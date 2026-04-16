This Divisive '90s Shoe Is the One Trend Millennials and Gen Z Can Agree On

If you seek any proof that the austere days of stealth wealth dressing are behind us, you only need to look at the current state of jelly shoe trends. There’s certainly nothing more anathema to quiet luxury than a style reminiscent of childhood treats, rendered in saccharine hues and designed to be worn on escapes to the seaside. Indeed, from the sundrenched harbour of Saint-Tropez to the rugged coastline of Saint Barthélemy, this balmy silhouette has disrupted the incumbency of sleek, albeit oftentimes greyscale, minimalist wardrobes and those who subscribe to the fashion philosophy laid out by the likes of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. (These are certainly too Slim-Aarons-meets-Jeff-Koons for her taste.)
In saying that, there are quite a few discerning style savants who have proved the enduring power of jelly sandals season after season, including Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence and the patron saints of understated opulence, the Olsen Twins. In fact, the resurgence of the style can partly be attributed to the pair who first presented a pair of glove-fit lattice styles back in September 2023. Now, they’ve become a core fixture in the offerings of other luxury brands that focus on outfitting with a laid-back, effortless and insouciant approach to style.
At Chloé, creative director Chemena Kamali has released quite a few jelly shoes that have subsequently gone viral, including the Cosmopolitan pink heeled flip-flops and the charming mules, which have since been dubbed “Cinderella shoes”, seen on the heritage label’s recent spring/summer 2026 runway.
Yet for Christina Martini, the co-founder and creative director of Ancient Greek Sandals, this gelatinous rise is only proof of the collective cottoning on to what sartorial hedonists have known for a while. “Jelly shoes have evolved from a one-season wonder into a true summer staple, she explains.
“They have a timeless appeal, evoking a sense of nostalgia and reminding people of carefree, childhood holidays,” Martini adds. “Despite their origins as a beachside essential, jelly shoes have become a luxury staple thanks to their balance of simplicity and modernity. They add a playful pop of colour and can instantly refresh an outfit. It’s that combination of nostalgic design and contemporary appeal that has made them so enduring.”
Still, as the current fervour for hybrid and “freaky” footwear has proven, there’s really no limitations to what constitutes a jelly shoe. “Jellies work across so many silhouettes because they bring a sense of joy and irreverence to any style it touches, making more directional designs feel wearable and fun,” Martini notes. Case in point: a Dutch-inspired wooden clog gets a taste of the Cyclades thanks to the addition of a caramel brown jelly strap, or wedge flip-flops that would’ve been found in Marissa Cooper from The O.C’s closet, worn without a hint of Y2K irony.
Truly, there’s nothing wobbly about this trend. Ahead, uncover the 6 key jelly shoe trends for 2026 and suitable shopping options worth adding to your summer rotation now and keeping hold of forever.
The 6 Key Jelly Shoe Trends for Summer 2026
1. Jelly Sandals
Style Notes: The inimitable original. After The Row’s Mara sandals made their splashy debut several seasons ago, this silhouette has continued making waves. From L.A-based brand Vince’s slip-on style Barcelona slides to Tory Burch’s Mary Jane-inspired version, this shape feels like the natural successor to the Alaïa mesh flats that have dominated for years.
This exact kind of jelly shoe was staple of Lana Del Rey's street style amid her indie sleaze era, and I can see them having quite the comeback.
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Iro Pvc Ballet Flats
Since launching this shoe two years ago, Martini tells me the brand has sold close 10,000 pairs.
2. Jelly Mules
Style Notes: Remember those pom-pom-adorned princess shoes we’d dress up in during pre-school days? Well, Chloé has just delivered a grown-up version—complete with a faux ruching and mock knot—that’s sure to satiate our inner child. Just pair it with a tiara from Jennifer Behr, just as the likes of Teyana Taylor, Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo have, a gorgeous opera coat and your most fanciful dress. All we need is for Jonathan Anderson to make a magic wand for Dior, which shouldn’t feel out of the ordinary considering his Magician’s Nephew-adjacent autumn/winter 2026 men’s show.
This dulce de leche hue will look delicious peeking out of from the hemline of your favourite pair of blue jeans.
Chloé
Jelly Mules in Grey
With both a peep-toe and chiselled finish, who's not to say these shoes aren't on trend, whilst also being incredibly darling.
3. Jelly Fisherman Sandals
Style Notes: The current modus operandi for designers seems to take a trending silhouette and render it in the most subversive material possible. We’ve seen this come to the fold in the form of satin trainers and technical ballet flats, but jelly fisherman sandals have quietly been making a case for themselves in the background, sans any flashy publicity or noise as a “freaky” shoe choice. Of course, when a pair is speckled with glitter and completed with rhinestones as this Loeffler Randall style is, it doesn’t really need to work hard to pique your interest.