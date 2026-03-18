If you're a pared-back dresser like me, then I have very good news for you: the days of ostentatious, overly loud trainers are gone. In its place lies a more versatile and, in my personal opinion, much more elegant sneaker style that’s taking over. Enter the "minimal" trainer.
Defined by their slim silhouettes, easy-to-wear muted colours, and, of course, no logos in sight, minimal trainers have fast become a favourite amongst polished dressers and editors alike. They remain understated and elegant without being boring, focusing on high-quality craftsmanship rather than loud logos or flashy designs.
But if you’re looking for something even more low-key than the Speedcat trainers, the market is currently filled with a myriad of pared-back trainer styles to choose from. From the viral COS iteration that’s constantly selling out to high-end luxury investments that you’ll keep forever, keep scrolling to discover the best minimal trainers to shop in 2026.