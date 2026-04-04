It's official—2026 has been declared the year of the "messy girl" who lives in a "messy home", but where is the room for those of us who like to organise and arrange with precision? Granted, my fridge isnt always stocked, and my time keeping needs improvement, but my wardrobe? My wardrobe is always run to Marie Kondo levels of regimented expertise.
Take a look inside my wardrobe on any given day and you'll see colour co-ordinating, category-blocking and even a regular seasonal switch out. Yes, that is exactly what it sounds like, and every few months my wardrobe undergoes a refresh in which weather appropriate clothes come out of storage and the old ones are packed away. One of the many benefits of this is saving time rooting through things in the morning, but it also encourages an active capsule wardrobe that will work harder for you in the long run.
Now that we're a few months into 2026, it might not be a new year exactly, but it's still as good a time as ever to get ahead with organisation (as far as your closet goes). Moving the the items that no longer serve you will lighten the load and, dare I say, open up enough space for you to actually see all the clothes and accessories that you need kept in regular rotation (and to make room for some more).
We've already done the work to help you clean out your wardrobe (and that includes everything from finding the right hangers to fabric care), so once you've taken care of your space, now is time to fill it. Spring is underway with summer just on the horizon, so I've put together a handy guide on what this fussy fashion editor is shelving and saving this season in order to help you streamline your own spring wardrobe too. Ready for a revamp?
What to Shelve and What to Save for a Spring Wardrobe Cleanout in 2026
1. Shelve: Cable Knits
Save: Fine Knits
Style Notes: I've had enough of sweating on the tube—my chunky cable knits are officially retired until the end of the year. God speed thick wool jumpers, you've served me well, but the weather right now is far too mild to warrant a jumper that comes with its own tog rating. Right now fine knits are perfect for layering up and peeling off, and if I'm not wearing one over a t-shirt, you'll see it tied around my waist or shoulders for easy access.
Shop Fine Knits:
Rohe
Elongated Rib Cardigan
This is currently sitting at the top of my wish list.
ZARA
Fine Knit V-Neck Jumper
This shade of pink and gauzy finish has "spring" written all over it.
COS
Zigzag-Knit Mohair-Blend Cardigan
Perfect for shoulder robing when you need an emergency knit,
Toteme
Classic Cashmere Crew Knit Pale Apricot
Layer over oversized white t-shirts.
ME+EM
Baby Tee
I love this t-shirt-meets-knitwear hybrid for transitional weather. Such a clever basic to have to hand.
2. Shelve: Baggy Jeans
Save: Stovepipe Jeans
Style Notes: I fell for the baggy jeans trend just like everyone else, and although they are admittedly comfortable, it's far too much denim to be schlepping about when the sun comes out. Good news then that the current denim du jour is the stovepipe jean, an ultra straight-leg that won't bunch around your ankles. You can wear this understated shape with everything from casual tank tops to sharp blazers, making it the perfect style to invest in for spring/summer and beyond. Sorry, flash-in-the-pan trends, I'm reverting to timeless classics.
Shop Stovepipe Jeans:
M&S
High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
This whole look feels very spring uniform.
The White Company UK
Marlow Straight Leg Jeans
The White Company aren't just premium lounge and homewear. This denim is a case in point.
Levi
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
You can't beat the ribcage for a supremely high-waisted fit.
ALIGNE
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
You can wear white jeans all year round, but spring is when they really come into their own.