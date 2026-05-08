The scarf is truly a versatile accessory. We’ve all seen cool girls style satin or lace scarves around their waists or on their heads to elevate basic outfits, but there’s another styling trick that you're probably aware of, but that we haven’t taken full advantage of recently. Sabrina Carpenter was just spotted in NYC wearing a scarf in a more unexpected fashion than the previously mentioned ways. Her outfit included a butter yellow leather jacket, baggy cuffed blue jeans, a leopard print fuzzy bucket hat for an element of whimsy, and cream open-toe heels.
Carpenter also wore a chic vintage black Chanel 2005 suede checkered shoulder bag. Where was the scarf, you wonder? It was tied around the strap of her bag. Adding trinkets to a bag, such as a scarf, reminds me of Jane Birkin, which is always a good thing. Last year, the trend to add to a bag was a Labubu, I think we can all agree that a scarf feels much more elegant. In summary, it's an incredibly easy way to make an outfit look more polished and interesting.
Scroll to get inspired by Carpenter's scarf-styling trick and, to recreate her outfit, and to shop bags and scarves to tie around them.