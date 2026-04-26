Just So You Know, These New-In Zara Items For Summer Will Be Sold Out By May 15

Thought I'd give you a head start.

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Eliza Huber and Kristen Nichols during New York Fashion Week S/S 26 season.
(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Predicting what new-in Zara items will or will not sell out and how long it will take for the former to happen is a rather helpful skill I've come to possess over the last decade or so working in fashion. Call it my sixth sense. One scroll through the retailer's latest arrivals page is all it takes for me to pinpoint the winners from each drop, a majority of which I quickly add to my cart before they're gone forever, forcing me to suffer through seeing all the smarter, faster shoppers on my Instagram feed enjoy the fruits of their labor. I don't get FOMO from missed parties or events, but jealousy does take hold when it comes to items I should have purchased but hesitated on, just long enough for them to sell out.

That's not happening this time around, though, because Zara's new arrivals are too good not to take action on immediately. I'm talking about a selection of practically all sell-out pieces, from dresses and lightweight summer jackets to shoes (ranging from flip-flops to heels). Sleek trousers, easy tanks, and bags that give The Row energy at Zara prices are all, too, included in the mix below. Intrigued? You should be. Scroll down to shop the best new-in Zara items for summer 2026 now, before everything good is gone. If you wait too long, well, that's your problem to live with.