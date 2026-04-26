Predicting what new-in Zara items will or will not sell out and how long it will take for the former to happen is a rather helpful skill I've come to possess over the last decade or so working in fashion. Call it my sixth sense. One scroll through the retailer's latest arrivals page is all it takes for me to pinpoint the winners from each drop, a majority of which I quickly add to my cart before they're gone forever, forcing me to suffer through seeing all the smarter, faster shoppers on my Instagram feed enjoy the fruits of their labor. I don't get FOMO from missed parties or events, but jealousy does take hold when it comes to items I should have purchased but hesitated on, just long enough for them to sell out.
That's not happening this time around, though, because Zara's new arrivals are too good not to take action on immediately. I'm talking about a selection of practically all sell-out pieces, from dresses and lightweight summer jackets to shoes (ranging from flip-flops to heels). Sleek trousers, easy tanks, and bags that give The Row energy at Zara prices are all, too, included in the mix below. Intrigued? You should be. Scroll down to shop the best new-in Zara items for summer 2026 now, before everything good is gone. If you wait too long, well, that's your problem to live with.
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Bandeau Lining Dress
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Combined Heel Sandals
A great alt if you're looking for a more affordable sandal option for summer.
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Zw Collection Oversized Trench
The best tank tops (and T-shirts, I might add) come from Zara.
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Zw Collection Front Pleated Pants
These trousers are beyond cool.
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Flat Leather Sandals
A pop of color will always benefit an outfit.
This bag reminds me of The Row.
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Fine Knit V-Neck Jumper
A deep V will always come home with me.
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Zw Collection Leather Pareo Skirt
Say yes to this leather wrap skirt and I promise you won't regret it.
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Leather Kitten Heel Shoes
A simple, timeless choice.
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Zw Collection Jacquard Fireman Clasp Blazer
The details on this jacket are so pretty.
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Lace Tie-Back Camisole
You really need to get the whole look, if you ask me.
Shop the matching Lace Capri Pants ($60).
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Metal AppliquÉ Bucket Bag
For every wedding on your calendar this summer.
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Satin Lace Slip Dress
If you want vintage-looking lingerie for summer, don't sleep on Zara's offering. The lingerie section has some serious gems that rarely get the attention they deserve.
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Wool Blend Cape Zw Collection
The cool way to combat April (and May) showers.
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Leather Lace-Up Low Heel Shoes
This color looks so beautiful with a summer glow.
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Asymmetric Flowy Skirt
This look is affordable elegance at its finest.
Shop the matching Flowy Halter Top ($40).
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Embossed Leather City Bag
A rich color-and-material combination if I've ever seen one.
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100% Viscose Embroidered Pants
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Zw Collection Contrast Lace Top
If it's black and white, I want it. Period.
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Zw Collection Midi Skirt With Slit