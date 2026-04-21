14 Flat Sandals Our Editors Are Buying From Nordstrom for Summer

The clock has finally struck spring, and my online shopping carts are fuller than ever. While I'm skeptical about storing my winter sweaters for the season just yet, I could not be happier to banish my chunky snow boots to the back of my closet in favor of lighter footwear that pairs perfectly with a fresh pedicure.
My Nordstrom haul is overflowing with at least a dozen pairs of shoes that I'm eyeing for spring and summer. Right now, I'm torn between trendy styles and tried-and-true favorites, so I made sure I included shoes for both categories. Our editors in Los Angeles, for instance, are already seeing lots of snake-print sandals around town, and Nordstrom has a robust selection of this very 2026 trend.
For those who prefer the classics, big-buckle styles like Birkenstock Arizona sandals are reliable favorites. Minimalist strappy sandals, on the other hand, remain the unanimous choice for achieving a CBK aesthetic, pairing well with everything from well-worn denim to an evening slip dress. Keep scrolling to browse flat sandals for spring and summer.
MARGAUX
The Palermo Sandals
These look like something Meghan Markle would wear.
Veronica Beard
Carmina Ankle Wrap Sandals
A pop of red looks so chic with an all-white outfit.
Hurry: These Khaite shoes are selling quickly.
Sam Edelman
Lucy Buckle Strap Sandals
MANGO
Ankle Strap Sandals
These dark brown T-strap sandals go with everything.
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flops
The square toes are a small detail with big impact.
G.H.BASS
Fisherman Sandals
Wear these with a floaty minidress.
Jeffrey Campbell
Kierra Flip Flops
I never knew I needed tortoiseshell flip-flops until now.
Fendi
Fendi Feel Slide Sandals
Stuart Weitzman
Marley Ankle Strap Sandals