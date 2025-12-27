Put the Jeans Down—These 7 Dress Trends Are Going to Take Over in 2026
I scoured the runways for the biggest dress trends of 2026, and quickly became enamoured with the chic draping, bold blues and modernised T-shirt dresses I spotted. Scroll on to see 2026's chicest dress trends that will make you forget all about your jeans.
For someone who was once a self-proclaimed "not a dress person," I've quickly released the title. And that's mainly thanks to the number of dress trends over the last few years that have been simply too good to resist. From 2024's sleek knits to the lace-adorned dresses from 2025, it took little convincing to add these to my wardrobe. I'm not surprised to say that 2026 will be no different.
For 2026's dress trends, there's been a movement toward unique shapes and fabric arrangements, whether that's swooping drapes, impeccable ruffles or a built-in cape. But as much as there's ample fabric, there are trends embracing the opposite. Silk minidresses are bringing a romantic spin to our wardrobes, as are the more casual (but modernised) T-shirt dresses. We're also waltzing into the blue, whether you're as obsessed with cobalt and ultramarine as I am, or prefer dark navy or light sky-coloured hues—they're all here. So, let's not delay it any longer. These are the dress trends you'll certainly want as part of your own wardrobe this coming year and that might just tempt you to store away your jeans (you never know!).
The Chicest Dress Trends to Wear in 2026:
1. Cape Dresses
Style Notes: If you add more material to a dress, it'll undoubtedly feature some kind of statement. Just think: Bold sleeves, trains, ruffles and pleats all require this to exist, and in the case of 2026, it's coming to fruition through cape dresses. From back capes to shoulder-draped versions, they're everywhere. Although it makes a statement, it gives your outfit a minimalist spin as there is no need for a cardigan or jacket over top. The fluid fabric is extremely elegant, and I love how much movement capes bring.
Shop Cape Dresses:
Reformation
Lilibeth Silk Dress
The contrast between the sheer cape and silk dress is so good.
Ralph Lauren
Cape Georgette Cocktail Dress
Such a chic silhouette. This comes in black and navy too.
Reiss
Satin Cape Maxi Dress
Perfect for special occasions, and it comes in petite lengths too.
2. Modern T-Shirt Dresses
Style Notes: I was once a big proponent of T-shirt dresses, but that changed as my style changed. They often feel casual and tough to style. However, my mind has been changed once more with the advent of these new, modernised T-shirt dresses, one of which really caught my eye on Chanel's runway. The tee portion is elongated and often met with ruffles at the bottom, making it a much more creative way to wear this look. Although T-shirts aren't the first thing I think of when it comes to sophisticated garments, this dress trend proves otherwise.
Shop T-Shirt Dresses:
COS
Balloon-Hem T-Shirt Dress
A balloon hem makes this so much more intriguing.
Massimo Dutti
The Twist Dress
The draping makes this feel anything but casual.
COS
Cotton-Linen Maxi T-Shirt Dress
This was made for an elevated holiday wardrobe.
3. Ruffles
Style Notes: Once a hallmark of the 1980s, ruffles certainly fell off the trend cycle for some time. Now, they're back and more elegant than ever. They're voluminous and exciting and create a statement merely by how the fabric folds. As we saw with the T-shirt dress, ruffles can be sleek and streamlined, but they can also be free-spirited and romantic, as seen at Chloé's show.
Shop Ruffle Dresses:
DOEN
Anneliese Dress
A subtler take on the trend with the ruffled neckline.
M&S
The Pippa Dress
So pretty.
Chloe
Gathered Long Ruffled Dress in Silk Mousseline
The definition of romantic. It doesn't get more whimsical than a gossamer silk dress from Chloé.
4. Asymmetric Waists
Style Notes: Asymmetrical hemlines had their moment in the spotlight, but the intentionally-uneven lines have drifted up. This year, asymmetrical waistlines are taking over. Any design feature that plays with proportions makes getting dressed infinitely more fun. Whether you love a well-defined waistline or one that's more subtly off-kilter, this trend is undeniably eye-catching.
Shop Asymmetric Waist Dresses:
Nobody's Child
Black Asymmetrical Drop Waist Valentina Midi Dress
Available in both a timeless black and trendy burgundy.
Reiss
Satin Tuck-Detail Cape Midi Dress
A more subtle version of asymmetrical.
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Asymmetric Draped Gathered Satin-Crepe Dress
This dress is full of chic cinching, draping and asymmetrical lines.
5. Silk Minidresses
Style Notes: Come the season of minidresses, you can expect to find many options rendered in silk and satin materials. Just look to Victoria Beckham and Givenchy, two fashion houses out of multiple that embraced this look for 2026. There isn't just one style either. You'll find more structured dresses with stiffer skirts as well as fluid and slinky silk minidresses.