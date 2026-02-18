The Experts Have Spoken: 7 Spring Hair Trends Poised to Dominate the Season

With a new season on the horizon, now is a great time to consider a new look. And what better way to get some inspo than taking a look at the upcoming spring hair trends for 2026? I don't know about you, but I'm so ready to bid farewell to winter and look forward to new hair trends as we welcome the longer and warmer days ahead. So, in the spirit of spring's new beginnings, I've been inspired to try something new with my hair this season, and I'm considering a new hair colour and haircut to refresh my look.
Having spoken to some of London's top hairstylists and hair colourists, there is a definite shift in spring's hair trends this year. There are fresh haircut silhouettes and nostalgic Y2K hair colours returning once again. Much like the shift we're seeing in fashion, hair trends are shaking off their stuffy "quiet luxury" aesthetics and instead returning to more joyful shapes and colours again. If you've been craving a transformation, now is the time to head to the salon.
If you're in need of some inspo to take to the salon, then scroll on for the spring hair trends London's top hair experts predict will be big news this season.
1. Baby Bangs
If you've been considering a fringe, take this as your sign. Fringes are a timeless haircut addition, but for spring, we can expect to see baby bangs come to the fore. "Shorter, soft fringes will be a major trend for spring, like a face-framing baby bangs where the fringe sits just above the eyebrows but increases in length towards the outside, creating something super soft—think '90s Pamela Anderson as the inspiration and Alix Earle more recently," says Caspar Finch, stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia. "The shape is usually achieved with either a razor or scissors depending on the chosen inspiration," he says.
2. Soft Bixie
The bixie cut, a hybrid between a pixie cut and bob haircut, is becoming far softer for spring. "The ‘bixie’ is a combination of a soft pixie cut and a short-textured bob, combining two shapes to create the bixie. For spring, this will still be a major trend," says Finch. "Look to Gracie Abrams for inspiration at the Chanel Couture show. The focus will be on softer, textured, lived-in finishes for the season ahead, enhanced by a styling cream such as the Hershesons Almost Everything Cream (£20)," he says.
"Make sure to show references to your stylist and ask them to create the shape around your features and facial proportions to best enhance your face shape and hair texture," adds Finch.
3. The Shag
The shag has been quietly making a comeback in recent months, and Izzy Warren, stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia,tips it to be a defining haircut trend for spring 2026, and it's particularly great for those with curly hair textures.
"Less is definitely more at the moment, so if you’ve got a natural curl or wave, then it’s time to embrace your texture with the curly shag this season," she says. "It’s effortless yet sexy, especially when you have a few pieces of the bangs covering the eyes a little, with curls or waves falling around the face. Miley Cyrus has been seen wearing a longer version of this cut recently. For a more classic shag haircut, look to Suki Waterhouse or Pamela Anderson for inspiration," says Warren.
"Ask your stylist for added layers to make the curls and waves come to life more. A texture mist like the Hershesons Air Dry Spray (£22) will also really bring this cut to life by enhancing your hair’s natural texture as it dries, as well as a Hershesons Sock Diffuser (£30)," she says.
4. Hair Accessories
From The Row's SS26 show hair with its artfully placed French combs to the awards season red carpet beauty moments, it's impossible to ignore the rise in hair accessories right now. "For Spring/Summer 26, I’m predicting we’ll be seeing hair jewels; think metal hair pins and hair bands with metal embellishment," says Warren. "It instantly elevates a simple look like a ponytail or bun, or a cool, undone French twist enhanced with a metal hairpin. It feels a little vintage but super feminine, like Zoë Kravitz at the Golden Globes," she adds.
