It's Only May, But M&S Just Perfected Every Chic Summer Shoe Trend—5 Styles That Will Sell Out First

The start of a new season, which in this case is the languid ascent into a balmy summer from a crisp spring, always comes with a few chores; resetting your closet by packing away any pesky winter coats that are still hung up, creating a personal syllabus filled with juicy beach reads and booking a pedicure appointment for all the summer shoes you plan on wearing over the next few months.
On the latter, beloved British high street titan, M&S, has always delivered an exceptional array of affordable but expensive-looking summer shoe styles to slip into. This season is no different, except for the fact that the brand is going even harder on its summer 2026 collection, meaning that the footwear options on offer are more fashion-forward and accessibly priced than ever.
Indeed, it might only be May, but M&S has quite literally covered all grounds in this department, ensuring that there’s a shape for every taste and occasion. Be it the Chloé-inspired, tie-up beaded ankle flats that pair perfectly with wafty puff-sleeve dresses for those park picnics on the horizon, or the slimline minimal trainers you’ll style with Zoë Kravitz, and Harry Styles-endorsed hot pants for your Saturday morning coffee runs through the city, M&S truly will have you putting the best foot forward this season.
Latest Videos From
From sumptuous strappy sandals rendered in buttery suede to minimal flip-flops designed to complement anything they’re paired with, uncover the 6 major summer shoe trends that M&S is backing this season.
6 Summer Shoe Trends to Shop at M&S in 2026:
1. Sleek Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Without a doubt, flip-flops have become the sandal du jour. With a sleek shape and an innate ability to style, this silhouette pairs perfectly with wide-leg trousers, stovepipe jeans and linen trousers alike.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Trim Detail Flat Toe Post Sandals
The gilded accent will appear so polished and peaking out from under the hem of your pants.
M&S
Kitten Heel Toe Post Sandals