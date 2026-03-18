Sorry, Chunky Trainers—Chic Dressers in Paris, Oslo and London Are Wearing This Low-Profile Style Instead

Elegant dressers in Paris and London are swapping out loud, chunky trainers for low-profile styles in 2026. Scroll down to shop my edit of the best minimal trainers.

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Best Minimal Trainers
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, @borislavasekova, @thevisuelofgrace)
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If you're a pared-back dresser like me, then I have very good news for you: the days of ostentatious, overly loud trainers are gone. In its place lies a more versatile and, in my personal opinion, much more elegant sneaker style that’s taking over. Enter the "minimal" trainer.

Best Minimal Trainers

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

Defined by their slim silhouettes, easy-to-wear muted colours, and, of course, no logos in sight, minimal trainers have fast become a favourite amongst polished dressers and editors alike. They remain understated and elegant without being boring, focusing on high-quality craftsmanship rather than loud logos or flashy designs.

Best Minimal Trainers

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

And luckily for us minimalists, they’re also majorly trending at the moment. Most recently, I invested in two pairs of Puma Speedcat OGs, a slimline suede trainer that feels both timeless and fresh for 2026. The low-profile silhouette of a minimal trainer makes them feel akin to ballet flats, boat shoes and loafers, making them easy to dress up or down for a number of occasions. Whether I’m pairing them with a pair of tailored trousers and a cardigan for the office or with stovepipe jeans and a button-down shirt for casual days out, I reach for these versatile sneakers constantly.

Best Minimal Trainers

@borislavasekova wears Puma Speedcat OGs (£90)

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

But if you’re looking for something even more low-key than the Speedcat trainers, the market is currently filled with a myriad of pared-back trainer styles to choose from. From the viral COS iteration that’s constantly selling out to high-end luxury investments that you’ll keep forever, keep scrolling to discover the best minimal trainers to shop in 2026.

Best Minimal Trainers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop the Best Minimal Trainers

1. Best Overall Minimal Trainers - COS Minimal Leather Trainers, £95
2. Best Luxury Minimal Trainers - Prada Collapse Elasticized Sneakers, £720
3. Best Affordable Minimal Trainers - ZARA Soft Contrast Sneakers, £36
4. Best Suede Minimal Trainers - Puma Speedcat Og Trainers, £90
5. Best Leather Minimal Trainers - Adidas Samba OG Leather Sneakers, £100

The Best Minimal Trainers to Shop in 2026