge, this is the season when sneakers really come into their own.
Trainers are great at softening sharper tailoring, balancing floaty dresses, and making transitional layers feel more relaxed, which is ideal when spring weather can change from one hour to the next. I also love how they bring a fresh energy to simple looks — think lightweight knits, easy trousers and those reliable spring outfits with jeans that never fail.
But what I love most is how seamlessly trainers slot into everyday outfits without sacrificing style. They manage to make even the simplest combinations feel intentional — without requiring much thought at all.
Below, I’ve rounded up five outfit formulas with trainers I’ll be relying on this spring, along with an edit of the best pieces to shop now should you feel inspired to recreate the looks for yourself. And if anything else, let this serve as a reminder that warmer days are coming, and coming soon.
5 Spring Outfits With Trainers To Try This Season:
1. Striped Shirt + Long Shorts
Style Notes: Long shorts instantly signal the move towards warmer weather, and trainers are the perfect way to balance out the tailored feel of a striped shirt. The result is a fresh, city-ready spring outfit that feels effortless.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Oversized Cotton Poplin Shirt
A go-to for daytime looks in the spring.
AGOLDE
Denim Dame Wide-Leg Shorts
Such a flattering shape.
BOTTEGA VENETA
Concert Pouch intrecciato leather shoulder bag
A mini icon.
New Balance
1906 metallic rubber-trimmed mesh sneakers
An It Girl kinda-shoe.
2. Oversized Tee + Trousers
Style Notes: An oversized tee always keeps things relaxed, making trainers feel like a natural extension of the outfit. As temperatures begin to shift, this combination feels breezy and uncomplicated — ideal for early spring days when layering is key.
Shop the Look:
COS
Oversized Boxy Cotton T-Shirt
A true wardrobe staple.
ALIGNE
Markus Ponte Barrel Leg Trouser
Barrel-leg trousers aren't going anywhere just yet.
Tory Burch
Romy Tote
The sort of bag you'd reach for on repeat.
Mint Velvet
Cali Green Suede Trainers
I'm, in a word, obsessed.
3. Thin Sweater + Straight-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Lightweight knits and straight-leg denim are spring staples, and what better way to tie everywith together with a pair of trainers. It’s a simple formula that works for everyday plans when you want to feel comfortable, but put-together.
Shop the Look:
Hush
Cherrie Chunky Cashmere Tee
This comes in four pretty colours.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Brushed, Chocolate Gingham
Spring is the time to embrace plaid shirts.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
COS jeans are some of the best on the high street.
BOTTEGA VENETA
Orbit Leather-Trimmed Suede and Shell Sneakers
Who knew that tan brown and baby blue would work so well together?
4. Knitted Neutral Dress + Bright Trainers
Style Notes: A soft knitted dress brings warmth on cooler spring days, but adding bright trainers puts the look firmly into spring territory. I'm loving the contrast between cosy textures and playful footwear.