If you like cold weather (and dressing for it), you've come to the wrong place. Summer is when the best style moments debut, and the trends taking shape ahead of the warmest season of the calendar year only further prove that theory. If you ask me, the reason why summer fashion trends reign supreme stems from the emotional state people are in when warm temperatures and sunny skies arrive. We want to have fun, go out, and dress for that heightened mental state, trying out saturated colors we never would on a 20º day when snow piles keep us from wearing anything but jeans and floor-length outerwear, and experimenting with sexier silhouettes that allow us to dance until 2 AM as opposed to drinking tea before passing out at 9 PM. (Or was that just me all winter?) We're all a bit wilder and more experimental in the summertime, and that shows in the outfits we put together and the trends that make an impact.
To determine exactly which summer fashion trends will dominate the upcoming season, I examined the spring/summer 2026 collections, seasonal cultural events, Instagram feeds, and more. From the lasting CBK effect brought on by spring's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette obsession to the upcoming World Cup—so much of what we watch affects what we wear, so expect both to play a role in your buying habits and the buying habits of everyone chic you know in the months that come. Accessories are popping off, with an emphasis on big sunglasses, silk scarves tied in unexpected ways, and belts with nothing minimalist about them, all gaining momentum, as is anything designed by Matthieu Blazy and sold at Chanel. Yes, I waited in that line, and yes, it was worth it. Now, summer offers a mostly snow- and rain-proof few months to wear what I bought.
But I won't give everything away. Keep scrolling to find out which 7 fashion trends will go on to define summer 2026.
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Summer Fashion Trends 2026
The CBK Effect
The intensity of fashion's Carolyn Bessette Kennedy obsession may have dimmed since spring, when Love Story debuted and took the world by storm, but its after-effects will undoubtedly be felt (and seen) for a long time. The late style icon's influence isn't something that burns hot and then flames out because of how classic and timeless her tastes were. So, yes, buy that column skirt, crisp white button-down shirt, and forever pair of Manolo Blahnik slingbacks. Taking cues from CBK will always be a good investment, whether everyone's talking about the latest episode and the costumes worn in it or not.