14 Flat Sandals Our Editors Are Buying From Nordstrom for Summer

By
published
in News
a woman wears flip-flops with a French pedicure
(Image credit: Moritz Scholz/Getty Images)

The clock has finally struck spring, and my online shopping carts are fuller than ever. While I'm skeptical about storing my winter sweaters for the season just yet, I could not be happier to banish my chunky snow boots to the back of my closet in favor of lighter footwear that pairs perfectly with a fresh pedicure.

My Nordstrom haul is overflowing with at least a dozen pairs of shoes that I'm eyeing for spring and summer. Right now, I'm torn between trendy styles and tried-and-true favorites, so I made sure I included shoes for both categories. Our editors in Los Angeles, for instance, are already seeing lots of snake-print sandals around town, and Nordstrom has a robust selection of this very 2026 trend.

For those who prefer the classics, big-buckle styles like Birkenstock Arizona sandals are reliable favorites. Minimalist strappy sandals, on the other hand, remain the unanimous choice for achieving a CBK aesthetic, pairing well with everything from well-worn denim to an evening slip dress. Keep scrolling to browse flat sandals for spring and summer.