I Want to Look Elegant This Spring—7 Easy Outfits I Know Will Nail the Brief

After hours of scrolling on my Instagram feed, I managed to find seven chic but classic outfits I'll be copying this spring. Scroll down to see them.

Spring Outfit Ideas 2026
(Image credit: @borislavasekova, @chloekathbutler, @sarahlouiseblythe,)

It's felt as if winter would never end; however, with spring just over a month away, the good news is that sunny evenings and warmer days will soon be upon us. And, of course, this means that I have my sights firmly on the outfits that I’ll be wearing next season. Now, as a self-proclaimed minimalist, I’m the first to admit that my outfits can sometimes feel too ”samey” and a little bit boring. So for spring 2026, I’m on the hunt for formulas that remain chic and refined, but feel slightly more elevated and have that cool London-girl edge I'm looking for.

Now, if you’re a pared-back dresser like me, never fear, as I have no plans to follow every fleeting trend or fad this season. Rather, for spring 2026, I’ve decided that I’m all about easy but elevated elegance, or in other words, the kind of outfits that seamlessly blend timelessness with on-trend appeal. And naturally, I turned to my favourite fashion people for inspiration ahead of the new season. After hours of scrolling on my Instagram feed, I managed to select the seven key outfit formulas I'll be borrowing this spring, all of which perfectly strike the balance between polished and effortlessly cool.

Keep scrolling to see and shop seven outfit ideas that I'll be copying from now and well into spring.

7 Easy but Elegant Outfits to Copy in Spring 2026

1. Suede Coat + Lightweight Knit + Tailored Trousers

Spring Outfit Ideas 2026

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: One of my main resolutions for 2026 was to add more colour to my minimalist wardrobe, and a light teal knit will provide the pop of colour that I’m looking for without feeling too out there. I’ll be taking a cue from Chloe and styling it with neutrals such as the beige suede coat, black tailored trousers, and dark brown leather loafers above.

2. Trench Coat + Slip Dress + Mules

Spring Outfit Ideas 2026

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: I cannot wait for slip dress season to start, and to keep things looking even more elegant, I’ll be pairing a trending lace-hem iteration with a classic trench coat and low-heeled mules. It’s simple, sophisticated, and, most importantly, will never date.

