French Women Are Always Chic, But Scandi Girls Do Spring Dressing Better—5 Looks That Prove It

I am a self-confessed maximalist, and while I have endless appreciation (and a touch of envy) for the Parisian way of dressing, there's just something about Scandinavian style that tickles my brain. If, like me, you're a magpie for a bold print, a pop of colour or a statement silhouette, then Copenhagen Fashion Week would have been a feast for your eyes.
The key to Scandi style is the balance of function and fashion. Practical pieces such as tailoring, knitwear or outerwear form the foundation and are offset with statement elements that inject personality. For spring/summer 2026, that balance was on full display across Copenhagen as outfits teamed bold Dalmatian prints with denim, pops or red and pastel hues with outerwear and an array of puff, balloon and barrel silhouettes with tailoring.
If you're reading this and thinking that it sounds like a bit of you, don't worry, because I've scoured the runways and streets of Copenhagen to break down the five outfits that will be winning additions to your Spring wardrobe. Read on to shop.
5 OUTFITS SCANDI WOMEN ARE BACKING FOR SPRING 2026
Style Notes: Animal print will always be a staple amongst the Scandi fashion crowd, but this season the classics have been usurped by a new print that has us all enchanted: dalmatian print. It's easy to see why it's such a huge crowd pleaser: it's monochromatic, speaks to polkadot fans everywhere, and leans into the graphic side of animal print that we're gravitating towards right now ( think cow and bambi). There's no shrinking this print. Dalmatian works best when worn as a statement, whether that's a jacket, full-length coat or oversized tote bag, so go bold and let it do the talking.
Shop the Look:
Next
Dalmatian Print Faux Fur Coat
A chic alternative to leopard.
Boden
Suede Straight Leg Trousers-Dark Chocolate
A textural touch.
AEYDE
Sofie Leather Ankle Boots
These look great with straight-leg jeans too.
ATP Atelier
Eira Leather Shoulder Bag
A Scandi brand that specialises in bags and footwear.
BY ALONA
Wave Earrings
A statement pair.
2. Suede Jacket + V-Neck Knit + Jeans
Style Notes: Snake is another interesting print that Scandi girls style so well. Typically reserved for shoes and bags, a pale snake print can add interest to lighter washes of denim and works really well with neutral textures such as knit and suede. The trick is to play on the soft hues in the print and bring them out with wardrobe staples in similar tones. And if you're not quite ready to go for snake jeans yet, just choose white.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Cashmere V Neck Knit
A wardrobe essential.
ALIGNE
Malina Suede Biker Jacket
An edgier alternative to the suede blazer.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
COS's jeans are always worth it.
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Clutch Bag
A day-to-night bag.
3. Barn Jacket + Column Skirt + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: The barn jacket has gone from a practical staple to this season's coolest piece of outerwear, and a glance across the pond will tell us everything we need to know about incorporating it into our spring wardrobes. The stiffness of the waxed body and collar detail makes it the perfect partner for a column pencil skirt. Together, there's a utilitarian vibe that can be edgy with the addition of statement sunglasses and a chunky flat knee-high boot.
Style Notes: Last summer, we had silk scarves, but for spring 2026, it's the plaid shirt that has become the belting accessory to know. With its thrown-on fluidity, it breaks up an otherwise rigid outfit and creates a layered effect, bringing a new dimension to jeans and trousers, and contrasting well with leather jackets.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Oversize Grained-Leather Bomber Jacket
High-neck leather jackets are everywhere right now.